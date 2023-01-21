We do that and we are basically agreeing to a wholly inconsistent several months before this team gels together. If we want to challenge for the league or even top 4 in those conditions, we've already started with a handicap.



Their fee wont even pay for anyone half as good as them in the current market. They'd likely be worth hanging onto and letting them go on a free because it gets us those one or 2 seasons of quality depth and experienced heads.



Unless someone is generous enough to pay us mad money (30 million or more), I'd hang onto them.



Regardless, if we sell a veteran midfielder, we may want to get someone older in. You cannot have so many midfielders in their development phase at the same time and be able to perform consistently.





pretty much. selling one of the elders is a good move squad and business wise. but selling 2 of the elders is rather unwise squad management. hendo is the captain so basically should stay unless he is really interested in a move. I am just hoping Fab decline is only for a season and he still could play some part beefing up the squad as a DM/CM/Right Centre back? if the needs arise. Fab is also rather bullet proof and hardly gets injured.thiago is the player that could ideally move on. Hardly fit, good profile internationally and on massive wages.i do guess if 2 of our elder midfielder goes, klopp/jorg/pep will probably be looking at a cheapish role model kind of midfielder. a ward prowse maybe? helps with the home grown quota.generally i do think all is fluid and dependent on who we sign(if there is still more midfield signings incoming), how much we got left in the coffers and who we have in our squad that could moved on for a decent sum without shaking the midfield structure so much.