LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18920 on: Today at 02:39:07 am
Edmond Tapsoba

Spurs are beginning to be 'concerned' about a possible Liverpool hijack for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to 90Min.  - Would be nice to nick another from Spurs but doubtful as he is right footed he is like Mickey Van der Ven but on the right side and has better passing averages

Per Schurrr

As per a report covered by Tutto Sport earlier in the day, Liverpool and Napoli moved in with bids to lure Schuurs but they were turned down by the Granata.
The Reds offered 30 million euros, on the other hand, the Italian champions put a bid worth 28 million euros on the table.
The Turin based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to come up with a new and improved offer to finally sign the 23-year-old.
Schuurs is valued at around £42.8million (50 million euros) but Il Toro president could agree a deal if he receives a bid of around 40 million euros.  - Might be true as we have looked at him before and put a bid in recently
Last Edit: Today at 02:46:00 am by Lubeh
Logged

RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18921 on: Today at 04:26:30 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:16:54 am
Apparently Lavia has said he wants to go to the Arsenal -   if so then who next ?  Kone? Thuram (going back as a 6 from youth play) ?

Alledgely we have put a £77m (90m) bid in for Valverde  -I dont see where he fits with Mac and Szoboszlai unless Mac becomes the deep lying player (6)

EDITKone's Injury is a Sprained knee and damage to the Patella (knee cap), google say could be quick or upto 6 months depending on the knee, lets hope its short if Lavia story is true
Not sure even Samie would have touched some of these!
Logged

Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18922 on: Today at 04:45:43 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:26:30 am
Not sure even Samie would have touched some of these!

just highlighting some of the rumours doubtful but you never know, I was talking about Szoboszlai  last month and it happened so lets see my bet is prob Perr Schurr but we will see (defence wise) , abit of a left field one here Tyler Adams , a DM american and could be cheap though I would think Aston  Villa maybe for him ( he plays for Leeds) if no Lavia and no Kone cant think of any others in our price bracket, Unless, as i said, we mould Thuram back into a six. Adams is very much a destroyer and simple passer nothing special other than that imo but with Mac and Szoboszlai as very attacking a destroyer might be what we need.

Last Edit: Today at 05:05:37 am by Lubeh
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18923 on: Today at 05:10:43 am
If Colwill is World Record Fee, I think Virgil going be a once a week player fast then.
He looked good when I seen him at Brighton and His Stat profile basically Virgil but a better passer. He the closest profile from a young player to that looks like Virgil. Could potentially be set at LCB for the next 8ish years getting him.
He just turned 20.
Him and Konate would fit each other very well skill set wise
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,789
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18924 on: Today at 05:27:01 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm
Pochettino has disaster written all over him.

The tattoo artist was knackered afterwards but made a fortune.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,789
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18925 on: Today at 05:28:27 am
Forgot Colwill not happen. There are other options.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18926 on: Today at 05:39:04 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:39:07 am
Edmond Tapsoba

Spurs are beginning to be 'concerned' about a possible Liverpool hijack for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to 90Min.  - Would be nice to nick another from Spurs but doubtful as he is right footed he is like Mickey Van der Ven but on the right side and has better passing averages

Per Schurrr

As per a report covered by Tutto Sport earlier in the day, Liverpool and Napoli moved in with bids to lure Schuurs but they were turned down by the Granata.
The Reds offered 30 million euros, on the other hand, the Italian champions put a bid worth 28 million euros on the table.
The Turin based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to come up with a new and improved offer to finally sign the 23-year-old.
Schuurs is valued at around £42.8million (50 million euros) but Il Toro president could agree a deal if he receives a bid of around 40 million euros.  - Might be true as we have looked at him before and put a bid in recently

Perr Schurrr looks very similar to Matip.

https://youtu.be/TKYEILICfDI
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18927 on: Today at 06:02:41 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:39:04 am
Perr Schurrr looks very similar to Matip.

https://youtu.be/TKYEILICfDI
Pretty sure the plan is to get somebody in who can replace Virgil soon(year or 2) that seems like the top priority for CB
Logged
