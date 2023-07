A good number 10 is imperative to this system. Ganso is that for them.



Yep Ganso is perfect for this system. He doesn't even need pace. Those passes and the skills in this tight almost 7-a-side system is crucial to moving the ball along and releasing his teammate for the final ball.They're extremely tight and just love those congested situations- thriving on them cause that's their strength- they've done it over and over and memorised it in muscle.Reminds me of the small side games you'd play with your mates just for a kickabout. Tight, energetic small bursts of pace for a second or so.. and everyone changing position as you try and move the ball along- everyone just happy to get a touch on the ball.