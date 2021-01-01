

The price for Lavia is to some extent framed by the City buy back clause next summer and sell on clause they have today



Southampton paid £9M for him and want to make a clear profit of £30M+ after they pay City their cut, hes probably over priced but if we could include Morton + other good players as part of the deal it would definitely soften the blow overall, Morton + Phillips + £15M for example



There is no guarantee that City will buy him back next summer. Where would he play in the City midfield? Nothing would have changed for him from a playing perspective since his departure from City to Southampton. I think City will want to pocket the 20% from his eventual sale because I can't see them buying him back for £40m and getting way more money on top it next summer from selling him to someone else, especially if he spends a season in the Championship with Southampton.