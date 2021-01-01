« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459] 460   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 627961 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18320 on: Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
4 th tier source

The tier for greed and avarice?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,779
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18321 on: Yesterday at 11:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

Means Arsenal have pulled out of the Lavia race.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18322 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

Never happening!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18323 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

You come up with more shit than me.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,779
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18324 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Never happening!

What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18325 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Because we offered them 75 mill and they said no.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18326 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Dont think Mbappe is going anywhere if the rumoured wage he wants is true
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18327 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Its his dream move and hes been there a season. I doubt he just accepts being sold!

Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18328 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
You come up with more shit than me.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is back on Erik ten Hags wishlist at Man Utd as the summer transfer window ramps up, according to reports.
The Red Devils are apparently looking to add another midfielder to their squad this summer despite the imminent arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.
There are rumours that both Fred and Scott McTominay could leave the club this summer with the two midfielders dropping down the pecking order at Man Utd last term.

(f365, football fancast, Mirror, Sportskeeda)
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18329 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Man Utd or Arsenal are not signing Tchouameni. Even if he is on the market (and he isn't), LFC and Man City will be the favorites to sign him ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,779
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18330 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Man Utd or Arsenal are not signing Tchouameni. Even if he is on the market (and he isn't), LFC and Man City will be the favorites to sign him ...

What if wed made our signings and Tchouameni leaves late in the window?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18331 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
What if the sky falls?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18332 on: Yesterday at 11:40:38 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
What if wed made our signings and Tchouameni leaves late in the window?

Life will go on. You can't have everything ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18333 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm »
Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:
1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen

2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.

3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18334 on: Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:
1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen

2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.

3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.

To be fair, we could get more if we sell Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, since they are also in their 30's ...
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18335 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
To be fair, we could get more if we sell Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, since they are also in their 30's ...

And Robbo and Diaz - they'd fetch a few quid.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18336 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
And Robbo and Diaz - they'd fetch a few quid.
SELL EVERYONE!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18337 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm
What if the sky falls?
If the sky were to fall, it would be an extraordinary and catastrophic event. However, it's important to note that the concept of the sky "falling" is metaphorical and not something that can happen in reality. The sky, or the atmosphere above us, is a vast expanse of gases that surround the Earth. It does not have a physical structure that can collapse or fall.

The metaphorical phrase "the sky is falling" is often used to describe a sense of impending doom or disaster. It originates from a fable called "Chicken Little" or "Henny Penny," in which a chicken believes the sky is falling after an acorn falls on its head. The tale serves as a cautionary lesson about overreacting to minor events.

If we were to imagine a scenario where the sky were to collapse, it would result in unimaginable chaos and destruction. The Earth's atmosphere provides us with the air we breathe, protects us from harmful radiation, and regulates the climate. If it were to suddenly disappear or collapse, it would have catastrophic consequences for life on Earth.

Without the atmosphere, there would be no air to breathe, leading to the suffocation of humans, animals, and plants. The sudden change in atmospheric pressure would also cause violent winds and extreme temperature fluctuations. The absence of the protective ozone layer would expose us to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, leading to severe sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer, and damage to ecosystems.

Additionally, the collapse of the sky would result in the loss of the Earth's climate system. The atmosphere plays a crucial role in regulating temperature and weather patterns, distributing heat around the planet and providing conditions necessary for life. Without this regulation, there would be extreme heat in some areas, freezing temperatures in others, and a breakdown of weather patterns as we know them.

In summary, while the idea of the sky falling is metaphorical and not possible in reality, if such a catastrophic event were to occur, it would have devastating consequences for life on Earth. Thankfully, we can rest assured that the sky is not going to fall, and we can continue to enjoy its beauty and the benefits it provides us.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18338 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
To be fair, we could get more if we sell Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, since they are also in their 30's ...
Nah. Selling Hendo and Thiago would free up huge funds which would be a great deal at their age and considering the fact that they aren't automatic starters anymore.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18339 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
And Robbo and Diaz - they'd fetch a few quid.
46 mil for Robbo alone. Madrid want him. I read that at the beginning of the window

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18340 on: Yesterday at 11:56:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm
SELL EVERYONE!

Lets hope John Henry isn't reading this.

 :o :o :o :o

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,779
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18341 on: Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
To be fair, we could get more if we sell Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, since they are also in their 30's ...

Not the same thing. Salah, VVD, and Allison will expect to start all the key games.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18342 on: Today at 12:01:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Come to think of it, I'd sell both Hendo and Thiago because:
1. It'd free up a lot of funds to strenghthen

2. We expected to lose them on a free so getting a fee would be a bonus. It's a valid point to question how well replace some of our key players that are already in their 30's. Getting a fee for them would surpass our expectations.

3. Our midfield was shocking last year anyway so we might as well just overhaul it.
They going be very helpful for the new MFers to learn and transition to them. That more important then getting a fee on them. Losing them for fee also fees up wages.
Henderson could be a free agent next summer too if his appearance numbers doesn't hit, Wont shock me if Klopp, Henderson, Front office have a conversation about this at some point.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18343 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm
or Robbo.  maybe a better choice.

although half the team wouldn't have a clue what he was telling them.
Virgil had the armband when it not Henderson and Milner, he the  2nd captain next season, next summer may change.
It possible Trent becomes the captain after Henderson leaves but we don't know when that going be though, could be next summer, 2025 summer maybe he just extends on 1 year rolling like Milner.
Generally Since it Hendo/Milner. It just voted on by the players so Virgil//Gini/Alisson next then like seniority.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
If the sky were to fall, it would be an extraordinary and catastrophic event. However, it's important to note that the concept of the sky "falling" is metaphorical and not something that can happen in reality. The sky, or the atmosphere above us, is a vast expanse of gases that surround the Earth. It does not have a physical structure that can collapse or fall.

The metaphorical phrase "the sky is falling" is often used to describe a sense of impending doom or disaster. It originates from a fable called "Chicken Little" or "Henny Penny," in which a chicken believes the sky is falling after an acorn falls on its head. The tale serves as a cautionary lesson about overreacting to minor events.

If we were to imagine a scenario where the sky were to collapse, it would result in unimaginable chaos and destruction. The Earth's atmosphere provides us with the air we breathe, protects us from harmful radiation, and regulates the climate. If it were to suddenly disappear or collapse, it would have catastrophic consequences for life on Earth.

Without the atmosphere, there would be no air to breathe, leading to the suffocation of humans, animals, and plants. The sudden change in atmospheric pressure would also cause violent winds and extreme temperature fluctuations. The absence of the protective ozone layer would expose us to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, leading to severe sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer, and damage to ecosystems.

Additionally, the collapse of the sky would result in the loss of the Earth's climate system. The atmosphere plays a crucial role in regulating temperature and weather patterns, distributing heat around the planet and providing conditions necessary for life. Without this regulation, there would be extreme heat in some areas, freezing temperatures in others, and a breakdown of weather patterns as we know them.

In summary, while the idea of the sky falling is metaphorical and not possible in reality, if such a catastrophic event were to occur, it would have devastating consequences for life on Earth. Thankfully, we can rest assured that the sky is not going to fall, and we can continue to enjoy its beauty and the benefits it provides us.

Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
Nah. Selling Hendo and Thiago would free up huge funds which would be a great deal at their age and considering the fact that they aren't automatic starters anymore.

The wages we would save, as well as significant transfer fees we would want. There's no way the club would want Hendo to go though, and I certainly don't.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18346 on: Today at 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm
Not the same thing. Salah, VVD, and Allison will expect to start all the key games.

Nah, I would sell them while their price is still high. The Saudis will give us a fortune for them ...
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
With Stevie making the move to Saudi, we can expect a few links that way. We are entering new territory as to what we think players and former players might do.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,317
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18348 on: Today at 12:11:51 am »
Its not going to happen but if we did sell the likes of Fabinho and Henderson I think it would have a detrimental effect on the team/squad in the short term. Thats just too much change at once.

Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18349 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
If the sky were to fall, it would be an extraordinary and catastrophic event. However, it's important to note that the concept of the sky "falling" is metaphorical and not something that can happen in reality. The sky, or the atmosphere above us, is a vast expanse of gases that surround the Earth. It does not have a physical structure that can collapse or fall.

The metaphorical phrase "the sky is falling" is often used to describe a sense of impending doom or disaster. It originates from a fable called "Chicken Little" or "Henny Penny," in which a chicken believes the sky is falling after an acorn falls on its head. The tale serves as a cautionary lesson about overreacting to minor events.

If we were to imagine a scenario where the sky were to collapse, it would result in unimaginable chaos and destruction. The Earth's atmosphere provides us with the air we breathe, protects us from harmful radiation, and regulates the climate. If it were to suddenly disappear or collapse, it would have catastrophic consequences for life on Earth.

Without the atmosphere, there would be no air to breathe, leading to the suffocation of humans, animals, and plants. The sudden change in atmospheric pressure would also cause violent winds and extreme temperature fluctuations. The absence of the protective ozone layer would expose us to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, leading to severe sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer, and damage to ecosystems.

Additionally, the collapse of the sky would result in the loss of the Earth's climate system. The atmosphere plays a crucial role in regulating temperature and weather patterns, distributing heat around the planet and providing conditions necessary for life. Without this regulation, there would be extreme heat in some areas, freezing temperatures in others, and a breakdown of weather patterns as we know them.

In summary, while the idea of the sky falling is metaphorical and not possible in reality, if such a catastrophic event were to occur, it would have devastating consequences for life on Earth. Thankfully, we can rest assured that the sky is not going to fall, and we can continue to enjoy its beauty and the benefits it provides us.
well OK mate but FWIW I like your visual creations better.
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18350 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm

Would the Saudis still be able to bid for Thiago if there was no oxygen?

Flamin nora, the Lavia bid may be fucked too
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18351 on: Today at 12:17:03 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:11:51 am
Its not going to happen but if we did sell the likes of Fabinho and Henderson I think it would have a detrimental effect on the team/squad in the short term. Thats just too much change at once.

You mean, selling more midfielders on top of the four of them who have already left this summer could be a problem? I can't see it. I have tried it Football Manager, and there was never any problem ...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18352 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
If the sky were to fall, it would be an extraordinary and catastrophic event. However, it's important to note that the concept of the sky "falling" is metaphorical and not something that can happen in reality. The sky, or the atmosphere above us, is a vast expanse of gases that surround the Earth. It does not have a physical structure that can collapse or fall.

The metaphorical phrase "the sky is falling" is often used to describe a sense of impending doom or disaster. It originates from a fable called "Chicken Little" or "Henny Penny," in which a chicken believes the sky is falling after an acorn falls on its head. The tale serves as a cautionary lesson about overreacting to minor events.

If we were to imagine a scenario where the sky were to collapse, it would result in unimaginable chaos and destruction. The Earth's atmosphere provides us with the air we breathe, protects us from harmful radiation, and regulates the climate. If it were to suddenly disappear or collapse, it would have catastrophic consequences for life on Earth.

Without the atmosphere, there would be no air to breathe, leading to the suffocation of humans, animals, and plants. The sudden change in atmospheric pressure would also cause violent winds and extreme temperature fluctuations. The absence of the protective ozone layer would expose us to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, leading to severe sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer, and damage to ecosystems.

Additionally, the collapse of the sky would result in the loss of the Earth's climate system. The atmosphere plays a crucial role in regulating temperature and weather patterns, distributing heat around the planet and providing conditions necessary for life. Without this regulation, there would be extreme heat in some areas, freezing temperatures in others, and a breakdown of weather patterns as we know them.

In summary, while the idea of the sky falling is metaphorical and not possible in reality, if such a catastrophic event were to occur, it would have devastating consequences for life on Earth. Thankfully, we can rest assured that the sky is not going to fall, and we can continue to enjoy its beauty and the benefits it provides us.
Thanks CaponGPT
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18353 on: Today at 12:39:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:03 am
You mean, selling more midfielders on top of the four of them who have already left this summer could be a problem? I can't see it. I have tried it Football Manager, and there was never any problem ...

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18354 on: Today at 01:23:28 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:37:21 am
Thanks CaponGPT

Kin'ell, the very thought of an AI based on Capon...  :mindblown

;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18355 on: Today at 01:26:10 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:23:28 am
Kin'ell, the very thought of an AI based on Capon...  :mindblown

;D
Ya cheeky bastard ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,880
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18356 on: Today at 01:26:38 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18357 on: Today at 01:48:38 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
'Eef ah leaf Lubpoo ham noot sarnin foor inny won boot Sand doo lun pet'
Whay aye duck.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18358 on: Today at 02:57:00 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:11:51 am
Its not going to happen but if we did sell the likes of Fabinho and Henderson I think it would have a detrimental effect on the team/squad in the short term. Thats just too much change at once.

After how are midfield struggled last season nothing will surprise me.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18359 on: Today at 03:14:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
Because we offered them 75 mill and they said no.

I dont think that happened.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459] 460   Go Up
« previous next »
 