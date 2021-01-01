It's a difficult one - I think Matip is comfortably our third best defender but he's just not reliable. Add in the contract situation and age, and he's one of the obvious departures really so I don't think anyone will be surprised. One of the strengths of Matip in the past was you felt he could come in cold and put in really good performances even if he didn't have that regular rhythm, but it felt that was less the case last season.



I'd actually quite like for us to bring in two CBs - one for that hybrid LCB role that could potentially replace Virgil in due course, and one who can adequately back up Konate. Doesn't seem on the cards - seems LCB is the one we're going for, but does feel like we're a Konate injury away from this system falling apart.