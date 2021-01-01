« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 631147 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18440 on: Today at 09:55:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:52:47 am
Weve been linked to Perr Schurrs from Torino, hes been on our radar for a few years we tried to sign him when he was playing in Holland
Where does he play?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18441 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:55:09 am
Puts paid to the idea that Thuram would have been a 6 as well if Szobo was the preferred target. He could have been good for us but likely would have required retraining in whatever position we wanted him for.
That's the argument that some of us were making last weekend.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18442 on: Today at 09:59:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:44 am
Where does he play?

Is he not the guy Ajax used to replace De Ligt?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18443 on: Today at 10:01:29 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:22:29 am
I don't there's any argument that Bacjetic is now ahead of Fabinho. Imagine Bacjetic will play further forward, too. Fabinho had a poor season, but that wasn't helped by what was around him - I've not written him off after one collectively poor season.

It's a new system and it's very rare that players are thrown in straight away for us - usually there's a bedding-in period unless they're off the same quality of Ali, VVD, Salah, etc.

Bacjetic is never getting into the team ahead of Jones, MacAllister, Dom and Elliot for the 8/10s. All of those players are proper between the lines attacking midfielders. Or can do that. Bacjetic is a converted CB who has long term 6 written all over him. Busquets is so obviously the player he should be seeking to model his game on. So if Bacjetic gets minutes itll be at 6. And we already have evidence that he could displace Fabinho. The issue with him is managing his workload given he broke down last year.

As for the bedding in period its a myth. Gapko, Diaz, Núñez had no bedding in period. Some players have. Some players havent. Who knows what will happen with our new signings this summer. At least in midfield were desperate for more legs and quality so I imagine our new boys will get quite a few minutes quite quickly. Certainly they wont be out the team for as long as Fab was.
Logged

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18444 on: Today at 10:01:56 am »
I personally believe Fabinho, Bajcetic, Hendo is enough depth for the defensive mid position. Pre injury Baj was putting performances of really good level and, deserves to be closer to getting minutes in our team.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18445 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:54 am
Lavia over Thuram and keeping Thiago, Hendo, Fabinho is the right way to rebuild.
Is the right answer
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18446 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
The Athletic | Football@TheAthleticFC

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from Feyenoord as he looks to secure a permanent move this summer.

The Dutch champions are admirers of the centre-back, who is valued by the Anfield club at around £10million.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,476
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18447 on: Today at 10:04:58 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:04:24 am
The Athletic | Football@TheAthleticFC

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from Feyenoord as he looks to secure a permanent move this summer.

The Dutch champions are admirers of the centre-back, who is valued by the Anfield club at around £10million.


I wouldn't expect we can get much more for him and think that would be a good move all round.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 