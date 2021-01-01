Theres really no reason for any lfc fan to want Thiago to leave - he remains our best midfielder including the last two signings hes only going to play half a season but as a fan rather than an accountant not sure anyone should care

Would be an obvious negative for us if he left - as opposed to Henderson or Fabinho who are way more debatable from a footballing pov



We won't play that system every match



Thiago doesn't really fit in the new system though. I love him, don't get me wrong, but you don't play Trent inverted, a 6 and Thiago in the same team. Thiago is a deep lying creator but you already have Trent and your 6 in those positions. You could play Thiago as the 6 I guess but that'd be bold. Although give Fabinho can't run anymore it's probably no worse mobility and defensive wise than Fab, and obviously much, much better on the ball. Perhaps Thiago could play much higher up the pitch (as our LCM has been doing since Trent inverted) but it wouldn't be very natural for him and his lack of athleticism would be very problematic as soon as he was having to run back towards our own goal - and he'd be doing it more because his starting position would be higher.I think we probably play it every match that Trent plays. Get your best players as effective as possible, and this makes Trent a monster in an attacking sense (and pretty good off the ball). Also, we've clearly recruited for it. Dom and Mac are such obvious candidates for the 8/10 position. Mac could do a good job in the old 433 midfield but it's really not so clear that Dom could, at least not without a lot of adjustment.