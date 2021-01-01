« previous next »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
You're conflating two ideas there, DW. You're probably right that spending £100m on Caicedo is a bit mad but the Rice sale gives Brighton precedent to ask for that. Arsenal spending X amount on a tea lady doesn't mean it's sensible for us to do the same but it does mean those who are selling tea ladies have reason to believe their value is close to that amount.

I've just realised that this tea lady analogy does absolutely nothing for this discussion, why aren't we just saying defensive midfielder?  ;D
My point is if people willy nilly accept dumb prices set by randoms in Brighton that is actual madness. Peter seems to think asking for stupid prices is justified by stupid people, I'm just saying if people set stupid prices and people pay them that is just madness.
Dead quiet for a few days

(Ignoring the batshit crazy of course!)
Doesn't seem we're interested in Kone or Thuram as these deals would probably have been done by now. Its most likely Lavia
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Dead quiet for a few days

(Ignoring the batshit crazy of course!)

Well, we've made our principal signings, so now we will probably take our time to find the best options for the central defender and the defensive midfielder projects ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
It is an old catchphrase that is used in Macedonia describing suckers like Chelsea. Personally, if I was Brighton, I would ask Chelsea £120 million for Caicedo, if not more ...

I'm going to agree with you on this. Brighton finished 6th in the league last season, and yes, some people see them as a selling club but maybe just maybe they want to keep as much of their team together as possible for the time being unless they get a ridiculous offer, and maybe just maybe they don't want to lose a top player for a fee below what they know Chelsea will likely pay. Why should they let Chelsea set the price for them, and just maintain a status quo whereby bigger clubs screw smaller clubs because that's the way it's supposed to happen? Caicedo is their player, he's under contract and Brighton are in Europe next season. Yes, he'll likely want to leave for a bigger club but that doesn't mean Brighton should roll over and do what Chelsea want. There are probably lads at Liverpool who may want to play for Real Madrid, would we set their value to what Real would happily pay or do we value them at a fee that either means we keep them or get ridiculous money for them? Brighton are doing no different.
Has Mbappe signed yet? ✍️
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:09:03 am
Has Mbappe signed yet? ✍️

His Ma and Jurgen are having lunch tomorrow to hash out the details.
Southampton about to sign a young Defensive Midfielder from Man City.


From Tap-in.

Quote
Excl: Southampton are closing in on deal to sign Man City 2003 born midfielder Shea Charles. ⚪️

Manchester City will receive £9m fee  it will also include buy back clause and sell on clause for #MCFC.

Charles will travel this weekend for medical if all goes to plan.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:12 am
Southampton about to sign a young Defensive Midfielder from Man City.


From Tap-in.
Nothing to see here
