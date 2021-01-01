Weve been linked to Perr Schurrs from Torino, hes been on our radar for a few years we tried to sign him when he was playing in Holland
Puts paid to the idea that Thuram would have been a 6 as well if Szobo was the preferred target. He could have been good for us but likely would have required retraining in whatever position we wanted him for.
Where does he play?
I don't there's any argument that Bacjetic is now ahead of Fabinho. Imagine Bacjetic will play further forward, too. Fabinho had a poor season, but that wasn't helped by what was around him - I've not written him off after one collectively poor season.It's a new system and it's very rare that players are thrown in straight away for us - usually there's a bedding-in period unless they're off the same quality of Ali, VVD, Salah, etc.
Lavia over Thuram and keeping Thiago, Hendo, Fabinho is the right way to rebuild.
The Athletic | Football@TheAthleticFCLiverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from Feyenoord as he looks to secure a permanent move this summer.The Dutch champions are admirers of the centre-back, who is valued by the Anfield club at around £10million.
