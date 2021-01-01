« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19520 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:18 pm
Offerimg 200m for him is one thing. Would he join us anyway?
Of course he would. Apparently his mother loves liverpool too  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19521 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm
sorry wrong thread post.. so repeated here!

let's BELIEVE .. maybe the unthinkable can happen .. this is sport, a game of football and fans can believe that the best players can move to their club!..

Ted Lasso and also the Dutch cricket team  also Believe

come on Aguire be right ... and more importantly let the football gods, agents, player, mother, and PSG also believe!.   maybe the suits at LFC as well
 8) 8) 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19522 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm
Not these rumours again. Mbappe playing in europa doesnt look likely. 😁
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19523 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm
JH currently wondering what the people who produced this report are smoking
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19524 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 03:27:58 pm
Not these rumours again. Mbappe playing in europa doesnt look likely. 😁

He knows that's just for one season ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19525 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:24:26 pm
Of course he would. Apparently his mother loves liverpool too  ;D
No way. We could use the money to improve the team in different areas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19526 on: Today at 03:29:53 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:18 pm
Offerimg 200m for him is one thing. Would he join us anyway?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19527 on: Today at 03:30:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:18 pm
Offerimg 200m for him is one thing. Would he join us anyway?

There is that but also, do we actually need him on the wage he would expect? Of course we'd be as happy as pigs in shit if he was here already and of course he goes into your squad because he is a generational talent. But seriously, and I mean this in the nicest way possible - There is absolutely no fucking way he comes here. NONE. END OF.

I'm out before I get drawn into this witchcraft any further..no good will come of this.

I pray for all the souls lost over the next 20 or so pages  :rollseyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19528 on: Today at 03:31:24 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:29:08 pm
JH currently wondering what the people who produced this report are smoking
I never believed them when they were going on about Neymar to PSG. Sounded like pure fantasy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19529 on: Today at 03:32:50 pm
Pulled out of Bellingham because of the cost; going in for Mbappe at 2 x the cost... :lickin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19530 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 03:27:58 pm
Not these rumours again. Mbappe playing in europa doesnt look likely. 😁

we need some attacking cover as Salah is going to be in Africa in Jan/Feb so misses crucial games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Europa league got nothing to do with it.

it makes no sense. Being a football fan also makes no sense! Pure emotion.

My question who loses out on their number 7,9, 10, 11  ?

but an hour ago .. I thought the Dutch had no chance of getting to score 279 runs within  44 overs... and they did. that is what being a fan is .. that is why sports are emotional and defy all logic, sensibility and sanity.

from the impossible , underdogs can prevail with some luck and loads of skill and belief.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19531 on: Today at 03:34:28 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:32:50 pm
Pulled out of Bellingham because of the cost; going in for Mbappe at 2 x the cost... :lickin

Also, do we need another left sided attacker?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19532 on: Today at 03:36:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:34:28 pm
Also, do we need another left sided attacker?
That's how United do their business. No direction.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19533 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:32:50 pm
Pulled out of Bellingham because of the cost; going in for Mbappe at 2 x the cost... :lickin
But technically, he turned us down based on his first Madrid interview..

Quote
He told reporters: "I was at the final when Madrid beat Liverpool. That was a huge factor in my decision to join Real. I'm joining the greatest club in the world, and it's not about money."

He picked Madrid. It wasn't even in our hands after that.
Last Edit: Today at 03:41:05 pm by MonsLibpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19534 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm
Can't wait to see LFC juggle an attacking selection of Mbappe, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz & Gakpo.

Maybe they can all play together? Maybe Jota could be converted into a DM? So many options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19535 on: Today at 03:40:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:31:24 pm
I never believed them when they were going on about Neymar to PSG. Sounded like pure fantasy.
Come on, if this was real, others would be all over it by now
