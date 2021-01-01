« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 673770 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19680 on: Today at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:00:08 pm
You're conflating two ideas there, DW. You're probably right that spending £100m on Caicedo is a bit mad but the Rice sale gives Brighton precedent to ask for that. Arsenal spending X amount on a tea lady doesn't mean it's sensible for us to do the same but it does mean those who are selling tea ladies have reason to believe their value is close to that amount.

I've just realised that this tea lady analogy does absolutely nothing for this discussion, why aren't we just saying defensive midfielder?  ;D
My point is if people willy nilly accept dumb prices set by randoms in Brighton that is actual madness. Peter seems to think asking for stupid prices is justified by stupid people, I'm just saying if people set stupid prices and people pay them that is just madness.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,328
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19681 on: Today at 11:15:49 pm »
Dead quiet for a few days

(Ignoring the batshit crazy of course!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Up
« previous next »
 