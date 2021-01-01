Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.



Colwill, who spent this season at Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is a target for several top clubs.



Liverpool have been linked to Colwill by the British press on several occasions over the past few months.



Speaking to Goal in 2021, Colwill said: "Growing up it was always Steven Gerrard, watching him, a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room and I always used to try and copy him before training or before I was playing.



"I always thought I was him, dressing up as him, had the same boots that sort of thing - that was it. I just looked up to him. I wasn't really ever a center midfielder but I always try and have the same mentality as him so I went from there."



(Tribal Football).