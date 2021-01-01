You are working under the assumption that Chelsea are run by normal people. Well, they are not. After bidding 80 million for Gvardiol and failing to get him, they've signed Badiashile for 40 million. That was hardly a vote of confidence over Colwill ...



Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.