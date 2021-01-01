« previous next »
https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

Lavia is a bit raw albeit with a lot of potential.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:13:52 am
The more i see of Inacio the more i think he would ideal.  Great ball playing lcb that can comfortably cover the right side as well.  Has a release clause too apparently so no debates there.  Only thing is aerial duels but he seems to score a few himself.  He's about 6'1' so not like he's as short as Martinez or anything. 

Has there been any.. uhm... solid, (yeh, rite), links for him?
Why does Virg need to be the central CB? 

Can't he move over to the left then utilise Jo in the middle until we can bring in someone like this Colwill fella?

Is it because it's more exciting to have someone new or because you've all decided everyone who can/could play there ain't good enough?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:04 am
I get the injury concern. He is an amazing player though so I can see why we want him. Its pretty much the same situation as Konate in that he is a talented footballer but is he durable enough.

But its close to impossible that we get him from Chelsea and any idea of not signing a defender and waiting for a season should be completely off the table, no matter how much Klopp or the club want him.

Why is it close to impossible?

Chelsea have sold to Arsenal, City and Utd this summer and it seems if a player wants out then they sell to who ever.

Chelsea spend like crazy and I dont think they are bothered anything.

If the player says he wants out then we can get him.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:48:50 am
Why does Virg need to be the central CB? 

Can't he move over to the left then utilise Jo in the middle until we can bring in someone like this Colwill fella?

Is it because it's more exciting to have someone new or because you've all decided everyone who can/could play there ain't good enough?
t think you forgetting we play 4 at the back when we dont have the ball
dont want Van Dijk as an LB as he has lost pace especially over the first few yards
It is why we need an LCB/LB to challenge Robertson.
Tsimikas it doesnt suit him at all
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:50:20 am
Why is it close to impossible?

Chelsea have sold to Arsenal, City and Utd this summer and it seems if a player wants out then they sell to who ever.

Chelsea spend like crazy and I dont think they are bothered anything.

If the player says he wants out then we can get him.

He's a much younger player than the ones they've already sold and he hasn't really featured for Chelsea yet.  Surely Poch will want to take a proper look at someone with his potential.  Kovacic is nearly 30, Havertz has flattered to deceive and Mount only had a year left on his contract.  Completely different circumstances.
I don't really get the clamour for Lavia at that price when he's still raw and we have a player who's younger, taller and arguably better already. Sure there's a lot of potential there, but is it really a high-priority purchase for this window considering he's one for the future anyway? I'd say defence has to be the priority now.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:29 am
He's a much younger player than the ones they've already sold and he hasn't really featured for Chelsea yet.  Surely Poch will want to take a proper look at someone with his potential.  Kovacic is nearly 30, Havertz has flattered to deceive and Mount only had a year left on his contract.  Completely different circumstances.

From his point of view he wants to play. Chelsea are only in the PL and cup competitions.

If he wants to leave he will leave this summer.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:59:46 am
I don't really get the clamour for Lavia at that price when he's still raw and we have a player who's younger, taller and arguably better already. Sure there's a lot of potential there, but is it really a high-priority purchase for this window considering he's one for the future anyway? I'd say defence has to be the priority now.

40m would be a good deal for him.
I like the idea of Colwill coming in with a view to be part of the succession planning as it is something we will need to think about sooner rather than later. Getting him in early not only allows him the possibility of more game time than he would likely get at Chelsea given his competition and lack of additional cup football, but also allows him to work alongside players who have arguably been the best players in their positions, certainly over the previous 3 or 4 years (give or take!)
I would be hesitant to let Robbo go as his availability allows us to comfortably switch to a back 4 from a 3. With this in mind though, do we see Tsimikas as a player who can take the space that Robbo now occupies? There is only 2 years between them and at 28 you'd expect Robbo to have a good few years left in him, however, 2 years is a long time in football. Could we realistically see one of them leaving this window? FWIW I still rate both players highly but I am aware that we should also be considering our Academy players.

I like the idea of being that much more comfortable to switch squad formation considering we went through a large period where we almost became predictable to play against and opposing teams nullified us because they already knew how we would set up. I think having 2 world class formations, rather than an excellent 1st option and a makeshift 2nd option gives us back the unpredictability that we may have lacked over the past few years.

With all that being said, I am hardly ITK when it comes to 6's, 7's, and 8's etc so I may come across as not really knowing anything but, if the remainder of the window saw us bring in Colwill and A.N.Other (I see some really rate Lavia as a huge prospect with a high ceiling although I haven't seen much of him) I would say that an already reasonably successful window turns into an outstanding window. I do think however that we lose 1 or 2 to keep the numbers down and to add funds to the pot if this is even close to happening.

I'd also like to see more of Ben Doak this coming season. I said this time last year that it would be a big year for some of our youngsters such as Elliot, Bajcetic and Curtis and I dont see it being any different this year either. I hope we get to see more of the potential that we already have.

Does anyone know how much time the academy players get to spend with the first team if any? Are there any shared/combined training sessions etc?
If you assume for a moment that the idea that we wont sign a midfielder unless one leaves, do we think wed be stronger next season if we lost one of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago and replaced them with Lavia?

I get that wed probably be building for the future there and it may well pay dividends in a year or two, but for next season, even with the injury record of those three, wed probably be weaker making that swap given Lavias inexperience and likely limited minutes anyway?
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:06:18 pm
If you assume for a moment that the idea that we wont sign a midfielder unless one leaves, do we think wed be stronger next season if we lost one of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago and replaced them with Lavia?

I get that wed probably be building for the future there and it may well pay dividends in a year or two, but for next season, even with the injury record of those three, wed probably be weaker making that swap given Lavias inexperience and likely limited minutes anyway?

Don't think so. Still see another limited season of availability from Thiago next term (his last), so we'd be better off blooding a young player with a future. Don't see how Hendo gets too many starts once Szob and Macca get settled either.

Fabinho? Big connundrum, perhaps with other pressers in the team, he has a better season.
The thing with Colwill is he could see a better route to the first team with us. VVD is 32 in a couple of days and we will also have more games in which he could be given opportunities to play. I think Badiashile is being slept on a bit. He's a very good CB and I actually think Pochettino will pick him more often than not. He is also young and let's be honest Chelsea are a mess at the moment. I could see Colwill asking to leave if our interest is real and he wants to come to us.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:53:35 am
I want a player that usurps Fabinho. If we had to prioritise DM and LCB Im prioritising DM all day long.


Honestly, we should be looking to sell Fabinho this summer and replace him while he still has some value.   
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:34:34 pm
Honestly, we should be looking to sell Fabinho this summer and replace him while he still has some value.
We really need Mendes to do us a favour with Fabinho.
He could ship him maybe to Atletico or Saudi for say 25-30m
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:38:50 pm
We really need Mendes to do us a favour with Fabinho.
He could ship him maybe to Atletico or Saudi for say 25-30m

We've kind of screwed up letting so many players get old and, probably, lose their legs on our watch.  We need to be more proactive in evolving the side going forward and that means that this year should be a year where we see a lot of turnover in the squad.  Hendo, Thiago (although I love watching him play), Fab all probably should go this summer with Matip to follow and then going forward we need to be more proactive about moving on players who are aging and on the wrong side of their peak years every year rather then letting their contracts run down.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:51:20 am
t think you forgetting we play 4 at the back when we dont have the ball
dont want Van Dijk as an LB as he has lost pace especially over the first few yards
It is why we need an LCB/LB to challenge Robertson.
Tsimikas it doesnt suit him at all

to be honest mate I hadn't even realised we'd changed it to a three until everyone started talking about needing a LCB.

Maybe then there's nothing wrong with keeping Robbo there as it's just needing more training on his positioning to make it work.

Best of all worlds then except for the transfer muppets.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:43:20 pm
We've kind of screwed up letting so many players get old and, probably, lose their legs on our watch.  We need to be more proactive in evolving the side going forward and that means that this year should be a year where we see a lot of turnover in the squad.  Hendo, Thiago (although I love watching him play), Fab all probably should go this summer with Matip to follow and then going forward we need to be more proactive about moving on players who are aging and on the wrong side of their peak years every year rather then letting their contracts run down.
I think keeping 2 older CMs is no issue.
But 3 is too much. Problem is Fabinho providesvery little.
Henderson had some decentr games need rotation same with Thiago who is outstanding.

Fabinho vs Southampton was a joke to be honest. He was so bad. He does everything far too slow.
Can anyone provide an update to feed my annual Nicolo Barella-habit?
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:49:20 pm
Can anyone provide an update to feed my annual Nicolo Barella-habit?

Yep, we've signed a £60m footballer to play his position so there's zero chance we spend Barella money on Barella to fulfill the Barella role in the team.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:49:20 pm
Can anyone provide an update to feed my annual Nicolo Barella-habit?

Dominik Szoboszlai. That's the update.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:38:50 pm
We really need Mendes to do us a favour with Fabinho.
He could ship him maybe to Atletico or Saudi for say 25-30m
With the wages he'd be on, and his form plus the physical indication he's past his peak, I think "could" is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

For a non-Premier League team that's very big money - granted Atletico as a CL team can afford more than average middle to large European sides. Any sale of Fabinho saves the club over £20million over the rest of his contract - so even a modest fee (plus that saving) would make an impact on the clubs budget.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:16:34 pm
I could see Colwill asking to leave if our interest is real and he wants to come to us.
Same.

Look at what he experienced last season - signed by Potter who then leaves to go to Chelsea, but by the time he gets back to Chelsea they've sacked Potter. Doesn't matter what Poch tells him, a poor start to the season and he'll be getting managed by someone else anyway.

If he wants stability he needs to get as far away from that circus as possible.
There is no way we are letting another 2 midfielders go this summer. We need to keep Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. Vital to hold onto experience and players who have delivered time and again one more time.

Lavia looks very promising but still only 19 so experience wise he would need to bleed in slowly. Main attributes for us are his anticipation, speed, tackling and good passing in front of defence. Exactly the kind of player we need.

The two key positions that remain for us to fill this summer are LCB and new DM. Fill those and we are set for the first 6 months. Still need another defender come the end of Jan 2024.
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 01:16:23 pm
There is no way we are letting another 2 midfielders go this summer. We need to keep Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. Vital to hold onto experience and players who have delivered time and again one more time.

Lavia looks very promising but still only 19 so experience wise he would need to bleed in slowly. Main attributes for us are his anticipation, speed, tackling and good passing in front of defence. Exactly the kind of player we need.

The two key positions that remain for us to fill this summer are LCB and new DM. Fill those and we are set for the first 6 months. Still need another defender come the end of Jan 2024.
Given how critical the DM position is, we'd be better served getting a more experienced player. A Lavia is the type of signing we could have made a couple of seasons ago when we were more settled not now.

Regarding Fab, Hendo and Thiago, £600k a week is excessive for experience.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:43:20 pm
We've kind of screwed up letting so many players get old and, probably, lose their legs on our watch.  We need to be more proactive in evolving the side going forward and that means that this year should be a year where we see a lot of turnover in the squad.  Hendo, Thiago (although I love watching him play), Fab all probably should go this summer with Matip to follow and then going forward we need to be more proactive about moving on players who are aging and on the wrong side of their peak years every year rather then letting their contracts run down.

This is insane. This is how you build a squad on FIFA. You evolve a squad piece by piece. You're completely underestimating the value of experience in the dressing room, setting the standard in training, helping new players to bed themselves in on and off the pitch etc etc.

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:21:36 pm
This is insane. This is how you build a squad on FIFA. You evolve a squad piece by piece. You're completely underestimating the value of experience in the dressing room, setting the standard in training, helping new players to bed themselves in on and off the pitch etc etc.
yep.  another example of "the price of everything and the value of nothing" approach to football.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:47:07 pm
I think keeping 2 older CMs is no issue.
But 3 is too much. Problem is Fabinho providesvery little.
Henderson had some decentr games need rotation same with Thiago who is outstanding.

Fabinho vs Southampton was a joke to be honest. He was so bad. He does everything far too slow.

It's actually a big issue because older players aren't as effective, don't play as much as they used to, and are on higher wages.  It's actually a huge issue especially for a club that doesn't have unlimited funds. 
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:21:36 pm
This is insane. This is how you build a squad on FIFA. You evolve a squad piece by piece. You're completely underestimating the value of experience in the dressing room, setting the standard in training, helping new players to bed themselves in on and off the pitch etc etc.

We should've been evolving the squad over the past few years but we didn't so there needs to be a revolution now, not an evolution which should have started when Hendo got his contract extension. 
Its always about balance. For me, retaining three veterans in Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago is a bit too much. Not the end of the world, but Id be fine if, say, Thiago moved on to pastures new and say, Lavia came in.

Henderson keeps standards up on and off the pitch, and takes the Milner role - diminishing minutes as we move forward, but doing his job, never letting anyone down, and driving the group on.

Fabinho shows more than he did last season, and gets the nod to play, but in time, he rotates with and then is replaced by Lavia, as he eases in and takes his spot.

Thiago, smashing player but two issues for me: fitness, and also Trent is now our playmaker. When Thiago plays the ball goes through him. But I see Trent as having that role now, I would imagine Mac will see a lot of the ball too. I think the wage, and the minutes Thiago would play, could now be better used on bringing some others through. Nothing but respect for him though. Great player, but I dont see his future here. If he stays for one more year to see out his deal, fair enough. Thats his choice.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:39:58 pm
We should've been evolving the squad over the past few years but we didn't so there needs to be a revolution now, not an evolution which should have started when Hendo got his contract extension.

Your not wrong but we havent done that weve let the whole midfield get old together, I still think Thiago, fab and hendo is to much we have to let one go and bring in a young defensive midfielder, my mate is a season ticket holder at Southampton and he reckons lavia has it in him to be the best in the world in that position, if we can get him for £40mins I think its a no brainer.
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?

2 short.

Defender is a must.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?

I think we could be fine in midfield but another defender would be nice.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?

I think defensive mid and centre half short, weve let 4 go and hendo and Thiago will be 33 and fab looked shot last year
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?

Backup centre backs and our DM is still probably not up to it. Everything goes perfectly then we'll be fine. But we need no major injury at centre back and for Fabinho and Henderson not to regress and Bajetic development to continue.

But it is what it is. We don't sell first team players. So we don't have that money to invest in backups.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Assuming it's just MacAllister and Szoboszlai as incomings, Do we feel that's enough to challenge next season, or are we still one or two short?
I think given Thiagos injury record we would let him go but then bring in a replacement.
Mac about to go wild
Quote
El Chiringuito TV

@elchiringuitotv

EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL DE

@EduAguirre7

"El Liverpool ha hecho una oferta al PSG por MBAPPÉ de 200M".
Get me Kylian Mbappe. NOW!!!!
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:07:01 pm
Mac about to go wild
This seems legit
