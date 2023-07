We rarely seem to move players on unless they personally request to leave or their contracts run out.



You can see it two ways Fromski..Either we're wasting money by not moving them on, OR we've paid good money for them and we're squeezing every ounce out of them.Both works- one results in prolonged results on the pitch while the other results in money in da pocket- with less result on the pitch(you won't be able to replace them like for like at the same time, cause 20 million for say Fab isn't going to buy a replacement this season).It depends on your view as a supporter I suppose.I don't see an issue with our players running down their contracts and we letting them- I think there is a sort of honor in that. We will try to do right by you.