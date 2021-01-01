« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 676340 times)

Online schumi_pete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19720 on: Today at 08:10:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:06:11 am

The price for Lavia is to some extent framed by the City buy back clause next summer and sell on clause they have today

Southampton paid £9M for him and  want to make a clear profit of £30M+ after they pay City their cut, hes probably over priced but if we could include Morton + other good players as part of the deal it would definitely soften the blow overall, Morton + Phillips + £15M for example

There is no guarantee that City will buy him back next summer. Where would he play in the City midfield? Nothing would have changed for him from a playing perspective since his departure from City to Southampton. I think City will want to pocket the 20% from his eventual sale because I can't see them buying him back for £40m and getting way more money on top it next summer from selling him to someone else, especially if he spends a season in the Championship with Southampton.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19721 on: Today at 08:12:33 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm
We can get back to the Mbappe song..?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NHozn0YXAeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NHozn0YXAeE</a>

At least that is sorted.

Still waiting for the Thiago-like cheap photoshopped version https://youtu.be/uZ5wygkbjLg

I think his mother would appreciate the effort
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19722 on: Today at 08:18:09 am »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:10:00 am
There is no guarantee that City will buy him back next summer. Where would he play in the City midfield? Nothing would have changed for him from a playing perspective since his departure from City to Southampton. I think City will want to pocket the 20% from his eventual sale because I can't see them buying him back for £40m and getting way more money on top it next summer from selling him to someone else, especially if he spends a season in the Championship with Southampton.

We have our perspective, Southampton have theirs right? the market has gone a little nuts over the last few windows so lets see what transpires, the only way we get him much cheaper is if Lavia tells Saints he only wants us, we could then negotiate to a fair price since £50M does seem OTT
Logged

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19723 on: Today at 08:19:52 am »
So are we announcing Lavia first and then Mbappe or the other way around?
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 