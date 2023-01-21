VVD replacement if ever I saw and thats why I think Chelsea wont sell. Theyre not stupid. Okay, they are but not in this instance.



Chelsea aside, if you have a young player saying they won't sign a new contract and you have just signed 2 new defenders and you already have players you're happy to start, what are you going to do? Play hard-ball with the player? Bench him? Sure you can hold him to his contract, but you have to be willing to make him a star despite his refusal to sign if you have any hope of him changing his mind down the line.I think if he refuses a new contract, Chelsea will set a high price and sell. The only questions here are will he be swayed by Poch and, if he isn't, are we (or anyone else) willing to pay whatever Chelsea puts up.Ignoring all other financial considerations, this is the perfect year to sign a new CB. VVD, Matip are all getting on. We will need a solution already on the books for next year or the year after or whenever. What we don't want is a sudden need at CB that we have to splash out on. The Colwill profile ticks a lot of boxes for us.