This is how I see our situation currently - we want Colwill (our homegrown aim) and are getting drip fed little crumbs of hope, so are waiting on that to see how things develop. If we sign him, it'll be our budget gone and we'll probably be okay until Jan when we can see where we're at. Alternatively, if Colwill doesn't happen, then we'll look to sign Lavia (homegrown) and bring in someone like Inacio for that LCB position. Klopp wants Colwill the most and will give it as long as possible until pulling the proverbial trigger on any of the aforementioned deals.
Alongside this, we are also waiting on potential sales to Fab, Thiago, Kostas, Nat and Matip. Not saying we will sell all of them by any means, but whilst we're playing the waiting game on the above, we'll look to see who we can shift and what sort of bunce we can make, which will go a way to either paying for Colwill or the other two. Very much a waiting game across the board.
Absolute guesswork and am expecting an article to be posted any minute now to totally prove me wrong, but lets see
I like this take on things, with the added ingredient that we might miss out on Lavia if we wait.
Arsenal look interested, and Chelsea probably will be too, and who knows who else.
I like Colwill the best of the central defenders, but if we dont have enough encouragement I would move on to Inacio, and snap him up with Lavia, then see what outgoing business we can do.