« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 648911 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19000 on: Today at 10:27:55 am »
Pretty obvious that the journos and ITKs are even more clueless than normal, because the various rumours contradict each other completely.
For example, Thuram was generally considered a done deal, and noone talked about Szobo.
Now Lavia is both dismissed and almost done at the same time
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 10:28:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:45:27 am
Exactly what I meant. I await your apology Draex for dragging the thread down into needless negativity :) And sorry for not being clearer myself.

Not quite sure it is based on your last post;

"But it really matters if we spend relatively little and don't sort the team out. I'm saying if we stop NOW (without a 3rd CM and especially without defensive reinforcements) it'll be pretty concerning because it'll indicate that we simply didn't have the money to strengthen adequately."

Yesterday we had multiple reports we were exploring a deal for Lavia, today Pearce (who has been all over the show intel wise this window) says it's dependant on sales.

The window has shown no-one knows what the fuck we are doing, so I'd take any reports as more opinion than club sourced fact.

Maybe wait and see what happens, we've addressed the initial critical pieces, anything from here I'd expect is more complicated due to homegrown places and we have a finite budget. Especially considering we appear to want to go big on Colwill who I'd argue is far more important than Lavia (or any other project no.6) to the team.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:21:14 am
Sigh. Get in the bin.

Could you point out what I said was wrong? I even caveated my last post by saying we should see how things pan out before getting negative...

Let me rephrase, to appease you and the usual suspects...

Everything's fine, if we go into the season with only two midfield signings we're absolutely fine, too

How's that?
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:20:15 am
Really doesn't take much for these types of posts to rear their heads again does it. Remember how a week ago it was Thuram, Lavia or Kone that we'd be signing for CM? Remember how nobody could imagine us spending more than £50m on a single player? Just yesterday Romano and many others reported that we're ramping up our move for Lavia, you're not in here presuming that's true are you, so why at the first sign of negativity do you jump all over it?

Even clinical seems to have chilled out a bit on this front (sorry for the name check mate  ;D) because we've got very recent evidence of assuming the worst not necessarily correlating with realism.

I mean, I literally said 'lets see how things pan out before being negative' so maybe you should read the full post before getting on your high horse
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
What worries me most about this new look side is the lack of leadership in it.  Leadership is absolutely vital in winning teams and Henderson and Robertson are by far and away our 2 most influential leaders by action, mouth, fight, and organisation.

You would think Henderson's game time will now become less and I've been amazed seeing so many shouts thinking Robertson will be replaced by another centre half in the new system.

When you look at the shambolic performances of our team in the absence of Henderson last year against the dross of Forrest, Leeds, Southampton, Bournemouth, Everton etc it's clear to me that we have a group of players who will play to the opposition level, that dont maintain standards unless they have the likes of Henderson and Robertson bellowing in their ears and organising around them and leading from the front.

Who do people see becoming our leaders? I've never been convinced VVD is a true leader despite being a great player, Milner and Firmino have left who I think had leadership qualities in their own ways, who do you think steps up and takes the mantle top sides need? Konate is perhaps one who can grow into that, anybody else? Maybe Szobozsai?
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:29:52 am
I mean, I literally said 'lets see how things pan out before being negative' so maybe you should read the full post before getting on your high horse

You also said 'that Pearce article is worrying and I wouldn't be surprised if it was absolutely true knowing FSG'  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 10:33:07 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:09:58 am

A net spend that means we don't go into yet another season short, how about that? An extra midfielder and at least one defender is critical, but that Pearce article is worrying and I wouldn't be surprised if it was absolutely true knowing FSG. If we were to bring in a midfielder and CB and have a low net spend then that's absolutely fine by me in theory (although it'll probably mean we have sold a star player) but leaving ourselves short again would be a kick in the teeth, especially whilst teams like Arsenal reinforce their team even more. Still, lets see how things pan out before being too negative...
Lol we just got Szboloslai for 60m. Pearce had no idea about it he has no clue what is going on.
We are not short in midfield currently. We have lots of options to play at 6. Not like Lavia will make a huge difference but he would be a good long term investment.
CB is the priority & we have a brillant attack.

I think people are understimating what a difference Mac & Szbolo will make. Look at how Jones improved us too when he came in.
We still have Thiago is a fantastic player & we can rotate him more now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,431
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:41 am
What worries me most about this new look side is the lack of leadership in it.  Leadership is absolutely vital in winning teams and Henderson and Robertson are by far and away our 2 most influential leaders by action, mouth, fight, and organisation.

You would think Henderson's game time will now become less and I've been amazed seeing so many shouts thinking Robertson will be replaced by another centre half in the new system.

When you look at the shambolic performances of our team in the absence of Henderson last year against the dross of Forrest, Leeds, Southampton, Bournemouth, Everton etc it's clear to me that we have a group of players who will play to the opposition level, that dont maintain standards unless they have the likes of Henderson and Robertson bellowing in their ears and organising around them and leading from the front.

Who do people see becoming our leaders? I've never been convinced VVD is a true leader despite being a great player, Milner and Firmino have left who I think had leadership qualities in their own ways, who do you think steps up and takes the mantle top sides need? Konate is perhaps one who can grow into that, anybody else? Maybe Szobozsai?

There are plenty of leaders. We put in some shambolic performances when the 'leaders' you talk of also played, such as against Wolves and Brighton. The idea that you need to have Henderson and Robertson on the pitch is pretty laughable. Those leaders were also there when we got legged in the first game against Fulham.

Last season it wasnt the lack of leaders that was the problem, its the lack of energy and legs.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:31:20 am
You also said 'that Pearce article is worrying and I wouldn't be surprised if it was absolutely true knowing FSG'  ;D

and....? It's true, we often do go into seasons undercooked, it literally happened last season and two seasons before that? Are we not allowed to reference that on here?
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 10:35:13 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:34:03 am
and....? It's true, we often do go into seasons undercooked, it literally happened last season and two seasons before that? Are we not allowed to reference that on here?

You're right, this is a great example of waiting to see how things pan out before being negative.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:33:07 am
Lol we just got Szboloslai for 60m. Pearce had no idea about it he has no clue what is going on.
We are not short in midfield currently. We have lots of options to play at 6. Not like Lavia will make a huge difference but he would be a good long term investment.
CB is the priority & we have a brillant attack.

I think people are understimating what a difference Mac & Szbolo will make. Look at how Jones improved us too when he came in.
We still have Thiago is a fantastic player & we can rotate him more now.

So you agree, we 100% need a CB and if we don't we'll be short...? cool
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:41 am
What worries me most about this new look side is the lack of leadership in it.  Leadership is absolutely vital in winning teams and Henderson and Robertson are by far and away our 2 most influential leaders by action, mouth, fight, and organisation.

You would think Henderson's game time will now become less and I've been amazed seeing so many shouts thinking Robertson will be replaced by another centre half in the new system.

When you look at the shambolic performances of our team in the absence of Henderson last year against the dross of Forrest, Leeds, Southampton, Bournemouth, Everton etc it's clear to me that we have a group of players who will play to the opposition level, that dont maintain standards unless they have the likes of Henderson and Robertson bellowing in their ears and organising around them and leading from the front.

Who do people see becoming our leaders? I've never been convinced VVD is a true leader despite being a great player, Milner and Firmino have left who I think had leadership qualities in their own ways, who do you think steps up and takes the mantle top sides need? Konate is perhaps one who can grow into that, anybody else? Maybe Szobozsai?

I think you enormously overrate it, our record without Henderson was better when we nearly won the quad and this famous leadership did what for us last season? It has it's place, not saying it's not important at all but it's wildly overrated on internet forums.

The idea the likes of Alisson, Mo Salah etc need Henderson shouting to maintain their standards is laughable.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19012 on: Today at 10:38:02 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:30:41 am
What worries me most about this new look side is the lack of leadership in it.  Leadership is absolutely vital in winning teams and Henderson and Robertson are by far and away our 2 most influential leaders by action, mouth, fight, and organisation.

You would think Henderson's game time will now become less and I've been amazed seeing so many shouts thinking Robertson will be replaced by another centre half in the new system.

When you look at the shambolic performances of our team in the absence of Henderson last year against the dross of Forrest, Leeds, Southampton, Bournemouth, Everton etc it's clear to me that we have a group of players who will play to the opposition level, that dont maintain standards unless they have the likes of Henderson and Robertson bellowing in their ears and organising around them and leading from the front.

Who do people see becoming our leaders? I've never been convinced VVD is a true leader despite being a great player, Milner and Firmino have left who I think had leadership qualities in their own ways, who do you think steps up and takes the mantle top sides need? Konate is perhaps one who can grow into that, anybody else? Maybe Szobozsai?
Szbolozslai captain of Hungary. Gakpo captained PSV at a young age. Salah captain of Eygpt. Henderson & VVD. Allisson is a leader. Konate captained France u21s. Robertson captain of Scotland.
We actually have plenty of leaders.
Its July we have already made 2 huge upgrades.

I dont know how some on here are not very optismistic about our season ahead.
We are lucky City didnt step in for Mac & Szboloszlai because they are 2 ideal replacements for Gundogen & Silva id he leaves
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19013 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:36:33 am
So you agree, we 100% need a CB and if we don't we'll be short...? cool
Yes it is JULY.
Lynch reported we are 100% getting a CB.
Bastoni not signed a new deal. Colwill wont happen but we will get a CB we are by all accounts after a left footed CB
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19014 on: Today at 10:40:11 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:27:55 am
For example, Thuram was generally considered a done deal

Was it reported that way by respected journalists?

I think he was reported as being a strong target. Not sure I ever saw it being reported as a done deal.

I think its a case, and a lot of people do it at this time of year, of people equating a lot of noise around a target to a deal being close. Transfer windows are all smoke and mirrors in terms of how buying clubs, selling clubs and players agents use the press. Its also the time of year where transfer stories generate hits. Multiple stories day after day with relatively little new or vague information about a club tracking a player has become the norm. Multiply that across news outlets and its no wonder fans can get the impression that deals are closer than they actually are.

I dont put a huge amount of stock in what is in the press. Being linked to a player by a reputable source probably indicates its a player we like. But being a player we like doesnt equate to being a player well buy. Theres so many factors that play into a club moving fora player and actually getting a transfer completed. I think the trap some people fall into is equating volume of news stories to a false reality on likelihood of a transfer happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:52 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19015 on: Today at 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:46 am
We had Milner doing a good job at LB so like wise for Robertson.

If memory serves, it was our old mate Albie Moreno keeping Robbo out of the side the first months of that season. 8)

Personally I'm expecting just one more signing (hopefully a left-footed CB), and it may take a while because we seem pretty keen on Colwill and Lavia but the former will be very hard to prise away from Chelsea and the latter is overpriced. I've heard some talk of Bastoni, who profiles perfectly for us, but again seems like he'd be very hard to get, and super-expensive + non-HG.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19016 on: Today at 10:40:56 am »
Kilman seems to be going for circa £40m, left footed cb who can play as a left back and has been in he league for a few years, would be a good option.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,981
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19017 on: Today at 10:41:27 am »
Worth noting that as of now we've signed more players than pretty much every club in the league, lol.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19018 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:06 am
Not quite sure it is based on your last post;

"But it really matters if we spend relatively little and don't sort the team out. I'm saying if we stop NOW (without a 3rd CM and especially without defensive reinforcements) it'll be pretty concerning because it'll indicate that we simply didn't have the money to strengthen adequately."

Yesterday we had multiple reports we were exploring a deal for Lavia, today Pearce (who has been all over the show intel wise this window) says it's dependant on sales.

The window has shown no-one knows what the fuck we are doing, so I'd take any reports as more opinion than club sourced fact.

Maybe wait and see what happens, we've addressed the initial critical pieces, anything from here I'd expect is more complicated due to homegrown places and we have a finite budget. Especially considering we appear to want to go big on Colwill who I'd argue is far more important than Lavia (or any other project no.6) to the team.

If you're not even going to allow multiple posters and the poster himself to correct your wrong interpretation of the post then maybe you should go and setup your own forum and happily post to yourself because you've clearly no interest in engaging with what people are actually saying.

Of course we don't know what's going on, hence saying 'IF'. You know what 'if' means right? I'm talking about a hypothetical. I'm not saying, 'the club have got this wrong', I'm saying, 'IF the club doesn't bring in a CB at the very least' it'll have got it very wrong. Then you come along and suggest I take Pearce's piece as an opinion rather than fact. Well yes well done, that's exactly what I'm doing.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #19019 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:36:36 am
I think you enormously overrate it, our record without Henderson was better when we nearly won the quad and this famous leadership did what for us last season? It has it's place, not saying it's not important at all but it's wildly overrated on internet forums.

The idea the likes of Alisson, Mo Salah etc need Henderson shouting to maintain their standards is laughable.

Truly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 