ah OK found it. doesn't mention Adam being drunk (damnit) but funny anyway .....Craig Bellamy on... Charlie Adam3 June 2013 23:00In today's final extract from his new book, Bellamy tells how he was alarmed at the beginning of his new adventure at Liverpool when he saw Charlie Adam in training for the first time.I met Charlie a couple of times before pre-season training began, and he seemed a nice lad.He wasn't the brightest but then footballers rarely are. I consider myself to be among the cleverer footballers around.Charlie is a true Scot, and he loves his beer. It's all he ever talked about at the start, having had a brutal close season with a series of lads holidays abroad.Charlie wasn't a shy lad and told the squad all about his escapades, including vomiting into the swimming pool at 2pm one afternoon.He was a fat bastard too, Charlie, and he could eat for Scotland.Some of the lads called him 'Rab', after the TV comedy character Rab C Nesbitt.The first day at training and Charlie had a 'mare. He couldn't control the ball to save his life, couldn't get his breath and kept falling over while trying to run with the ball.Players are always judging others, never more so than on the first day - first impressions count and though some of the lads found it hilarious, most were not impressed."Who's this c*nt?", one respected player said to me."I can't believe we've signed this useless c*nt", said another.While one of the club's iconic players said to me, "I'd played against him last season and I knew he was shite, you're gonna need to step it up this season, Craig - cos this c*nt's wank."