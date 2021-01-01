« previous next »
Lubeh

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:10:45 pm
I think aslong as Hendo dont go we would be alright, he seems to be the glue that sticks everyone together.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:11:44 pm


You're thinking of Maestik Bostik.
Lubeh

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:12:49 pm
whatever h appened to Maestik Bostik hope he never got stuck in a long contract
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:13:23 pm

if Lavia does not join us then who we think might be next. Kone ?  Thuram and mould into a 6?  I think Baj may be moulding into the Trent role as he was originally a defender and was moved to mid, he is also 5'11" is that not small for a DM for us?  also heard we put a £30m bid for Perr Shurr(sp) but was rejected they want £40m

Dean Saunders suggesting Liverpool should buy Reece James, would love it but i dont think its possible

I think the Thuram ship has now sailed with us signing Szobo.

Looks like we are in the market for a proper DM to compete with Fab and Baj. Lavia reminds me a bit of Mascherano.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:14:27 pm


I think he was offered a new contract but said no and uttered "UHU!" to the board and fucked off.
Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:15:11 pm
I wonder if were exploring something much more ambitious for a 3rd midfield signing before going in for Lavia.

Now would be time to go for him, with arsenal and Chelsea both tied up and pre season starting next week.

Pure speculation of course.
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:18:48 pm

I wonder if were exploring something much more ambitious for a 3rd midfield signing before going in for Lavia.

Now would be time to go for him, with arsenal and Chelsea both tied up and pre season starting next week.

Pure speculation of course.

I get that feeling too. I think wed only sign Lavia for the right price so that he can come in and develop as a top class prospect rather than an immediate starter.

Id hope we would still sign Lavia and another dm. I think that would prob necessitate Southampton accepting £30m.
Lubeh

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:19:12 pm

I think he was offered a new contract but said no and uttered "UHU!" to the board and fucked off.

I had heard a few clubs had been sniffing around about him
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:21:48 pm

Really hope Thiago stays and his minutes and training is carefully managed so that he can play in big games or as a world class impact player.

Continuity is so important too. Weve lost so many in midfield and I feel Thiago leaving would be extremely risky.

I think the idea of using an injury prone player strategically is fanciful, unfortunately players who get injured a lot are seemingly just as likely to get one from a light warm-up as a grueling match. It'd be better to just use him when he's available, but then we have Jones and Mac Allister who can play the same position and I'm not sure it'd be worth dropping either to play someone who is likely to get injured again.

I'm pretty firmly on the fence in regards to selling him, if financially it helps us improve the defence I think it'd be worth it but equally it's not like he has a four year contract left to run.
