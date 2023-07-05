« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:37:05 pm
So if we're binning off Fabinho for having a poor season, are we binning off Robbo aswell?  They're the same age and he looked well off it last year. How about Van Dik. He's 2 years older. None of them had a good season and looked very poor at times. Fabinho picked up when the rest of the team did. Klopp is clearly addressing the issues in the squad, if we go into the season with Fab as defensive mid, he's showing something that merits it surely.

I think a lot of fans are writing us off again.

I think the players and manager/coaching staff will give their best and excell this year. causing upsets to last year top 4. our form over the last 2-3 months was exceptional.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:32:00 pm
The way I see it right now is that Bajcetic is an excellent talent but still only 18 and developing, so a season of Lavia/Fabinho sharing DM responsibilities while Bajcetic provides depth across the whole midfield is fine. Beyond that, if Fabinho doesn't improve his form significantly he may just need to be told he's going to be 3rd choice going forward and given the option to move on if he chooses.


Lavia is 9 months older than Bajcetic, and has played 18 more PL games.

They're both 'projects', raw with a lot of talent. Having the pair at Anfield is going to impede the development of both.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
There is also a level of succession planning that is / must occur.

We will drop 3 midfielders next season (or earlier).

Once again - if we are to return to being able to press and have high energy - the likelihood of injuries increases. So having Szobozslai, Mac, Jones, Baj, Elliot and ... (Lavia) - isn't too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:50:14 am
So selling Lovren and not replacing him didn't effect anything? You say 'all 3 CB's' but we should have had 4 to begin with, no?
Probably very little.  By the end of the season we'd used Fabinho, Hendo, Kabak, Phillips and Williams in the CB position and it was the latter 2 that effectively got us to the CL.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:54:48 am
Which was never enough. I was actually pretty ok with letting Lovren go that season even when others were saying we needed another defender and we saw how that went.

You have to decide which you prefer to give yourself:

a) A chance to succeed

or

b) A good excuse why it didn't work out

There's only so many times you can dismiss a bad season by saying "we're so unlucky!"
After we won the CL in 2019 with Sadio, Bobby and Mo playing virtually every game then allowing Sturridge to leave, did we "give ourselves a chance to succeed" by buying any quality backup for them or did we stick with Shaq, Lallana, Divvy and Ox as backup?  I mean, we took a gamble with the front 3 as much as we did with having only 3 CBs for 2 slots, then fitting round pegs into square holes.  In 19/20 we were ok. The gamble paid off. In 20/21 not so much. In addition, there was covid which affected our income and, therefore, outgoings on new players.

You can call it an excuse if you wish. I prefer "mitigating circumstances".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:17 pm

Lavia is 9 months older than Bajcetic, and has played 18 more PL games.

They're both 'projects', raw with a lot of talent. Having the pair at Anfield is going to impede the development of both.



It's not perfect but I'd rather err on the side of having more depth than we need temporarily than potentially sacrificing another season by leaving ourselves short.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 02:23:21 pm
Agree with this.  Too many people seem happy to write him off when in reality his poor form last season was compounded by a collective piss poor midfield.  It's strange how some moan about the huge 'risk' in sticking with him and yet in the same breath, demand we splurge a bucket load of money on a replacement that imo represents a much bigger risk.

Anything for that shiny new toy though.
You make it sound like recruiting a midfielder is like placing money on a number and spinning the roulette wheel. I think the club are a bit better at it than that.

I get the 'better the devil you know' mindset - I just think it's more pertinent discussions about footballing ability rather than about physical ability/capacity. It really would not be very hard, with all the data in football these days, to identify a player who is more physically capable than Fabinho is.

Since you're talking in terms of risk, in the hypothetical situation the recruitment team identified a 6 and Klopp had ok'd it, I'd bet my 'mortgage' (lol, i'll never get one of those) on that player (rather than Fabinho) doing better next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:17 pm

Lavia is 9 months older than Bajcetic, and has played 18 more PL games.

They're both 'projects', raw with a lot of talent. Having the pair at Anfield is going to impede the development of both.

Not with Europa league available. We should be able to accommodate both easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:32:27 pm
I rememeber people listing how many midfielders we had last year.


That sure worked out well  ;D

In reality

Henderson (injury prone not as good as he was)
Fabinho (out of form for a while)
Thiago (injury prone)
Elliott (is he even a midfielder)
Jones (potentially injury prone)
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Bajcetic (young and inexperienced)
Trent (Jimbo includes him in the list but then we need a rb)


We need a defensive minded midfielder.

Lets remove Trent from the discussion and assume whether he plays or not there are 3 midfield positions per game.

In the PL there are 38 games so 10,260 minutes available. Assuming normal injury records how many minutes do you expect each player to play in PL in midfield?

Henderson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Thiago
Szoboszlia
MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

For Europa League and domestic cups we play up to 27 games. Lets say we play 20 non-PL games. That equates to about 5400 midfielder minutes. How would these by allocated assuming some progression in each comp and normal injury records?

Henderson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Thiago
Szoboszlia
MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

Just interested in how people view how we spread around the minutes and how a 9th midfielder would get game time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:04 pm
Not with Europa league available. We should be able to accommodate both easily.

Wouldnt mind watching a midfield trio of Elliot, Lavia and Bajcetic on a Thursday night if we were to return to a 433.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:56:56 pm
It's not perfect but I'd rather err on the side of having more depth than we need temporarily than potentially sacrificing another season by leaving ourselves short.


The problem with that is potentially the opportunity cost of buying Lavia is not buying a CB/FB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Can't see it mentioned, but there's an Athletic article here: https://theathletic.com/4665432/2023/07/05/liverpool-szoboszlai-klopp-transfer-inside-deal/

Pearce basically says we feel £50M is too much for Lavia (agreed) and that we don't feel there's a need for a DM unless one of the current crop leave (disagree). Could yet move for a young CB if the right option becomes available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:14:12 pm
Can't see it mentioned, but there's an Athletic article here: https://theathletic.com/4665432/2023/07/05/liverpool-szoboszlai-klopp-transfer-inside-deal/

Pearce basically says we feel £50M is too much for Lavia (agreed) and that we don't feel there's a need for a DM unless one of the current crop leave (disagree). Could yet move for a young CB if the right option becomes available.
can u dm that article to me. Im interested to see the inforamtion about signing Szboloszlai
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:19:11 pm
The rumoured reports that he hasn't impressed in training. Even if they are just rumours, Real being willing to sell him a season after bringing him in isn't exactly a glowing endorsement.
They have the most stacked midfield in the world and just bought Jude. Its no surprise that one of he might want out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:16:03 pm
can u dm that article to me. Im interested to see the inforamtion about signing Szboloszlai
Just click on reader view once you've clicked on the link.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
My expectation is:

PL

Henderson -1000 mins
Fabinho -2000 mins
Bajcetic - 250 mins
Thiago - 1250 mins
Szoboszlia 1500 mins
MacAllister - 2500 mins
Elliott - 250 mins
Jones - 1500 mins

EL/Domestic cups

Henderson - 1000 mins
Fabinho - 250 mins
Bajcetic - 1000 mins
Thiago - 750 mins
Szoboszlia - 500 mins
MacAllister - 250 mins
Elliott - 1000 mins
Jones - 750 mins

Total minutes across PL, EL, LC and FAC:

Henderson - 2250 mins
Fabinho - 2250 mins
Bajcetic - 1250 mins
Thiago - 2000 mins
Szoboszlia - 2000 mins
MacAllister - 2750 mins
Elliott - 1500 mins
Jones - 2250 mins

Lots of factors that can influence the above but where do you take the minutes from to justify a 9th midfielder. Only 1 player is breaking the 2500 minute barrier in the example above. EL allows more minutes to be given to younger players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:08:13 pm
Lets remove Trent from the discussion and assume whether he plays or not there are 3 midfield positions per game.

In the PL there are 38 games so 10,260 minutes available. Assuming normal injury records how many minutes do you expect each player to play in PL in midfield?

Henderson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Thiago
Szoboszlia
MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

For Europa League and domestic cups we play up to 27 games. Lets say we play 20 non-PL games. That equates to about 5400 midfielder minutes. How would these by allocated assuming some progression in each comp and normal injury records?

Henderson
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Thiago
Szoboszlia
MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

Just interested in how people view how we spread around the minutes and how a 9th midfielder would get game time.

I acknowledge what you're suggesting. But before that. Is that group of players good enough defensively? Especially when we'll need more defensive cover in this new formation.

You're massively relying on Fabinho's form to return. Even so if he mobile enough these days to be starting most games?


Injury prone players also don't suddenly become non'injury prone. It's clear to me at least we need one more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Fab will have a xabi alonso-like return to form
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:44:59 pm
I'm backing Fabinho to prove a lot of people wrong next season. He was one of our best player for years, 1 bad season doesn't mean he's finished. He was never really athletic or quick, he was just smart and class and read the game brilliantly.  Defensive mid is such a hard position to play when the rest of the team is disjointed you get pulled all lover the place, then a lack of pace is really exposed more so that usual
Maybe not, but a players decline is often a slippery slope. I remember seeing an article or a tweet earlier in the season about the number of minutes hes accumulated already and its the equivalent of someone in their mid 30s. It would be one thing if his positioning was off and he was making poor decisions, but more often than not, he looked shot physically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If Henderson and Fabinho are our joint second highest midfielder minutes next season, then something has gone very wrong.
