Really hope Thiago stays and his minutes and training is carefully managed so that he can play in big games or as a world class impact player.



Continuity is so important too. Weve lost so many in midfield and I feel Thiago leaving would be extremely risky.



I think the idea of using an injury prone player strategically is fanciful, unfortunately players who get injured a lot are seemingly just as likely to get one from a light warm-up as a grueling match. It'd be better to just use him when he's available, but then we have Jones and Mac Allister who can play the same position and I'm not sure it'd be worth dropping either to play someone who is likely to get injured again.I'm pretty firmly on the fence in regards to selling him, if financially it helps us improve the defence I think it'd be worth it but equally it's not like he has a four year contract left to run.