LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
On the whole those players have not been their brightest youngsters though have they?

It doesn't matter. If Colwill doesn't sign his contract extension, and he is not starting ahead of Badiashile, and Chelsea don't have European football next season, he will be on the market come August. If he is on the market, what is the difference of him being sold to LFC, Man City, Arsenal or Man Utd?
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm
In this transfer window alone, Chelsea have sold players to Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd. Yet, people keep claiming that Chelsea won't sell to us. What is the logic in that claim?
If we offer enough yeah but they seem to want to keep him more than the others. Havaertz didnt do it for them so are cutting their losses. The other two I think have 1 year left so its now or never.

They could play this lad and if he performs and still doesnt sign they could get a big fee next year.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm
We have European football. Chelsea don't ...
I think he will want more than that. Again if hes as good as people say they will drop Badiashile like a hot snot. They would make a profit on selling Badiashile next year as well.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:40 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
If we offer enough yeah but they seem to want to keep him more than the others. Havaertz didnt do it for them so are cutting their losses. The other two I think have 1 year left so its now or never.

They could play this lad and if he performs and still doesnt sign they could get a big fee next year.

Well, I suppose they could play him, but that would mean benching Badiashile ...
trail182

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
I just can't see Chelsea selling Colwill.  Granted, they might have 2 CBs ahead of him but surely Chelsea will want/need defensive cover just like we are striving for? 

If one of those CBs get injured, Colwill is a quality player they can bring in instead, he also an option for rotation - so he's still likely to be a key player in their squad.

I'm pretty sure Poch will make this clear to Colwill in their chat and it may well be enough to deter the lad from pushing for a move.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Quote from: trail182 on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
I just can't see Chelsea selling Colwill.  Granted, they might have 2 CBs ahead of him but surely Chelsea will want/need defensive cover just like we are striving for? 

If one of those CBs get injured, Colwill is a quality player they can bring in instead, he also an option for rotation - so he's still likely to be a key player in their squad.

I'm pretty sure Poch will make this clear to Colwill in their chat and it may well be enough to deter the lad from pushing for a move.

Well, they have given Thiago Silva another year, and they also have Chalobah. With Fofana and Badiashile signed for big money, I can understand why Colwill is not signing the contract extension ...
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:08:24 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.

Yep its never happening this summer.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm
Its tough to think about doing business with Chelsea. On the one hand they are stupid, and theres no rhyme or reason to what they do. On the other hand, Poch might start to get them in order - it will take a bit - and he might easily say Colwill is not to be sold, and then he could whisper sweet nothings to him, to persuade him to stay, while Silva ages out over the next season.

I hope we sign Lavia and Colwill but theres a few twists and turns to come yet, especially on the latter.

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.

Would they sell him to Man City, Arsenal or Man Utd?
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.

I agree, yet so many ppl get knee-deep into the idea and convince themselves that it's a done deal .... although all we have is rumours, echo-chamber clickbait posts and a bunch of wishful thinking at this point.

I hope we get him but we've down similar roads a lot of times.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
It seems incredibly unlikely, at the very least I think they'll keep him until next summer in the hope that we move on to other targets and reduce his options. Given what a disorganised mess they've been I don't think it would be a shock to see Poch look to integrate an English homegrown player into the spine of the team during this season.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Would they sell him to Man City, Arsenal or Man Utd?

Not this summer no
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm
He's up and walking around now, it was just a Szobo-slyt twist of the ankle, should be fine....
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm
I reckon Colwill stays at Chelsea this season without signing a new contract. That way hes got a year to see how much action he gets and leaves himself in a stronger position to move with one year left.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
Not this summer no

We will see. So far, they don't seem to have anything resembling to a plan ...
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
What is wrong with us?

They're United in their hate for us, and it makes me ever so proud
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
They're United in their hate for us, and it makes me ever so proud

I don't think that they are united in anything, apart from doing business, but if you feel better thinking that way, be my guest ...
duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
It doesn't matter. If Colwill doesn't sign his contract extension, and he is not starting ahead of Badiashile, and Chelsea don't have European football next season, he will be on the market come August. If he is on the market, what is the difference of him being sold to LFC, Man City, Arsenal or Man Utd?
I meant its not that they wont sell to us, its more if hes seen as having John Terry potential they wont sell at all and Id imagine hell be in the team sooner rather than later. Then it would be up to him to run his contract down. Then its down to either money or him having a specific preference to play somewhere. As if hes that good he wont be shy of offers.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Would they sell him to Man City, Arsenal or Man Utd?
No

I know what you are getting at but each player is a different situation and I dont think their owners have any problem selling to us.

If somebody offers huge money maybe but I dont see it.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
Got a Southampton mate who says Lavia is the most certain he's seen of a player since Van Dijk that will be world class once he takes the step to a big club.

Seen a lot of Southampton fans saying the same thing.

He seems to read the game really well at such a young age. Honestly have really liked what I've seen of him, and in comparison, I was never really impressed with Thuram either in compilations or at the Euro U21's. Difficult to know if he progresses into a world-class defensive midfielder in a few years but he certainly seems to have the tools to do so. He's been called up to the Belgium national team already. Don't know who it was that said it in this thread about a ~100 pages back but this is the time right now to get him.
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
I don't think that they are united in anything, apart from doing business, but if you feel better thinking that way, be my guest ...
 

Don't start all that shite you condescending bellend, it was said part in jest so relax
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:11 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:39:19 pm
Thankfully, it sounds like it isn't.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:15 am
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Colwill, who spent this season at Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is a target for several top clubs.

Liverpool have been linked to Colwill by the British press on several occasions over the past few months.

Speaking to Goal in 2021, Colwill said: "Growing up it was always Steven Gerrard, watching him, a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room and I always used to try and copy him before training or before I was playing.

"I always thought I was him, dressing up as him, had the same boots that sort of thing - that was it. I just looked up to him. I wasn't really ever a center midfielder but I always try and have the same mentality as him so I went from there."

(Tribal Football).
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:03:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:15 am
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Colwill, who spent this season at Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is a target for several top clubs.

Liverpool have been linked to Colwill by the British press on several occasions over the past few months.

Speaking to Goal in 2021, Colwill said: "Growing up it was always Steven Gerrard, watching him, a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room and I always used to try and copy him before training or before I was playing.

"I always thought I was him, dressing up as him, had the same boots that sort of thing - that was it. I just looked up to him. I wasn't really ever a center midfielder but I always try and have the same mentality as him so I went from there."

(Tribal Football).
Don't do it, remember Bellingham making the same noises?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:08:10 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:03:59 am
Don't do it, remember Bellingham making the same noises?
:D
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:13:23 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:15 am
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Colwill, who spent this season at Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is a target for several top clubs.

Liverpool have been linked to Colwill by the British press on several occasions over the past few months.

Speaking to Goal in 2021, Colwill said: "Growing up it was always Steven Gerrard, watching him, a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room and I always used to try and copy him before training or before I was playing.

"I always thought I was him, dressing up as him, had the same boots that sort of thing - that was it. I just looked up to him. I wasn't really ever a center midfielder but I always try and have the same mentality as him so I went from there."

(Tribal Football).

Guaranteed to end up at either of the Manchester clubs. ::)
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:22:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:15 am
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Colwill, who spent this season at Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is a target for several top clubs.

Liverpool have been linked to Colwill by the British press on several occasions over the past few months.

Speaking to Goal in 2021, Colwill said: "Growing up it was always Steven Gerrard, watching him, a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room and I always used to try and copy him before training or before I was playing.

"I always thought I was him, dressing up as him, had the same boots that sort of thing - that was it. I just looked up to him. I wasn't really ever a center midfielder but I always try and have the same mentality as him so I went from there."

(Tribal Football).

A come and get me plea to Al Etiffaq.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:25:22 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Seen a lot of Southampton fans saying the same thing.

He seems to read the game really well at such a young age. Honestly have really liked what I've seen of him, and in comparison, I was never really impressed with Thuram either in compilations or at the Euro U21's. Difficult to know if he progresses into a world-class defensive midfielder in a few years but he certainly seems to have the tools to do so. He's been called up to the Belgium national team already. Don't know who it was that said it in this thread about a ~100 pages back but this is the time right now to get him.
Had a look at their forum and that was the general gist. Thing is we need to take into account how bad they are now. When we were signing players from them they were at a higher level with better players. Its not a slight on him I just think we shouldnt go overboard on how their fans rate him vs when they were half decent and still selling players.
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:40:14 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm
I reckon Colwill stays at Chelsea this season without signing a new contract. That way hes got a year to see how much action he gets and leaves himself in a stronger position to move with one year left.

If we get Lavia this window, with Nat, Rhys, VDB, Kelleher and maybe even Henderson and Carvalho leaving this year or the next. It does set us up for a more HG window in the summer either way.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:05:46 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:23:34 pm
He's up and walking around now, it was just a Szobo-slyt twist of the ankle, should be fine....

Still running this bit hey? ;D
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:07:27 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.

Generally agree that it's unlikely but on paper is it that much different to them selling Mount to Man Utd?
Ab125

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:08:30 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
Do we have another player like thiago? Weird that some people want rid of him and don't see his value.

Bajcetic albeit still learning.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:26:40 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:07:27 am
Generally agree that it's unlikely but on paper is it that much different to them selling Mount to Man Utd?

They didn't have Mount in their plans - but allegedly (again - allegedly) are going to pitch Colwill on their plans for him.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:29:45 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Thinking Chelsea will sell Colwill to us is delusional, seriously.

£40-50m would more than offset the £35m they spent on Badiashile back in January. One's got 2-years left and doesn't want to re-sign while the other has 7-years left.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:04:45 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:07:27 am
Generally agree that it's unlikely but on paper is it that much different to them selling Mount to Man Utd?

Yep, they havent even had Colwill play a season for them yet, Mount has had a few seasons for them to gauge his talent and potential, the last thing Chelsea will do with mistakes theyve made in the past is sell a highly rated player from their youth team who has impressed both on loan in the PL and now for England at u21 duty before even giving him a chance, he will stay and if he was to leave it would be to a club of the profile of Villa or Brighton.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:05:39 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:29:45 am
£40-50m would more than offset the £35m they spent on Badiashile back in January. One's got 2-years left and doesn't want to re-sign while the other has 7-years left.

They wont sell to a top 6 rival, its bizarre people think this is a possibility.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:15:00 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:05:39 am
They wont sell to a top 6 rival, its bizarre people think this is a possibility.

So, Kovačić to Man City and Havertz to Arsenal never actually happened.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:16:54 am
Apparently Lavia has said he wants to go to the Arsenal -   if so then who next ?  Kone? Thuram (going back as a 6 from youth play) ?

Alledgely we have put a £77m (90m) bid in for Valverde  -I dont see where he fits with Mac and Szoboszlai unless Mac becomes the deep lying player (6)

EDITKone's Injury is a Sprained knee and damage to the Patella (knee cap), google say could be quick or upto 6 months depending on the knee, lets hope its short if Lavia story is true
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:35:25 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:15:00 am
So, Kovačić to Man City and Havertz to Arsenal never actually happened.

Different players Kovacic spent some of his best years at Chelsea, Havertz spent a few years and mostly underwhelmed , theyre not selling Colwill to a top 4 team without first giving him a run in the first team.
