Its always about balance. For me, retaining three veterans in Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago is a bit too much. Not the end of the world, but Id be fine if, say, Thiago moved on to pastures new and say, Lavia came in.
Henderson keeps standards up on and off the pitch, and takes the Milner role - diminishing minutes as we move forward, but doing his job, never letting anyone down, and driving the group on.
Fabinho shows more than he did last season, and gets the nod to play, but in time, he rotates with and then is replaced by Lavia, as he eases in and takes his spot.
Thiago, smashing player but two issues for me: fitness, and also Trent is now our playmaker. When Thiago plays the ball goes through him. But I see Trent as having that role now, I would imagine Mac will see a lot of the ball too. I think the wage, and the minutes Thiago would play, could now be better used on bringing some others through. Nothing but respect for him though. Great player, but I dont see his future here. If he stays for one more year to see out his deal, fair enough. Thats his choice.