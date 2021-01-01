Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:

1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen



2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.



3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.



We do that and we are basically agreeing to a wholly inconsistent several months before this team gels together. If we want to challenge for the league or even top 4 in those conditions, we've already started with a handicap.Their fee wont even pay for anyone half as good as them in the current market. They'd likely be worth hanging onto and letting them go on a free because it gets us those one or 2 seasons of quality depth and experienced heads.Unless someone is generous enough to pay us mad money (30 million or more), I'd hang onto them.Regardless, if we sell a veteran midfielder, we may want to get someone older in. You cannot have so many midfielders in their development phase at the same time and be able to perform consistently.