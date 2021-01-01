While the focus is on Chelsea, it strikes me that their woeful season just gone, and the reasons for it, are not being considered by some posters eager to see the back of last seasons starting midfield.
No one can dispute that the lack of legs cost us - particularly in the first half of the season. And the subsequent need for fresh legs is a subject thats been done to death - with a majority of posters believing the planning was awry, and replacements should have arrived earlier.
But notwithstanding all that, fielding a totally new midfield might not be the panacea some expect.