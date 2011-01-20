« previous next »
I do love Matip but we really can't build a team around injured players, would love to see the player of a few seasons return but doesnt seem likely so wouldn't be averse to selling him and bringing a quality player in

The question is have is whether we'd then be in the market for two CBs? We're clearly interested in one already, but Colwill for example is still young and raw. Would him, VVD, Konate and Gomez be enough? The advantage of keeping Matip formthe last year of his contract is to add depth and experience while any younger CB gets games and learns the ropes. Can make a similar argument for keeping Thiago for one more year though we've far more depth in midfield now.
It's a difficult one - I think Matip is comfortably our third best defender but he's just not reliable. Add in the contract situation and age, and he's one of the obvious departures really so I don't think anyone will be surprised. One of the strengths of Matip in the past was you felt he could come in cold and put in really good performances even if he didn't have that regular rhythm, but it felt that was less the case last season.

I'd actually quite like for us to bring in two CBs - one for that hybrid LCB role that could potentially replace Virgil in due course, and one who can adequately back up Konate. Doesn't seem on the cards - seems LCB is the one we're going for, but does feel like we're a Konate injury away from this system falling apart.
Matip & Thiago would 2 older players i would keep unless we got a good fee for them.
Fabinho would be the player I would move on.
Matip is 32 next month, Thiago 33 in April, both have a long history of missing long chunks of the season through injury, both will walk away for free next summer. Letting them move opens up the opportunity to keep recycling the squad this summer. Even if they stay, we should be prioritising game time for the players we need to integrate and develop.
We will get another midfielder and another central defender this summer regardless of Thiago and Matip staying. With possible 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, we can do a perfect transition ...
The question is have is whether we'd then be in the market for two CBs? We're clearly interested in one already, but Colwill for example is still young and raw. Would him, VVD, Konate and Gomez be enough? The advantage of keeping Matip formthe last year of his contract is to add depth and experience while any younger CB gets games and learns the ropes. Can make a similar argument for keeping Thiago for one more year though we've far more depth in midfield now.

Id sign a centre back as a direct replacement and then give the 5th slot to Quansah or Van Den Berg so we wouldnt be in a worse position when it comes to options

In terms of who the player is I think Perr Schurrs is a decent shout, Simakan can play as a right back as well so worth looking at

So I do absolutely take your point that experience is really important but we have to be able to field our best side, we cant go into another season with 3-4 players who cant play two games back to back
If a decent offer comes in I think we sell.
I think theres zero chance of Henderson leaving this summer. Hes not going to go to the one place hell get that kind of offer this year with the Euros coming up
It's a difficult one - I think Matip is comfortably our third best defender but he's just not reliable. Add in the contract situation and age, and he's one of the obvious departures really so I don't think anyone will be surprised. One of the strengths of Matip in the past was you felt he could come in cold and put in really good performances even if he didn't have that regular rhythm, but it felt that was less the case last season.

I'd actually quite like for us to bring in two CBs - one for that hybrid LCB role that could potentially replace Virgil in due course, and one who can adequately back up Konate. Doesn't seem on the cards - seems LCB is the one we're going for, but does feel like we're a Konate injury away from this system falling apart.

Yep - the bolded bit in particular is something that was disturbing. Its possible that big Joel will recover his poise and confidence, and demonstrate that last season was a blip. At his best hes a sight to behold bringing the ball out of defence, few do it better; and at 31, soon to be 32, hes not exactly ancient, particularly for a CB.
"Remember fans,your ticket to tonight's big home win will get you a free Szobo-slyce of pizza tomorrow at any pizza shop in town, unless its owned or part owned by Gary Neville"
No new news then?
No new news then?

Ollie Pope is out for the rest of the series.
Harvey E the vicious MC has just liked an Instagram post from the Redmen TV, discussing the possibility of LFC signing Colwill. Ultimately means nothing, but they are both together on international duty right now and perhaps words have been exchanged regarding the move...

So, essentially, nothing new to report...
Why would Chelsea let Colwill go!?
Harvey E the vicious MC has just liked an Instagram post from the Redmen TV, discussing the possibility of LFC signing Colwill. Ultimately means nothing, but they are both together on international duty right now and perhaps words have been exchanged regarding the move...

So, essentially, nothing new to report...

Ugh - that's as bad as Sza Sza. Maybe be worse.
Ben Jacobs who's been chatting lots of Liverpool the last few days has been on chancer Khan's podcast and saying Chelsea consider Colwill is absolutely not for sale and they want to build their defence around him - he reckons it would take £75m to even start a conversation, never mind sign him. Basically, it would require a world record fee plus the player to push aggressively for him to even really be an option, so it feels like we can rule that one out. Inacio seems to have gone cold, and VDV apparently off to Spurs.

Must be an otherwise unknown name?
we should never have Fab & Hendo in the same team in the PL again.
Lets not forget how bad they were & they are a year older.
Yes, that 7-0 win over Man Utd still causes me pain.

Look, you're half-right - they're players who now struggle to have multiple good games in a row. But they do still have good games, and with quality options in the squad we're more likely to not have to play them beyond what they can cope with. Like the quad-chasing season, I guess, where Thiago and Keita did a lot of alternating.
Why would Chelsea let Colwill go!?

Rejected their last contract offer and theyve made it club policy that anyone not renewing within 2 years left of their contract not renewing will be sold Mount, Havertz etc.

He wants first team football. Think all agree its an incredibly difficult deal to pull off but hes pretty much the perfect profile for a long term defensive signing for us.
Ben Jacobs who's been chatting lots of Liverpool the last few days has been on chancer Khan's podcast and saying Chelsea consider Colwill is absolutely not for sale and they want to build their defence around him - he reckons it would take £75m to even start a conversation, never mind sign him. Basically, it would require a world record fee plus the player to push aggressively for him to even really be an option, so it feels like we can rule that one out. Inacio seems to have gone cold, and VDV apparently off to Spurs.

Must be an otherwise unknown name?

Has Ben Jacobs got one thing right this window?
Why would Chelsea let Colwill go!?

Because he is refusing to sign a contract extension, and they have bought Fofana and Badiashile for big money as their starting central defenders ...
he reckons it would take £75m to even start a conversation, never mind sign him. Basically, it would require a world record fee plus the player to push aggressively for him to even really be an option, so it feels like we can rule that one out.
But there's already been other people saying we're prepared to break the record to sign him. If we're sat on fresh unannounced investment and really want to show people we've grown a pair of balls again this could well be the way to do it.
How long has Colwill got left on his contract and can anyone tell me his strengths?
How long has Colwill got left on his contract and can anyone tell me his strengths?
He's got two years left.

https://totalfootballanalysis.com/article/levi-colwill-202223-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics
Rejected their last contract offer and theyve made it club policy that anyone not renewing within 2 years left of their contract not renewing will be sold Mount, Havertz etc.

He wants first team football. Think all agree its an incredibly difficult deal to pull off but hes pretty much the perfect profile for a long term defensive signing for us.

It's different though - they were keen to move Havertz and especially Mount on, they desperately want to keep and build around Colwill. Think a lot will hinge on his chat with Pochettino - if they sit down and the manager says "you're very much in my plans and will get decent gametime" then he won't be going anywhere, imo.

Does he have significantly better chances of getting games here than there? He's not going to displace VVD and even if we put him in that hybrid role, there's no chance we fully demote Robertson to back up. It'd be a fair bit easier to displace Badiashile or Fofana.

I think he'd have to kick up an almighty fuss to even make this worthy of discussion and very few players do that these days.
He's got two years left.

https://totalfootballanalysis.com/article/levi-colwill-202223-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics
No way they sell him to us then. If hes as good as people say they will force him to stay and then play him consistently. He will then extend with them.
