« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 659671 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,927
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19360 on: Today at 10:50:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:45:47 pm
You are working under the assumption that Chelsea are run by normal people. Well, they are not. After bidding 80 million for Gvardiol and failing to get him, they've signed Badiashile for 40 million. That was hardly a vote of confidence over Colwill ...
Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:30 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19361 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:55:16 pm
The mind boggles.

Its actually mind-bottles.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19362 on: Today at 10:57:31 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,911
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19363 on: Today at 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:54:37 pm
Its actually mind-bottles.

Supposably.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19364 on: Today at 10:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:50:26 pm
Im not working under anything youre on aboot Pete. Im going off what reason people are saying Chelsea will sell. Which is Chelsea will sell anyone with 2 years or less, left, which is wrong as Its basically 3 years (as they can add the 1 year option if they play him enough ) hes got left regardless of whether theyre in europe or not. He'll get just enough game time if they want him to stay as itll make them more money.

Mate, what you are suggesting is logical, but Chelsea don't do logic. They buy and sell players randomly, almost like their chairman is playing some sort of a weird real life Football Manager ...
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19365 on: Today at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:04:45 pm
This is how I see our situation currently - we want Colwill (our homegrown aim) and are getting drip fed little crumbs of hope, so are waiting on that to see how things develop. If we sign him, it'll be our budget gone and we'll probably be okay until Jan when we can see where we're at. Alternatively, if Colwill doesn't happen, then we'll look to sign Lavia (homegrown) and bring in someone like Inacio for that LCB position. Klopp wants Colwill the most and will give it as long as possible until pulling the proverbial trigger on any of the aforementioned deals.

Alongside this, we are also waiting on potential sales to Fab, Thiago, Kostas, Nat and Matip. Not saying we will sell all of them by any means, but whilst we're playing the waiting game on the above, we'll look to see who we can shift and what sort of bunce we can make, which will go a way to either paying for Colwill or the other two. Very much a waiting game across the board.

Absolute guesswork and am expecting an article to be posted any minute now to totally prove me wrong, but lets see  ;D

I like this take on things, with the added ingredient that we might miss out on Lavia if we wait.

Arsenal look interested, and Chelsea probably will be too, and who knows who else.

I like Colwill the best of the central defenders, but if we dont have enough encouragement I would move on to Inacio, and snap him up with Lavia, then see what outgoing business we can do.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 