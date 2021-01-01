A lot of clubs do it, the player obviously consents to it when they sign the contract.

Maybe. I won't pretend to be an expert in football contracts. I'm assuming though that this kind of clause is there for mutual benefit, and the consent is conditional by definition; if a player is given starts/minutes by manager/club, then he's more likely to see a future at the club.In Colwill's case, he's had the opportunity to gauge the situation at Chelsea. If Pochettino's pitch is convincing, he might stay for the year and see how things pan out. If he's not, he'll look to move.Capon's right in that the provision can protect the player's value - if he decides to stay, they can trigger the clause and he'll still have two years left in a year's time - but exercising it relies on Colwill assenting to stay this summer.Chelsea have made labour relations a particular issue at their club with seven year contracts being brandished at a time when their customary instability has levelled up. The extended contracts protects the value of players, but the club needs to exercise caution. Upsetting players on long term contracts can produce headaches. Likewise, it seems unlikely Pochettino would kick his time off by imposing contract conditions on players who see their futures elsewhere.I don't see the situation as one in which the club has the whip hand. The player also has leverage and this is why, as red_pill says above, we're seeing what we are in the media.