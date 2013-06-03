« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 638820 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18760 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:21:54 pm
I will not have you malign my good name, sir.
the boat's sailed on that issue I'm afraid mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18761 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:58:57 pm
Whenever I think of Charlie Adam I think of Bellamy's book where he talked about seeing Adam roll up to his first-ever LFC training session, pissed as a newt.
That was a fake story doing the rounds on twitter. It was this 'extract'. As if this was a real thing.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18762 on: Today at 05:48:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:43:07 pm
no, I read that was in Bellamy's book (I've not read it myself).

the quote I remember was Bellamy writing "I though to myself 'Who's this c*nt'?"

I just googled it and found a twitter thing but Twitter is not working of course

ah OK found it.  doesn't mention Adam being drunk (damnit) but funny anyway .....

http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/craig-bellamy-charlie-adam-1924566

Craig Bellamy on... Charlie Adam

3 June 2013 23:00

In today's final extract from his new book, Bellamy tells how he was alarmed at the beginning of his new adventure at Liverpool when he saw Charlie Adam in training for the first time.

I met Charlie a couple of times before pre-season training began, and he seemed a nice lad.

He wasn't the brightest but then footballers rarely are. I consider myself to be among the cleverer footballers around.

Charlie is a true Scot, and he loves his beer. It's all he ever talked about at the start, having had a brutal close season with a series of lads holidays abroad.

Charlie wasn't a shy lad and told the squad all about his escapades, including vomiting into the swimming pool at 2pm one afternoon.

He was a fat bastard too, Charlie, and he could eat for Scotland.

Some of the lads called him 'Rab', after the TV comedy character Rab C Nesbitt.

The first day at training and Charlie had a 'mare. He couldn't control the ball to save his life, couldn't get his breath and kept falling over while trying to run with the ball.

Players are always judging others, never more so than on the first day - first impressions count and though some of the lads found it hilarious, most were not impressed.

"Who's this c*nt?", one respected player said to me.

"I can't believe we've signed this useless c*nt", said another.

While one of the club's iconic players said to me, "I'd played against him last season and I knew he was shite, you're gonna need to step it up this season, Craig - cos this c*nt's wank."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18763 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:46:42 pm
That was a fake story doing the rounds on twitter. It was this 'extract'. As if this was a real thing.

we posted at the same moment  :)

anyhow I choose to believe it.  too good not to  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18764 on: Today at 05:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:59:32 pm
He's just quoting Pearce and it's not exactly shutting the door. More legs in this one I reckon.

To be fair, a lot has changed in a few weeks reg saudi, the number of players heading over there and now managerial talent could turn his head
