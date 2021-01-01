I don't there's any argument that Bacjetic is now ahead of Fabinho. Imagine Bacjetic will play further forward, too. Fabinho had a poor season, but that wasn't helped by what was around him - I've not written him off after one collectively poor season.



It's a new system and it's very rare that players are thrown in straight away for us - usually there's a bedding-in period unless they're off the same quality of Ali, VVD, Salah, etc.



Bacjetic is never getting into the team ahead of Jones, MacAllister, Dom and Elliot for the 8/10s. All of those players are proper between the lines attacking midfielders. Or can do that. Bacjetic is a converted CB who has long term 6 written all over him. Busquets is so obviously the player he should be seeking to model his game on. So if Bacjetic gets minutes itll be at 6. And we already have evidence that he could displace Fabinho. The issue with him is managing his workload given he broke down last year.As for the bedding in period its a myth. Gapko, Diaz, Núñez had no bedding in period. Some players have. Some players havent. Who knows what will happen with our new signings this summer. At least in midfield were desperate for more legs and quality so I imagine our new boys will get quite a few minutes quite quickly. Certainly they wont be out the team for as long as Fab was.