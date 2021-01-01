Edmond Tapsoba



Spurs are beginning to be 'concerned' about a possible Liverpool hijack for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to 90Min. - Would be nice to nick another from Spurs but doubtful as he is right footed he is like Mickey Van der Ven but on the right side and has better passing averages



Per Schurrr



As per a report covered by Tutto Sport earlier in the day, Liverpool and Napoli moved in with bids to lure Schuurs but they were turned down by the Granata.

The Reds offered 30 million euros, on the other hand, the Italian champions put a bid worth 28 million euros on the table.

The Turin based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to come up with a new and improved offer to finally sign the 23-year-old.

Schuurs is valued at around £42.8million (50 million euros) but Il Toro president could agree a deal if he receives a bid of around 40 million euros. - Might be true as we have looked at him before and put a bid in recently