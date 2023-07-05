So selling Lovren and not replacing him didn't effect anything? You say 'all 3 CB's' but we should have had 4 to begin with, no?



Which was never enough. I was actually pretty ok with letting Lovren go that season even when others were saying we needed another defender and we saw how that went.



You have to decide which you prefer to give yourself:



a) A chance to succeed



or



b) A good excuse why it didn't work out



There's only so many times you can dismiss a bad season by saying "we're so unlucky!"



Probably very little. By the end of the season we'd used Fabinho, Hendo, Kabak, Phillips and Williams in the CB position and it was the latter 2 that effectively got us to the CL.After we won the CL in 2019 with Sadio, Bobby and Mo playing virtually every game then allowing Sturridge to leave, did we "give ourselves a chance to succeed" by buying any quality backup for them or did we stick with Shaq, Lallana, Divvy and Ox as backup? I mean, we took a gamble with the front 3 as much as we did with having only 3 CBs for 2 slots, then fitting round pegs into square holes. In 19/20 we were ok. The gamble paid off. In 20/21 not so much. In addition, there was covid which affected our income and, therefore, outgoings on new players.You can call it an excuse if you wish. I prefer "mitigating circumstances".