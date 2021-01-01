« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 645553 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 02:39:07 am »
Edmond Tapsoba

Spurs are beginning to be 'concerned' about a possible Liverpool hijack for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to 90Min.  - Would be nice to nick another from Spurs but doubtful as he is right footed he is like Mickey Van der Ven but on the right side and has better passing averages

Per Schurrr

As per a report covered by Tutto Sport earlier in the day, Liverpool and Napoli moved in with bids to lure Schuurs but they were turned down by the Granata.
The Reds offered 30 million euros, on the other hand, the Italian champions put a bid worth 28 million euros on the table.
The Turin based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to come up with a new and improved offer to finally sign the 23-year-old.
Schuurs is valued at around £42.8million (50 million euros) but Il Toro president could agree a deal if he receives a bid of around 40 million euros.  - Might be true as we have looked at him before and put a bid in recently
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:00 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 04:26:30 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:16:54 am
Apparently Lavia has said he wants to go to the Arsenal -   if so then who next ?  Kone? Thuram (going back as a 6 from youth play) ?

Alledgely we have put a £77m (90m) bid in for Valverde  -I dont see where he fits with Mac and Szoboszlai unless Mac becomes the deep lying player (6)

EDITKone's Injury is a Sprained knee and damage to the Patella (knee cap), google say could be quick or upto 6 months depending on the knee, lets hope its short if Lavia story is true
Not sure even Samie would have touched some of these!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Up
« previous next »
 