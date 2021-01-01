« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19440 on: Today at 11:43:34 am
https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

Lavia is a bit raw albeit with a lot of potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19441 on: Today at 11:44:24 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:13:52 am
The more i see of Inacio the more i think he would ideal.  Great ball playing lcb that can comfortably cover the right side as well.  Has a release clause too apparently so no debates there.  Only thing is aerial duels but he seems to score a few himself.  He's about 6'1' so not like he's as short as Martinez or anything. 

Has there been any.. uhm... solid, (yeh, rite), links for him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19442 on: Today at 11:48:50 am
Why does Virg need to be the central CB? 

Can't he move over to the left then utilise Jo in the middle until we can bring in someone like this Colwill fella?

Is it because it's more exciting to have someone new or because you've all decided everyone who can/could play there ain't good enough?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19443 on: Today at 11:50:20 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:04 am
I get the injury concern. He is an amazing player though so I can see why we want him. Its pretty much the same situation as Konate in that he is a talented footballer but is he durable enough.

But its close to impossible that we get him from Chelsea and any idea of not signing a defender and waiting for a season should be completely off the table, no matter how much Klopp or the club want him.

Why is it close to impossible?

Chelsea have sold to Arsenal, City and Utd this summer and it seems if a player wants out then they sell to who ever.

Chelsea spend like crazy and I dont think they are bothered anything.

If the player says he wants out then we can get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19444 on: Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:48:50 am
Why does Virg need to be the central CB? 

Can't he move over to the left then utilise Jo in the middle until we can bring in someone like this Colwill fella?

Is it because it's more exciting to have someone new or because you've all decided everyone who can/could play there ain't good enough?
t think you forgetting we play 4 at the back when we dont have the ball
dont want Van Dijk as an LB as he has lost pace especially over the first few yards
It is why we need an LCB/LB to challenge Robertson.
Tsimikas it doesnt suit him at all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19445 on: Today at 11:57:29 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:50:20 am
Why is it close to impossible?

Chelsea have sold to Arsenal, City and Utd this summer and it seems if a player wants out then they sell to who ever.

Chelsea spend like crazy and I dont think they are bothered anything.

If the player says he wants out then we can get him.

He's a much younger player than the ones they've already sold and he hasn't really featured for Chelsea yet.  Surely Poch will want to take a proper look at someone with his potential.  Kovacic is nearly 30, Havertz has flattered to deceive and Mount only had a year left on his contract.  Completely different circumstances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19446 on: Today at 11:59:46 am
I don't really get the clamour for Lavia at that price when he's still raw and we have a player who's younger, taller and arguably better already. Sure there's a lot of potential there, but is it really a high-priority purchase for this window considering he's one for the future anyway? I'd say defence has to be the priority now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19447 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:29 am
He's a much younger player than the ones they've already sold and he hasn't really featured for Chelsea yet.  Surely Poch will want to take a proper look at someone with his potential.  Kovacic is nearly 30, Havertz has flattered to deceive and Mount only had a year left on his contract.  Completely different circumstances.

From his point of view he wants to play. Chelsea are only in the PL and cup competitions.

If he wants to leave he will leave this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19448 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:59:46 am
I don't really get the clamour for Lavia at that price when he's still raw and we have a player who's younger, taller and arguably better already. Sure there's a lot of potential there, but is it really a high-priority purchase for this window considering he's one for the future anyway? I'd say defence has to be the priority now.

40m would be a good deal for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19449 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm
I like the idea of Colwill coming in with a view to be part of the succession planning as it is something we will need to think about sooner rather than later. Getting him in early not only allows him the possibility of more game time than he would likely get at Chelsea given his competition and lack of additional cup football, but also allows him to work alongside players who have arguably been the best players in their positions, certainly over the previous 3 or 4 years (give or take!)
I would be hesitant to let Robbo go as his availability allows us to comfortably switch to a back 4 from a 3. With this in mind though, do we see Tsimikas as a player who can take the space that Robbo now occupies? There is only 2 years between them and at 28 you'd expect Robbo to have a good few years left in him, however, 2 years is a long time in football. Could we realistically see one of them leaving this window? FWIW I still rate both players highly but I am aware that we should also be considering our Academy players.

I like the idea of being that much more comfortable to switch squad formation considering we went through a large period where we almost became predictable to play against and opposing teams nullified us because they already knew how we would set up. I think having 2 world class formations, rather than an excellent 1st option and a makeshift 2nd option gives us back the unpredictability that we may have lacked over the past few years.

With all that being said, I am hardly ITK when it comes to 6's, 7's, and 8's etc so I may come across as not really knowing anything but, if the remainder of the window saw us bring in Colwill and A.N.Other (I see some really rate Lavia as a huge prospect with a high ceiling although I haven't seen much of him) I would say that an already reasonably successful window turns into an outstanding window. I do think however that we lose 1 or 2 to keep the numbers down and to add funds to the pot if this is even close to happening.

I'd also like to see more of Ben Doak this coming season. I said this time last year that it would be a big year for some of our youngsters such as Elliot, Bajcetic and Curtis and I dont see it being any different this year either. I hope we get to see more of the potential that we already have.

Does anyone know how much time the academy players get to spend with the first team if any? Are there any shared/combined training sessions etc?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19450 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm
If you assume for a moment that the idea that we wont sign a midfielder unless one leaves, do we think wed be stronger next season if we lost one of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago and replaced them with Lavia?

I get that wed probably be building for the future there and it may well pay dividends in a year or two, but for next season, even with the injury record of those three, wed probably be weaker making that swap given Lavias inexperience and likely limited minutes anyway?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19451 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:06:18 pm
If you assume for a moment that the idea that we wont sign a midfielder unless one leaves, do we think wed be stronger next season if we lost one of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago and replaced them with Lavia?

I get that wed probably be building for the future there and it may well pay dividends in a year or two, but for next season, even with the injury record of those three, wed probably be weaker making that swap given Lavias inexperience and likely limited minutes anyway?

Don't think so. Still see another limited season of availability from Thiago next term (his last), so we'd be better off blooding a young player with a future. Don't see how Hendo gets too many starts once Szob and Macca get settled either.

Fabinho? Big connundrum, perhaps with other pressers in the team, he has a better season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19452 on: Today at 12:16:34 pm
The thing with Colwill is he could see a better route to the first team with us. VVD is 32 in a couple of days and we will also have more games in which he could be given opportunities to play. I think Badiashile is being slept on a bit. He's a very good CB and I actually think Pochettino will pick him more often than not. He is also young and let's be honest Chelsea are a mess at the moment. I could see Colwill asking to leave if our interest is real and he wants to come to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19453 on: Today at 12:34:34 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:53:35 am
I want a player that usurps Fabinho. If we had to prioritise DM and LCB Im prioritising DM all day long.


Honestly, we should be looking to sell Fabinho this summer and replace him while he still has some value.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #19454 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:34:34 pm
Honestly, we should be looking to sell Fabinho this summer and replace him while he still has some value.
We really need Mendes to do us a favour with Fabinho.
He could ship him maybe to Atletico or Saudi for say 25-30m
