« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 654405 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,061
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19160 on: Today at 03:53:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:22:55 pm
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are fantastic signings. But we still need a mobile physical defensive midfielder. Our main weakness last year and it's still not been fixed. So people can make the same mistakes as last summer and throw all the lists they want out with minutes next to each player. Means nothing.

Yeah, we've got 2 good players in with good profiles but not yet addressed the main weakness.  We need that 3rd signing for their sake as much as ours. We could probably get by with what we've got now (if the signings do well and we keep players fit) but if we want to properly compete we need that bit more dynamism and athleticisim.

As much as anything else we've just not replaced Henderson's legs which we always heavily relied on. That was a bit part of where Fabinho struggled last season and Trent defensively.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,192
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19161 on: Today at 03:55:16 pm »
Anything happening at the moment?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19162 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Yeah, we've got 2 good players in with good profiles but not yet addressed the main weakness.  We need that 3rd signing for their sake as much as ours. We could probably get by with what we've got now (if the signings do well and we keep players fit) but if we want to properly compete we need that bit more dynamism and athleticisim.

As much as anything else we've just not replaced Henderson's legs which we always heavily relied on.

Henderson's and Fabinho's. Fabinho was never the quickest player but he's certainly slowed down.

Trent coming into midfield more from that rightback position makes it even more important for the no.6 to be mobile.

So lists are pointless when the players on there don't offer what's required. And if there's too many loan out Elliott or Jones and get a defensive mid in.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:45 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19163 on: Today at 03:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:47:57 pm
Some Fabinho to Saudi links.

https://twitter.com/IttiMania/status/1676579958729105410
We should let him see out his contract. Can't afford to lose his leadership.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19164 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
Real Madrid have some older midfielders who will age out. I can't see them wanting to sell Tchouameni or Valverde. Arguably if they try to get the money together for Mbappe, they might have to do something they don't really want to do with a midfield sale. I suspect they will try to pull other levers to try to finance a deal for Mbappe if that's on the cards this summer. They are slippy buggers, and will find a way, commercially, without sacrificing a top midfielder.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19165 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Yeah, we've got 2 good players in with good profiles but not yet addressed the main weakness.  We need that 3rd signing for their sake as much as ours. We could probably get by with what we've got now (if the signings do well and we keep players fit) but if we want to properly compete we need that bit more dynamism and athleticisim.

As much as anything else we've just not replaced Henderson's legs which we always heavily relied on. That was a bit part of where Fabinho struggled last season and Trent defensively.

I take it you haven't seen Mac Allister and Szoboszlai play then?

We have replaced Keita, Milner, Oxlade and pushed Thiago to 2nd choice with Mac Allister, and pushed Henderson as 2nd choice with Szoboszlai.

Then you add Jones into the mix who was outstanding the last 11 games of the season and is currently one of the best performing players in the U21 Championship for England playing as a no.6 in a double pivot.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,061
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19166 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:51:32 pm
I disagree.  I don't think there's any point in buying a right-sided CM with energy and ability to then play him against Qarabag.  You play the youngsters in games like that with Hendo there for his experience, and let a young, mobile Szobs do the running in the fast-paced PL. It just doesn't make sense that Hendo will be playing as many games/minutes in the league.

I'd be starting Henderson in the cup games and save Thiago for whatever league games he's available for (if they both stay). Use Henderson more off the bench in the league. Fabinho is entirely dependent on his form if he also stays. If he gets it back then he'll start regularly, if he doesn't then he can sit on the bench and play the Europa League games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19167 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:38:02 am
Szbolozslai captain of Hungary. Gakpo captained PSV at a young age. Salah captain of Eygpt. Henderson & VVD. Allisson is a leader. Konate captained France u21s. Robertson captain of Scotland.
We actually have plenty of leaders.
Its July we have already made 2 huge upgrades.

I dont know how some on here are not very optismistic about our season ahead.
We are lucky City didnt step in for Mac & Szboloszlai because they are 2 ideal replacements for Gundogen & Silva id he leaves

Good call about Gapko and szbolozslai, and I agree I think Konate can kick on with this regard. 

I wouldn't say I'm not optimistic, I'm interested to see who can evolve into our new leaders. I agree about the 2 new signings, on paper they look to be bringing both technical ability and work rate to our midfield, I'm looking forward to seeing how this rebuild pans out, on paper it looks exciting, I just hope we have the steel to go with it.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,514
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19168 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:42:59 pm
For me our mentality giant leaders were Robertson VVD milner Henderson Wijnaldum firmino mane, a spine gradually leaving with VVD more of a leader during that time for his air of invincibility than leadership skills.

Mad that you've included Mane and Firmino but not Salah.  Just seems like a random bunch with not much reasoning behind it.  And what about the biggest leader we have in Klopp?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,061
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19169 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:42 pm
I take it you haven't seen Mac Allister and Szoboszlai play then?

We have replaced Keita, Milner, Oxlade and pushed Thiago to 2nd choice with Mac Allister, and pushed Henderson as 2nd choice with Szoboszlai.

Then you add Jones into the mix who was outstanding the last 11 games of the season and is currently one of the best performing players in the U21 Championship for England playing as a no.6 in a double pivot.

They aren't defensive midfielders. We don't want to go back to pre-Fabinho where you've got a good array of midfielders but lack that holding player (we were far too open in 17/18 for example and Fabinho made a big difference after that). If we stick with what we've got then that's a big gamble on Fabinho getting back to his old form and you're not making him any quicker or Henderson and Thiago any younger (or more durable). Nor do our forwards press like a prime Mo/Bobby/Mane.

If we get someone else then we likely need to move one of them on and that's a difficult decision to make.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:58 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19170 on: Today at 04:04:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:38:02 am
Szbolozslai captain of Hungary. Gakpo captained PSV at a young age. Salah captain of Eygpt. Henderson & VVD. Allisson is a leader. Konate captained France u21s. Robertson captain of Scotland.
We actually have plenty of leaders.
Its July we have already made 2 huge upgrades.

I dont know how some on here are not very optismistic about our season ahead.
We are lucky City didnt step in for Mac & Szboloszlai because they are 2 ideal replacements for Gundogen & Silva id he leaves

I was thinking this the other day. During our most successful seasons we had a lot of players with international captaincy experience. I'm sure that experience helps us push through tricky times.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19171 on: Today at 04:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:42 pm
Then you add Jones into the mix who ... is currently one of the best performing players in the U21 Championship for England playing as a no.6 in a double pivot.
Are there any compilations doing the rounds?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19172 on: Today at 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:42 pm
I take it you haven't seen Mac Allister and Szoboszlai play then?

We have replaced Keita, Milner, Oxlade and pushed Thiago to 2nd choice with Mac Allister, and pushed Henderson as 2nd choice with Szoboszlai.

Then you add Jones into the mix who was outstanding the last 11 games of the season and is currently one of the best performing players in the U21 Championship for England playing as a no.6 in a double pivot.

We've nailed those no.8 positions in our team this summer. But we'd be naive to ignore the defensive side that cost us so many times last season.

+ hope you're not suggesting Jones as a DM?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19173 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:29 pm
Yeah but our main weakness last year was players walking through our midfield with Fabinho having shockers most weeks. Teams who want to challenge do fix their biggest weakness. Maybe Fabinho can turn it round and be 1st every week still. But that's a huge risk.

Probably explains the Lavia interest.

Essentially Fab has a chance to keep the DM role but Bajcetic and Lavia (if we get him) will be pushing for opportunities to supplant him.  Young players at top clubs may not always see a path to the first team but they should for a DM role.  At the same time, its trust in an experienced player (whose value is very low right now anyway) to have the chance to get back in form.

Well see how it plays out.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19174 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 03:46:41 pm
And as shown by our run to the CL at the end of the season, we had 2 CBs who were perfectly capable of defending as part of a well-organised unit.

Regardless of my thoughts or yours on the matter though, we have zero influence so you can moan about it all you want.  I'll approach it from a different perspective if that's ok.

I wasnt moaning at all, just disagreeing with your assessment. Its just so odd to look at the catastrophe that was January onwards that season, and how bad it was, and say it was all fine, we had 2 CBs who got us to third. And, of course, the PL title wouldnt have been impossible if wed bought a quality CB in that summer let alone somehow pulling 3rd out of hat thanks in part to an Allison last minute header.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19175 on: Today at 04:09:06 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:00:50 pm
Good call about Gapko and szbolozslai, and I agree I think Konate can kick on with this regard. 

I wouldn't say I'm not optimistic, I'm interested to see who can evolve into our new leaders. I agree about the 2 new signings, on paper they look to be bringing both technical ability and work rate to our midfield, I'm looking forward to seeing how this rebuild pans out, on paper it looks exciting, I just hope we have the steel to go with it.

I think the big issue for me if we only sign those two for our midfield is that it just means we didn't learn from our mistakes last season when it comes to recruiting, we should not be scrabbling to replace the ones that have already gone with each signing there should also be better succession planning and it should be those leaving in another year or so before they leave, even if it costs us an extra season's salary to do so. If we delay signing a third midfielder this summer then they will still be necessary next summer and with the idiotic inflation in transfer prices any wage savings will be mostly lost anyway, but more crucially we will have lost the opportunity for a player to join before we need to throw them into the side and they can be eased in.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19176 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:07:33 pm
Probably explains the Lavia interest.

Essentially Fab has a chance to keep the DM role but Bajcetic and Lavia (if we get him) will be pushing for opportunities to supplant him.  Young players at top clubs may not always see a path to the first team but they should for a DM role.  At the same time, its trust in an experienced player (whose value is very low right now anyway) to have the chance to get back in form.

Well see how it plays out.

I'd be tempted to sell Fabinho over Thiago if an offer came in. And get a mobile no.6. Just not sure how Fabinho becomes more mobile now when the new system requires it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19177 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:56:26 pm
We should let him see out his contract. Can't afford to lose his leadership.
We have plenty of leaders on this team. We need more athleticism at the 6 position.
Logged

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19178 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:56:26 pm
We should let him see out his contract. Can't afford to lose his leadership.

If the only way to get Lavia was to lose Fabinho, would you think the same? I dont know by the way, just wondering
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19179 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm »
I'm pretty sure that Fab losing his legs has been overplayed.  The guy's never been quick, he just had less space to cover compared with last season.  Remember that football is a team game and our problems started at the front with a disjointed press, exacerbated by Hendo often going awol leaving Fab with acres of space to cover.

This happened far less when Hendo had legs.  As much as he's a legend of this club, his positioning and lack of energy last season, coupled with less experience in the front 3, had a much greater negative effect than Fab's perceived problems alone.

With Mac Allister and Szobs providing the energy in midfield that was sorely lacking last season, plus the hard work of Diaz and intelligence of Gakpo we should be in a much better position with just the addition of 2 players.

Also, if Trent continues to tuck in then Fab has someone next to him when we're in transition.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19180 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:03:35 pm
They aren't defensive midfielders. We don't want to go back to pre-Fabinho where you've got a good array of midfielders but lack that holding player (we were far too open in 17/18 for example and Fabinho made a big difference after that). If we stick with what we've got then that's a big gamble on Fabinho getting back to his old form and you're not making him any quicker or Henderson and Thiago any younger (or more durable). Nor do our forwards press like a prime Mo/Bobby/Mane.

If we get someone else then we likely need to move one of them on and that's a difficult decision to make.

No they aren't defensive midfielders but the dynamics of our team has changed for the better, including our no.6 being asked to cover probably half the distance they were previously with the new double pivot 6s in possession.

You have to remember that our structure isn't just built on the legs of the midfield, despite it being a very important part. We have basically swapped and changed our front line and the pressing from the front as a result has been much much worse, this has a big impact to the midfield and defence. Add to that our tactical shape was very poor with Trent roaming leaving huge spaces all over.

The new structure has negated a lot of our issues, it just needs a little bit of fine tuning to really purr.

We also just ended the season with Bajcetic stepping into the no.6 role nicely and he's back for pre-season so we now have options there as well.

I'd love us to sign Lavia btw, I just can see the arguement for well how does everyone get minutes.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19181 on: Today at 04:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:08:06 pm
I wasnt moaning at all, just disagreeing with your assessment. Its just so odd to look at the catastrophe that was January onwards that season, and how bad it was, and say it was all fine, we had 2 CBs who got us to third. And, of course, the PL title wouldnt have been impossible if wed bought a quality CB in that summer let alone somehow pulling 3rd out of hat thanks in part to an Allison last minute header.
I didn't say it was fine. I said there were mitigating circumstances and we took a gamble. Sometimes you have good fortune, sometimes you don't! We loaned in a CB, he got injured. That could just as easily have happened if we'd paid £52m for one after letting Lovren go!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,061
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19182 on: Today at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:14:03 pm
If the only way to get Lavia was to lose Fabinho, would you think the same? I dont know by the way, just wondering

Ideally we'd sign Lavia and then be able to ease him and Bajcetic in while Fabinho sticks around. Financially though if it relies on a sale then if we get a decent fee for Fabinho then you can use Henderson as the cover.

I'd be guarded against a reality of Fabinho and Henderson starting a lot together next season (Thiago to throw in the mix as well).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19183 on: Today at 04:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:17 pm

Lavia is 9 months older than Bajcetic, and has played 18 more PL games.

They're both 'projects', raw with a lot of talent. Having the pair at Anfield is going to impede the development of both.

Was thinking the same. Earlier on in the week when the links to Lavia were strong, my thoughts were about what that meant for Bajcetic and whether his progress would be impeded if Lavia signs given the similarity in their age. Now Pearce has somewhat dampened the links to Lavia, I'm thinking we should sign him. Such is life :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19184 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:45:21 pm
Unless youre willing to say DS and Mac will be playing 1500 minutes or less theres no way Henderson is going to get MORE minutes than he got last year. The idea that Jones, MacAllister and DS wont be taking most of Hendersons PL minutes as an 8 away is so weird. Of course they will. Hell still play quite a bit - Europe, cups, as a 6, games as an 8 perhaps early on. But if Fabinho and Henderson are playing as many minutes as you expect therell not be many left for our new boys AND, more importantly, well be crap. Like we were last year.
To clarify, when I said play more minutes, I mean more than he would in a normal season for us as a 33 year-old.

I think Henderson's minutes will start as an 8, then he'll likely rotate with Fabinho unless we sign a new defensive midfielder. Imagine Hendo will also be playing as an 8 during Afcon. So that'll be what... 450 minutes? I think both him and Fab get around 2000 minutes.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19185 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 04:20:16 pm
I didn't say it was fine. I said there were mitigating circumstances and we took a gamble. Sometimes you have good fortune, sometimes you don't! We loaned in a CB, he got injured. That could just as easily have happened if we'd paid £52m for one after letting Lovren go!

The 3 senior CBs we had available at the start of that season were Van Dijk (very robust and done by a horror tackle by a joke of a GK), Gomez (never been very robust) and Matip (always been liable to pick up niggles). We were openly talking about Fabinho covering at CB at the stat of the season. It wasnt just a gamble, it was kamikaze stuff.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19186 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Henderson and Fabinho will start loads next year lads, you might as well accept it.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19187 on: Today at 04:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:28:39 pm
To clarify, when I said play more minutes, I mean more than he would in a normal season for us as a 33 year-old.

I think Henderson's minutes will start as an 8, then he'll likely rotate with Fabinho unless we sign a new defensive midfielder. Imagine Hendo will also be playing as an 8 during Afcon. So that'll be what... 450 minutes? I think both him and Fab get around 2000 minutes.

Ah apologies. That makes it seem more likely then. Thing is, I dont even think Henderson is 3rd choice 8 next season. So if DS plays wide right when Salah is out (which I dont think is guaranteed) then Id still expect to see Jones and MacAllister more often than Henderson.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19188 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:14:03 pm
If the only way to get Lavia was to lose Fabinho, would you think the same? I dont know by the way, just wondering
Not who the question was directed to, but I've been wondering the same thing. I'd be tempted, but I don't know how much of Fabinho's downturn/perceived downturn last term is reversible. I do think Lavia has sky high potential though, from the admittedly small amounts I've seen him, and the homegrownness is pretty valuable to us given how tight we are in that area.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19189 on: Today at 04:37:54 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Henderson and Fabinho will start loads next year lads, you might as well accept it.

They were our most off form midfielders last season...
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19190 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Fuck sake that mulberry bush must be getting dizzy by now. 

Do you all have an AI companion thingy that just auto copies and pastes the same fucking posts all day whilst you get on with actual living?

Player lists, minutes played lists, injury lists, bad games, good games...... Blah blah fucking blah 🤦
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19191 on: Today at 04:40:49 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 04:13:30 pm
We have plenty of leaders on this team. We need more athleticism at the 6 position.
I'd get stick if I say we should sell him😳
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19192 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
Gakpo left midfield with Mac as the 6.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19193 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Henderson and Fabinho will start loads next year lads, you might as well accept it.
Yeah, I have, blatant favouritism from Klopp. We were blessed with a great number of options in midfield and Klopp chose to ignore them, even went as far as making Thiago, Arthur, Jones and Baj fake injuries just so he could continue to play his best mates. I really hope HR look in to his conduct!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19194 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Not even that Oompah Loompah Boehly is willing to pay 50 million for Lavia.  ;D

Quote
Chelsea have stepped away from the race for Roméo Lavia because of Southamptons £50 million asking price. [@FelixJohnston_]
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,916
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19195 on: Today at 04:49:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:38:43 pm
Fuck sake that mulberry bush must be getting dizzy by now. 

Do you all have an AI companion thingy that just auto copies and pastes the same fucking posts all day whilst you get on with actual living?

Player lists, minutes played lists, injury lists, bad games, good games...... Blah blah fucking blah 🤦

;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19196 on: Today at 04:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:42 pm
I take it you haven't seen Mac Allister and Szoboszlai play then?

We have replaced Keita, Milner, Oxlade and pushed Thiago to 2nd choice with Mac Allister, and pushed Henderson as 2nd choice with Szoboszlai.

Then you add Jones into the mix who was outstanding the last 11 games of the season and is currently one of the best performing players in the U21 Championship for England playing as a no.6 in a double pivot.

Interesting position for him. I half thought that Mac Allister might play some minutes there as well. I wonder ....
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19197 on: Today at 04:51:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:38:43 pm
Fuck sake that mulberry bush must be getting dizzy by now. 

Do you all have an AI companion thingy that just auto copies and pastes the same fucking posts all day whilst you get on with actual living?

Player lists, minutes played lists, injury lists, bad games, good games...... Blah blah fucking blah 🤦


Constantly revisiting every bad season we've ever had.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Up
« previous next »
 