What worries me most about this new look side is the lack of leadership in it. Leadership is absolutely vital in winning teams and Henderson and Robertson are by far and away our 2 most influential leaders by action, mouth, fight, and organisation.



You would think Henderson's game time will now become less and I've been amazed seeing so many shouts thinking Robertson will be replaced by another centre half in the new system.



When you look at the shambolic performances of our team in the absence of Henderson last year against the dross of Forrest, Leeds, Southampton, Bournemouth, Everton etc it's clear to me that we have a group of players who will play to the opposition level, that dont maintain standards unless they have the likes of Henderson and Robertson bellowing in their ears and organising around them and leading from the front.



Who do people see becoming our leaders? I've never been convinced VVD is a true leader despite being a great player, Milner and Firmino have left who I think had leadership qualities in their own ways, who do you think steps up and takes the mantle top sides need? Konate is perhaps one who can grow into that, anybody else? Maybe Szobozsai?