I like the idea of Colwill coming in with a view to be part of the succession planning as it is something we will need to think about sooner rather than later. Getting him in early not only allows him the possibility of more game time than he would likely get at Chelsea given his competition and lack of additional cup football, but also allows him to work alongside players who have arguably been the best players in their positions, certainly over the previous 3 or 4 years (give or take!)

I would be hesitant to let Robbo go as his availability allows us to comfortably switch to a back 4 from a 3. With this in mind though, do we see Tsimikas as a player who can take the space that Robbo now occupies? There is only 2 years between them and at 28 you'd expect Robbo to have a good few years left in him, however, 2 years is a long time in football. Could we realistically see one of them leaving this window? FWIW I still rate both players highly but I am aware that we should also be considering our Academy players.



I like the idea of being that much more comfortable to switch squad formation considering we went through a large period where we almost became predictable to play against and opposing teams nullified us because they already knew how we would set up. I think having 2 world class formations, rather than an excellent 1st option and a makeshift 2nd option gives us back the unpredictability that we may have lacked over the past few years.



With all that being said, I am hardly ITK when it comes to 6's, 7's, and 8's etc so I may come across as not really knowing anything but, if the remainder of the window saw us bring in Colwill and A.N.Other (I see some really rate Lavia as a huge prospect with a high ceiling although I haven't seen much of him) I would say that an already reasonably successful window turns into an outstanding window. I do think however that we lose 1 or 2 to keep the numbers down and to add funds to the pot if this is even close to happening.



I'd also like to see more of Ben Doak this coming season. I said this time last year that it would be a big year for some of our youngsters such as Elliot, Bajcetic and Curtis and I dont see it being any different this year either. I hope we get to see more of the potential that we already have.



Does anyone know how much time the academy players get to spend with the first team if any? Are there any shared/combined training sessions etc?