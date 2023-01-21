« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 628286 times)

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18360 on: Today at 03:24:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:
1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen

2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.

3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.

We do that and we are basically agreeing to a wholly inconsistent several months before this team gels together. If we want to challenge for the league or even top 4 in those conditions, we've already started with a handicap.

Their fee wont even pay for anyone half as good as them in the current market. They'd likely be worth hanging onto and letting them go on a free because it gets us those one or 2 seasons of quality depth and experienced heads.

Unless someone is generous enough to pay us mad money (30 million or more), I'd hang onto them.

Regardless, if we sell a veteran midfielder, we may want to get someone older in. You cannot have so many midfielders in their development phase at the same time and be able to perform consistently.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18361 on: Today at 04:50:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Man Utd or Arsenal are not signing Tchouameni. Even if he is on the market (and he isn't), LFC and Man City will be the favorites to sign him ...

But what about his brother, Tchoumendi?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18362 on: Today at 04:51:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:
1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen

2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.

3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.

Who would buy them?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18363 on: Today at 05:00:27 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:24:26 am
We do that and we are basically agreeing to a wholly inconsistent several months before this team gels together. If we want to challenge for the league or even top 4 in those conditions, we've already started with a handicap.

Their fee wont even pay for anyone half as good as them in the current market. They'd likely be worth hanging onto and letting them go on a free because it gets us those one or 2 seasons of quality depth and experienced heads.

Unless someone is generous enough to pay us mad money (30 million or more), I'd hang onto them.

Regardless, if we sell a veteran midfielder, we may want to get someone older in. You cannot have so many midfielders in their development phase at the same time and be able to perform consistently.


pretty much. selling one of the elders is a good move squad and business wise. but selling 2 of the elders is rather unwise squad management. hendo is the captain so basically should stay unless he is really interested in a move. I am just hoping Fab decline is only for a season and he still could play some part beefing up the squad as a DM/CM/Right Centre back? if the needs arise. Fab is also rather bullet proof and hardly gets injured.

thiago is the player that could ideally move on. Hardly fit, good profile internationally and on massive wages.

i do guess if 2 of our elder midfielder goes, klopp/jorg/pep will probably be looking at a cheapish role model kind of midfielder. a ward prowse maybe? helps with the home grown quota.

generally i do think all is fluid and dependent on who we sign(if there is still more midfield signings incoming), how much we got left in the coffers and who we have in our squad that could moved on for a decent sum without shaking the midfield structure so much.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18364 on: Today at 05:30:23 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
Ourselves and Newcastle seem to want all the same players.

They've poached at least one of our recruitment analysts.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 