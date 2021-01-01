« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 634292 times)

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,708
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18560 on: Today at 12:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:19:09 pm
Thuram felt nailed on, then we suddenly went for Szoboszlai instead. Lavia feels nailed on is there going to be another shift? Tchouameni would be the number one choice, but weve always been told we like Caicedo and hes probably on the move soon.

The reason I think that Lavia may be less of a smokescreen than the reported interest in Thuram is the homegrown rules.

I think there's every chance that we were very actively pursuing Mason Mount until he decided to go to United. He'd have likely played in the RCM role and would have been homegrown. Instead we've signed Szoboszlai, so one of our other targets has to be homegrown (or under 21).

Unless we're pretty confident of signing a CB who complies with this rule (Guehi, Colwill etc) then the chances are it'll be the third midfield signing. And I can't think of all that many options, Lavia aside?
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18561 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are weighing up whether to make an official approach for Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia. -
@_pauljoyce

Quote
Felix @FelixJohnston_
Understand despite being told Colwill is not for sale, Liverpool have spoken to Levi Colwills camp again, stating even at a record price they would be interested.

Hes one reason they havent signed a CB. Liverpool also enquired to Chelsea directly.

Chelsea reiterated he is not for sale & will offer him a long term contract, but will have to be within new wage structure.

Colwill will talk with Poch after U21 Euros. Southgate told Levi he wants to start him at Euro 2024, but he has to be a regular starter this season.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18562 on: Today at 12:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:40:55 pm

Chelsea have a wage structure????

Thats up there with the most shocking things Ive read in this thread so far this summer
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18563 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
How could we pay over 75m for Colwill?
Brillant prospect but he has played 17 PL games.
50m max.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18564 on: Today at 12:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:40:55 pm

Not surprised. I think we'll sign Colwill. It just feels right.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18565 on: Today at 12:45:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:42:21 pm
Chelsea have a wage structure????

Thats up there with the most shocking things Ive read in this thread so far this summer
Probably means he's got to sign an 8 year deal like everyone else.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18566 on: Today at 12:45:34 pm »
Some new loan rules need to come in to stop Chelsea hording so many young players. They are buying couple more Brazilian kids now
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18567 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:42:21 pm
Chelsea have a wage structure????

Thats up there with the most shocking things Ive read in this thread so far this summer

Everything they've done since their first initial flurry of ill advised buys has been to try and get younger players on lower wages - we can debate their targets since the winter window but they've all been young and on lower wages than a lot of the inherited players
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18568 on: Today at 12:47:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:34 pm
Some new loan rules need to come in to stop Chelsea hording so many young players. They are buying couple more Brazilian kids now
That's why they bought Strasbourg.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18569 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:34 pm
Some new loan rules need to come in to stop Chelsea hording so many young players. They are buying couple more Brazilian kids now
They'll just 'sign' for another club in the group and then be 'sold' to Chelsea when the time is right. City will do the same.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18570 on: Today at 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:14 pm
Not surprised. I think we'll sign Colwill. It just feels right.

I just dont see a way Chelsea give the green light.

They've been bailed out for selling crap to Saudi and got big fees for Havertz and Mount - so doubt they will sell anyone important now unless he really pushes for the move and Pochettino wants rid.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18571 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
I think it's clear we have to sell one or two for the perfect window. You'd include Nat Phillips in that, maybe Thiago if a deal suits all parties. We haven't got a huge amount of sellable assets that we actually want to part with.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18572 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:47:03 pm
That's why they bought Strasbourg.

Simply shouldn't be allowed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18573 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:47:10 pm
I just dont see a way Chelsea give the green light.

They've been bailed out for selling crap to Saudi and got big fees for Havertz and Mount - so doubt they will sell anyone important now unless he really pushes for the move and Pochettino wants rid.
I think the player will push for a move. It doesn't make sense for him to sit on the bench for a season.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18574 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:29:54 pm
It's up to him if he wants to move, but clubs like Fenerbache were linked, no problem with us selling him to them.  I just don't see the point in keeping an ageing, injury prone player who doesn't have a clear spot in the new formation, is on massive wages and is leaving in a year anyway.  If a sensible offer comes in, take it.

The real answer is it depends, if he goes and we bring in a really top player who stays fit then we will be in better shape overall, if FSG dont re-invest then keep him he is still class when hes fit, we will have to manage his minutes so hes playing less frequently
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18575 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:30:23 am
Plus we can make up a Lion King chant.
For Funky Cold Medina? There might be something for suitable ;)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18576 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:46:53 pm
Everything they've done since their first initial flurry of ill advised buys has been to try and get younger players on lower wages - we can debate their targets since the winter window but they've all been young and on lower wages than a lot of the inherited players
Youre not meant to respond with a sensible argument. Spoil sport
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18577 on: Today at 12:50:23 pm »
I wish I hadn't done a youtube scout of Colwil. Absolutely perfect for us.

Lavia and Colwil (and potentially a young right-sided centreback/right back) and it will have been our best transfer window in years
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18578 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:47:50 pm
I think it's clear we have to sell one or two for the perfect window. You'd include Nat Phillips in that, maybe Thiago if a deal suits all parties. We haven't got a huge amount of sellable assets that we actually want to part with.
I think we can sell Tyler Morton if we get an offer of 10-15m. Maybe a championship club like Southampton might be interested. They love younger players
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18579 on: Today at 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:40:55 pm


Paul Joyce commenting on Lavia makes me think that bid goes in this week

Colwill is an odd one, we have probably had some pretty good indications from his camp to be keeping on him like that
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18580 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:50:08 pm
Youre not meant to respond with a sensible argument. Spoil sport

Hah... fair.. I mean they have paid over 80 million for Mudryk using this 8 year deal shennanigans so it hasn't stopped them being hilarious
Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18581 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:50:23 pm
I wish I hadn't done a youtube scout of Colwil. Absolutely perfect for us.

Lavia and Colwil (and potentially a young right-sided centreback/right back) and it will have been our best transfer window in years
If we got another midfielder and a left sided defender it's the best window in a long long time. I am struggling to think of one better. An additional right sided defender on top of that feels greedy and possibly unlikely but we will see
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18582 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
Just don't think Lavia is worth anywhere close to what we'll have to pay for him.

Someone here called him a generational talent, which is ridiculous. He's a kid that's done ok at a smaller club. 50m is so over the odds.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18583 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:53:47 am
Nah, Inacio wouldnt be U21. Youd need to be born after 1st January 2002 to count as U21 next season, Inacio was born August 2001.

It really wouldnt surprise me if we get two defenders. If we do get Lavia, then wed still have scope for one non homegrown player. If we can get Colwill, then it means we could use that spare slot to bring in a right sided defender as the final signing, maybe someone like Bella Kotchap who could cover Konate?

we still have sepp van de berg and bradley. maybe they might play some part.

think we will get only 1 defender. we are already overhauling our midfield. too much instability in the squad if we shake up the defence.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18584 on: Today at 12:55:25 pm »
While the focus is on Chelsea, it strikes me that their woeful season just gone, and the reasons for it, are not being considered by some posters eager to see the back of last seasons starting midfield.

No one can dispute that the lack of legs cost us - particularly in the first half of the season. And the subsequent need for fresh legs is a subject thats been done to death - with a majority of posters believing the planning was awry, and replacements should have arrived earlier.

But notwithstanding all that, fielding a totally new midfield might not be the panacea some expect.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18585 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Its between Colwil and Lavia isnt it  ;D

Not sure we get both (or either frankly) but the smoke is definitely blowing in that direction now.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18586 on: Today at 12:59:34 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:57:15 pm
Its between Colwil and Lavia isnt it  ;D

Not sure we get both (or either frankly) but the smoke is definitely blowing in that direction now.

Think we get 2 more players either way. It's what we 100% need.

Maybe Tyler Morton ends up at Southampton.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18587 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:03 pm
No I wouldn't if the accounts were my responsibility ... but I wouldn't pay 30 million for Fabinho for the next 3 years either - nor would I want the cost of having Fabinho's minutes on the pitch when we could be using a better player so I know which one I'd rather move
Henderson is a different case again because of the vibes factor but again, not super excited about 15-20 million for the rest of his contract


I think with Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho that having already lost 3 midfielders this summer we need to keep hold of all of these for the transition. I'd be a lot more open to letting them go in dribs and drabs from next summer, maybe even from winter. I get the financial reasons to do it now of course, but I think bringing too many in comes with inherent risk too. Add a specialist DM this window and I'd be pretty happy with how midfield looked, if we then start selling people too I think we would need to add another. Keep the 3, and think about replacing them next summer imo.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18588 on: Today at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:50:39 pm
I think we can sell Tyler Morton if we get an offer of 10-15m. Maybe a championship club like Southampton might be interested. They love younger players
Unless we NEED the money I'd loan him next season, maybe the likes of Luton would be happy to give him PL experience. We'd get a bit of money for a loan fee and a season in the PL should boost his value if we still decide he isn't for us long-term.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18589 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:01:58 pm
Unless we NEED the money I'd loan him next season, maybe the likes of Luton would be happy to give him PL experience. We'd get a bit of money for a loan fee and a season in the PL should boost his value if we still decide he isn't for us long-term.
I think Luton would an awful move. Small pitch & probably will be one of the worst PL team in years. Their squad is awful
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18590 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:58:30 am
Theres really no reason for any lfc fan to want Thiago to leave - he remains our best midfielder including the last two signings  hes only going to play half a season but as a fan rather than an accountant not sure anyone should care
Would be an obvious negative for us if he left - as opposed to Henderson or Fabinho who are way more debatable from a footballing pov

This is largely where I'm at too. I fucking adore him.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,760
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18591 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm »
Ornstein says Thiagos staying and he's never lied to me
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18592 on: Today at 01:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:55:25 pm
fielding a totally new midfield might not be the panacea some expect.

Not in the short term.

Its why I think well still rely heavily on Jones/Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson during the 1st half of next season in the PL. Think MacAllister is primed to dip into the team with ease. I wouldnt be surprised if Dom and any other signing is introduced more gradually. Some PL starts mixed with EL and domestic cups.

 As the season evolves Id expect a lot less game time for the Henderson/Thiago/Fabinho trio. The midfield we end the season with my be different to those who play in the 1st few months of the season. Its why I think retaining at least 2 of the 3 older midfielders is likely
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18593 on: Today at 01:09:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:58:30 am
Theres really no reason for any lfc fan to want Thiago to leave - he remains our best midfielder including the last two signings  hes only going to play half a season but as a fan rather than an accountant not sure anyone should care
Would be an obvious negative for us if he left - as opposed to Henderson or Fabinho who are way more debatable from a footballing pov

Thiago doesn't really fit in the new system though. I love him, don't get me wrong, but you don't play Trent inverted, a 6 and Thiago in the same team. Thiago is a deep lying creator but you already have Trent and your 6 in those positions. You could play Thiago as the 6 I guess but that'd be bold. Although give Fabinho can't run anymore it's probably no worse mobility and defensive wise than Fab, and obviously much, much better on the ball. Perhaps Thiago could play much higher up the pitch (as our LCM has been doing since Trent inverted) but it wouldn't be very natural for him and his lack of athleticism would be very problematic as soon as he was having to run back towards our own goal - and he'd be doing it more because his starting position would be higher.


Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:02:59 pm
We won't play that system every match

I think we probably play it every match that Trent plays. Get your best players as effective as possible, and this makes Trent a monster in an attacking sense (and pretty good off the ball). Also, we've clearly recruited for it. Dom and Mac are such obvious candidates for the 8/10 position. Mac could do a good job in the old 433 midfield but it's really not so clear that Dom could, at least not without a lot of adjustment.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18594 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:07:52 pm
Not in the short term.

Its why I think well still rely heavily on Jones/Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson during the 1st half of next season in the PL. Think MacAllister is primed to dip into the team with ease. I wouldnt be surprised if Dom and any other signing is introduced more gradually. Some PL starts mixed with EL and domestic cups.

 As the season evolves Id expect a lot less game time for the Henderson/Thiago/Fabinho trio. The midfield we end the season with my be different to those who play in the 1st few months of the season. Its why I think retaining at least 2 of the 3 older midfielders is likely

If we buy 3 CMs for about £130 million and yet continue to rely on 2 of those 3 listed (Fab, Hendo, Thiago) for the 1st half of the season we're doing something seriously wrong. One of them starting regularly, sure. All of them still picking up plenty of minutes, absolutely. But relying on them for half a season? That wouldn't be clever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 460 461 462 463 464 [465]   Go Up
« previous next »
 