I'm pretty sure that Fab losing his legs has been overplayed. The guy's never been quick, he just had less space to cover compared with last season. Remember that football is a team game and our problems started at the front with a disjointed press, exacerbated by Hendo often going awol leaving Fab with acres of space to cover.
This happened far less when Hendo had legs. As much as he's a legend of this club, his positioning and lack of energy last season, coupled with less experience in the front 3, had a much greater negative effect than Fab's perceived problems alone.
With Mac Allister and Szobs providing the energy in midfield that was sorely lacking last season, plus the hard work of Diaz and intelligence of Gakpo we should be in a much better position with just the addition of 2 players.
Also, if Trent continues to tuck in then Fab has someone next to him when we're in transition.