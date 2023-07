I don't there's any argument that Bacjetic is now ahead of Fabinho. Imagine Bacjetic will play further forward, too. Fabinho had a poor season, but that wasn't helped by what was around him - I've not written him off after one collectively poor season.



It's a new system and it's very rare that players are thrown in straight away for us - usually there's a bedding-in period unless they're off the same quality of Ali, VVD, Salah, etc.



Bacjetic is never getting into the team ahead of Jones, MacAllister, Dom and Elliot for the 8/10s. All of those players are proper between the lines attacking midfielders. Or can do that. Bacjetic is a converted CB who has long term 6 written all over him. Busquets is so obviously the player he should be seeking to model his game on. So if Bacjetic gets minutes it’ll be at 6. And we already have evidence that he could displace Fabinho. The issue with him is managing his workload given he broke down last year.As for the ‘bedding in period’… it’s a myth. Gapko, Diaz, Núñez had no bedding in period. Some players have. Some players haven’t. Who knows what will happen with our new signings this summer. At least in midfield we’re desperate for more legs and quality so I imagine our new boys will get quite a few minutes quite quickly. Certainly they won’t be out the team for as long as Fab was.