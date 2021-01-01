Good call about Gapko and szbolozslai, and I agree I think Konate can kick on with this regard.



I wouldn't say I'm not optimistic, I'm interested to see who can evolve into our new leaders. I agree about the 2 new signings, on paper they look to be bringing both technical ability and work rate to our midfield, I'm looking forward to seeing how this rebuild pans out, on paper it looks exciting, I just hope we have the steel to go with it.



I think the big issue for me if we only sign those two for our midfield is that it just means we didn't learn from our mistakes last season when it comes to recruiting, we should not be scrabbling to replace the ones that have already gone with each signing there should also be better succession planning and it should be those leaving in another year or so before they leave, even if it costs us an extra season's salary to do so. If we delay signing a third midfielder this summer then they will still be necessary next summer and with the idiotic inflation in transfer prices any wage savings will be mostly lost anyway, but more crucially we will have lost the opportunity for a player to join before we need to throw them into the side and they can be eased in.