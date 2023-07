Pearce has got it wrong a number of times recently and although heís still no doubt got sources within the club Iím always trusting Ornstein, Joyce and Romano over Pearce when it comes to transfer rumours.



of course Joyce and them can give you the info upfront, but Pearce gives you a "hint" as to whats transpiring from the clubs end.Thats been my take on them.Joyce, Romano and Ornstein I will use ro confirm news but if I want to have an idea of what may be transpiring behind the scenes Ill turn to Pearce.Hes not about being right. Thats not his role the way I see it.