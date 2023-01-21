« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #19400 on: Today at 07:25:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:08:11 am
Cucurella/Chilwell at LB and  Badiashile at LCB, Fofana at RCB

Plus they have Thiago Silva for another year. Yes, he is 38, but he has still maked 35 appearances last season. And they also have Chalobah ...
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 07:29:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:25:24 am
Plus they have Thiago Silva for another year. Yes, he is 38, but he has still maked 35 appearances last season. And they also have Chalobah ...
Correct. Chalobah will play right side more, Silva can be either.
I think Colwill going have reject the contract and want out it possible will know after the u21 euros
Offline Draex

« Reply #19402 on: Today at 07:32:21 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:29:19 am
Correct. Chalobah will play right side more, Silva can be either.
I think Colwill going have reject the contract and want out it possible will know after the u21 euros

Good job hes a boyhood Liverpool fan!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #19403 on: Today at 07:37:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:32:21 am
Good job hes a boyhood Liverpool fan!
I think we overestimate boyhood Liverpool fans inclination to join us, they're career footballers, a short career, so they will go wherever they're better looked after financially, yes of course there are exceptions.........but don't bank on it being a factor all the time.
Online Redman78

« Reply #19404 on: Today at 07:47:42 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:13:52 am
The more i see of Inacio the more i think he would ideal.  Great ball playing lcb that can comfortably cover the right side as well.  Has a release clause too apparently so no debates there.  Only thing is aerial duels but he seems to score a few himself.  He's about 6'1' so not like he's as short as Martinez or anything.

Yet Martinez is much better in Ariel duels..
Online Solomon Grundy

« Reply #19405 on: Today at 07:55:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:32:21 am
Good job hes a boyhood Liverpool fan!

I think that only really applies when they're local. I remember lifelong Liverpool fan, Odegaard saying how he dreamed of one day playing for the Reds. Even had talks with the club over a possible move and visited Melwood with his father. Didn't stop him from choosing Real Madrid in the end though.
Offline HardworkDedication

« Reply #19406 on: Today at 07:55:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Colwill is one of us.  ;D

https://twitter.com/CoachLee85/status/1556293691605745665



It all makes sense now. The video of him saying how he grew up watching Gerrard and was a massive fan of his and even had posters of him on his wall. He's a red. I doubt we would have enquired about him if we didn't have an incline he would like to join us imo.

Colwill needs to tell Pochettino what time it is when they meet up after the euros's.
Offline RedG13

« Reply #19407 on: Today at 08:05:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:37:43 am
I think we overestimate boyhood Liverpool fans inclination to join us, they're career footballers, a short career, so they will go wherever they're better looked after financially, yes of course there are exceptions.........but don't bank on it being a factor all the time.
Can be helpful, can not be.
Helped get Elliott from Fulham
Offline Reeves

« Reply #19408 on: Today at 08:24:57 am »
Have we actually been linked with Colwill and by whom?

Confess I've never seen him play. I'm getting old...
Offline spider-neil

« Reply #19409 on: Today at 08:45:52 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:24:57 am
Have we actually been linked with Colwill and by whom?

Confess I've never seen him play. I'm getting old...

VVD replacement if ever I saw and thats why I think Chelsea wont sell. Theyre not stupid. Okay, they are but not in this instance.
Offline Keita Success

« Reply #19410 on: Today at 09:04:33 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:24:57 am
Have we actually been linked with Colwill and by whom?

Confess I've never seen him play. I'm getting old...
Seen him a few times for the England u21s (I've been starved of football).

Looks composed on the ball, plays the ball through the lines & can switch it. He'd definitely be a project & can be done for pace - but reading the came will come the more he plays at a higher level. I'd be very happy if we got him, but I haven't seen any reliable journos talk about it.
Offline Zimagic

« Reply #19411 on: Today at 09:04:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:45:52 am
VVD replacement if ever I saw and thats why I think Chelsea wont sell. Theyre not stupid. Okay, they are but not in this instance.

Chelsea aside, if you have a young player saying they won't sign a new contract and you have just signed 2 new defenders and you already have players you're happy to start, what are you going to do? Play hard-ball with the player? Bench him? Sure you can hold him to his contract, but you have to be willing to make him a star despite his refusal to sign if you have any hope of him changing his mind down the line.

I think if he refuses a new contract, Chelsea will set a high price and sell. The only questions here are will he be swayed by Poch and, if he isn't, are we (or anyone else) willing to pay whatever Chelsea puts up.

Ignoring all other financial considerations, this is the perfect year to sign a new CB. VVD, Matip are all getting on. We will need a solution already on the books for next year or the year after or whenever. What we don't want is a sudden need at CB that we have to splash out on. The Colwill profile ticks a lot of boxes for us.
Online Hysterical Fool

« Reply #19412 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:33:30 pm
The notion that some kid from Brighton can come in and just take over from either Virgil or Robbo is absolutely hilarious to me.

We are talking about two of the genuine winners, characters that won everything in the game. Guys are our living legends and I think they deserve a bit more respect. Whoever potentially comes in is gonna have a fight of their life trying to push any of these two guys out of the team.

Regardless of whether Robbo is perfectly suited for the role, he is still an incredible player who can play for any team in the world. He is not just any player that you can just replace with the latest flavour of the month.

For me personally, replace Robbo with Fabinho and this post reads word for word  for me the guy has been the best if not top 2 DMs in World Football for 4 out of the past 5 seasons 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online lionel_messias

« Reply #19413 on: Today at 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:45:52 am
VVD replacement if ever I saw and thats why I think Chelsea wont sell. Theyre not stupid. Okay, they are but not in this instance.

They are not stupid, well they are actually, but also: they still need to balance the books big time.

Especially if they want IN for another £80 million on Moises Caicedo.
Online JackWard33

« Reply #19414 on: Today at 09:27:28 am »
The problem is how good Colwill is - sadly I suspect Poch (whose pretty competent) will recognize that and will want to build his defence round him
If not I think hell be here by the end of the window for a big fee
Online Clint Eastwood

« Reply #19415 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
It will probably come down to whether we'd rather have just Colwill, or Lavia + a less expensive CB. Colwill looks a huge talent, you don't get many CB's playing with that level of composure and looking that refined at the age of 20.
Online MD1990

« Reply #19416 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Colwill injury history for a 20 year old is not terrible but a bit worrying.
Missed 16 games in the 2 seasons he has played.
He did only play 17 games for Brighton last season as well.

I think we would pay 50m. But anything near 70-80m is just too much money
