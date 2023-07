Itís tough to think about doing business with Chelsea. On the one hand they are stupid, and thereís no rhyme or reason to what they do. On the other hand, Poch might start to get them in order - it will take a bit - and he might easily say Colwill is not to be sold, and then he could whisper sweet nothings to him, to persuade him to stay, while Silva ages out over the next season.



I hope we sign Lavia and Colwill but thereís a few twists and turns to come yet, especially on the latter.