Today at 08:41:01 pm
I do love Matip but we really can't build a team around injured players, would love to see the player of a few seasons return but doesnt seem likely so wouldn't be averse to selling him and bringing a quality player in

The question is have is whether we'd then be in the market for two CBs? We're clearly interested in one already, but Colwill for example is still young and raw. Would him, VVD, Konate and Gomez be enough? The advantage of keeping Matip formthe last year of his contract is to add depth and experience while any younger CB gets games and learns the ropes. Can make a similar argument for keeping Thiago for one more year though we've far more depth in midfield now.
Today at 08:43:24 pm
It's a difficult one - I think Matip is comfortably our third best defender but he's just not reliable. Add in the contract situation and age, and he's one of the obvious departures really so I don't think anyone will be surprised. One of the strengths of Matip in the past was you felt he could come in cold and put in really good performances even if he didn't have that regular rhythm, but it felt that was less the case last season.

I'd actually quite like for us to bring in two CBs - one for that hybrid LCB role that could potentially replace Virgil in due course, and one who can adequately back up Konate. Doesn't seem on the cards - seems LCB is the one we're going for, but does feel like we're a Konate injury away from this system falling apart.
Today at 08:44:25 pm
Matip & Thiago would 2 older players i would keep unless we got a good fee for them.
Fabinho would be the player I would move on.
