Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
You are working under the assumption that Chelsea are run by normal people. Well, they are not. After bidding 80 million for Gvardiol and failing to get him, they've signed Badiashile for 40 million. That was hardly a vote of confidence over Colwill ...
Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm
The mind boggles.

Its actually mind-bottles.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19363 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm
Its actually mind-bottles.

Supposably.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19364 on: Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.

Mate, what you are suggesting is logical, but Chelsea don't do logic. They buy and sell players randomly, almost like their chairman is playing some sort of a weird real life Football Manager ...
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19365 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
This is how I see our situation currently - we want Colwill (our homegrown aim) and are getting drip fed little crumbs of hope, so are waiting on that to see how things develop. If we sign him, it'll be our budget gone and we'll probably be okay until Jan when we can see where we're at. Alternatively, if Colwill doesn't happen, then we'll look to sign Lavia (homegrown) and bring in someone like Inacio for that LCB position. Klopp wants Colwill the most and will give it as long as possible until pulling the proverbial trigger on any of the aforementioned deals.

Alongside this, we are also waiting on potential sales to Fab, Thiago, Kostas, Nat and Matip. Not saying we will sell all of them by any means, but whilst we're playing the waiting game on the above, we'll look to see who we can shift and what sort of bunce we can make, which will go a way to either paying for Colwill or the other two. Very much a waiting game across the board.

Absolute guesswork and am expecting an article to be posted any minute now to totally prove me wrong, but lets see  ;D

I like this take on things, with the added ingredient that we might miss out on Lavia if we wait.

Arsenal look interested, and Chelsea probably will be too, and who knows who else.

I like Colwill the most of the central defenders we have been linked with, but if we dont have enough encouragement I would move on to Inacio, and snap him up with Lavia, then see what outgoing business we can do.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19366 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Szoboszlai is going to take a lot of corners.
Over Trent? he going have a chance to take corners when Trent not playing
Honestly It left footed outswing on the left and outswing on the right. Szoboszlai is right footed.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19367 on: Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:49:23 pm
Tchouameni or Caicedo would make a huge impact to our midfield. We can live in hope I guess

Or you could just say no...
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19368 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
Mate, what you are suggesting is logical, but Chelsea don't do logic. They buy and sell players randomly, almost like their chairman is playing some sort of a weird real life Football Manager ...
II know mate. If the lad doesnt sign and they dont play him enough, the balls in his court. Hell have a year left.

They could sell him now, which i do think they will. After hes made intentions clear, but later in the window.

What im saying is, theyre not as desperate as people are making out. Theyve got better options than people are making out, which if they wanna be c*nts aboot, they can trigger.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19369 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:49:36 pm
Fabinho is the DM and is so out of position for all three goals it is untrue. He then compounds that by making zero effort for all three goals. Look at the third goal Milner sprints 80 yards on the off chance that the ball breaks and he can pick up the loose ball. Fabinho jogs back and is thirty yards behind the play. That simply isn't good enough from a DM.
Fabinho is the current position to deal with the player with ball on the first goal with current body position(to make a tackle too), The attacker makes a pass though the line and going be the first one the ball because he has a running start. Gomez is not helping here also(not on the same line as Matip maybe matip too low too).
the 3rd goal the one he could have done better but he also being asked to cover the space that Trent vacated and since the ball lost, Milner doesnt have the ability to get back there(he legit forced him to that side and non ever there). Trent ahead of the ball and Milner doesnt react. 
The team was so much better after Firmino was off and Milner was not playing in CM Fabinho didnt have bad moments pretty sure Henderson replaced Fabinho but he has much better situation ahead of him too. Southamption got nothing after the changes. All 3 goals him at fault is laughable. He didnt clean up the 3rd one but there a lot that wrong before that and didnt have support. Fabinho has always struggled more in an Open MF over a compact one.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19370 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
II know mate. If the lad doesnt sign and they dont play him enough, the balls in his court. Hell have a year left.

They could sell him now, which i do think they will. After hes made intentions clear, but later in the window.

What im saying is, theyre not as desperate as people are making out. Theyve got better options than people are making out, which if they wanna be c*nts aboot, they can trigger.

I agree that they are not desperate, especially after offloading Koulibaly to the Saudis ...
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19371 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 pm »
Madrid are spending aboot a 3 quarters of billion on their stadium. 60 mil on some 16 year old kid. Just signed Bellingham. Plus whoever else

Nothing to do with FFP. if they want Mbappe, this year or next theyre gonna need some money
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19372 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm »
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19373 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Colwill is what 6 ft 4? That guy behind him must be over 8 feet tall!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19374 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm »
 ;D

#FreeColwill

#ComeHomeColwill
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19375 on: Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm
;D

#FreeColwill

#ComeHomeColwill

FreeVi!!
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19376 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm
Colwill is what 6 ft 4? That guy behind him must be over 8 feet tall!
;D

Choppers back and Amirs being a dickhead

Feel like Emmett Browns just pulled up in his DeLorean and wants me to go back n save Young Marty McFly cos hes an idiot
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19377 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
;D

Choppers back and Amirs being a dickhead

Feel like Emmett Browns just pulled up in his DeLorean and wants me to go back n save Young Marty McFly cos hes an idiot


FreeElLobo!
Offline phoenician

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19378 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.

If they're imposing those kinds of contractual conditions without a player's consent, I don't see things getting better for Chelsea.

The situation remains the same Capon. If Colwill sees a possible future at the club he'll agree to stay, for a season at least, if not he's going into his last two years and you'd expect Chelsea will seriously explore the market for him.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19379 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: phoenician on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
If they're imposing those kinds of contractual conditions without a player's consent, I don't see things getting better for Chelsea.

The situation remains the same Capon. If Colwill sees a possible future at the club he'll agree to stay, for a season at least, if not he's going into his last two years and you'd expect Chelsea will seriously explore the market for him.

A lot of clubs do it, the player obviously consents to it when they sign the contract.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 12:19:57 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
;D

Choppers back and Amirs being a dickhead

Feel like Emmett Browns just pulled up in his DeLorean and wants me to go back n save Young Marty McFly cos hes an idiot


;D The gang is getting back together. Just Robbie Williams Mouth left.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 12:20:11 am »
Quote from: phoenician on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
If they're imposing those kinds of contractual conditions without a player's consent, I don't see things getting better for Chelsea.

The situation remains the same Capon. If Colwill sees a possible future at the club he'll agree to stay, for a season at least, if not he's going into his last two years and you'd expect Chelsea will seriously explore the market for him.
Thing for me is the fact we're still at it, even after they've supposedly turned us down.
We wouldn't be so hell-bent if the player turned us down. We must've gotten wind somehow that the player's in for it, and that's prolly what's driving our pursuit.

The only way this stops is if we get to speak to him and he also says no... but in order to do that- we need to get Chelsea to let us speak to him and I doubt we'd go this far JUST to get a chance to speak to the player.. so I think we believe we're 50% "there"..
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
;D

Choppers back and Amirs being a dickhead

Feel like Emmett Browns just pulled up in his DeLorean and wants me to go back n save Young Marty McFly cos hes an idiot

Time for Operation Bring Back Macca  8)
