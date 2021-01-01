It is an old catchphrase that is used in Macedonia describing suckers like Chelsea. Personally, if I was Brighton, I would ask Chelsea £120 million for Caicedo, if not more ...



I'm going to agree with you on this. Brighton finished 6th in the league last season, and yes, some people see them as a selling club but maybe just maybe they want to keep as much of their team together as possible for the time being unless they get a ridiculous offer, and maybe just maybe they don't want to lose a top player for a fee below what they know Chelsea will likely pay. Why should they let Chelsea set the price for them, and just maintain a status quo whereby bigger clubs screw smaller clubs because that's the way it's supposed to happen? Caicedo is their player, he's under contract and Brighton are in Europe next season. Yes, he'll likely want to leave for a bigger club but that doesn't mean Brighton should roll over and do what Chelsea want. There are probably lads at Liverpool who may want to play for Real Madrid, would we set their value to what Real would happily pay or do we value them at a fee that either means we keep them or get ridiculous money for them? Brighton are doing no different.