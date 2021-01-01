Fabinho is the DM and is so out of position for all three goals it is untrue. He then compounds that by making zero effort for all three goals. Look at the third goal Milner sprints 80 yards on the off chance that the ball breaks and he can pick up the loose ball. Fabinho jogs back and is thirty yards behind the play. That simply isn't good enough from a DM.



Fabinho is the current position to deal with the player with ball on the first goal with current body position(to make a tackle too), The attacker makes a pass though the line and going be the first one the ball because he has a running start. Gomez is not helping here also(not on the same line as Matip maybe matip too low too).the 3rd goal the one he could have done better but he also being asked to cover the space that Trent vacated and since the ball lost, Milner doesnt have the ability to get back there(he legit forced him to that side and non ever there). Trent ahead of the ball and Milner doesnt react.The team was so much better after Firmino was off and Milner was not playing in CM Fabinho didnt have bad moments pretty sure Henderson replaced Fabinho but he has much better situation ahead of him too. Southamption got nothing after the changes. All 3 goals him at fault is laughable. He didnt clean up the 3rd one but there a lot that wrong before that and didnt have support. Fabinho has always struggled more in an Open MF over a compact one.