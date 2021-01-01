You come up with more shit than me.



Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is back on Erik ten Hags wishlist at Man Utd as the summer transfer window ramps up, according to reports.The Red Devils are apparently looking to add another midfielder to their squad this summer despite the imminent arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.There are rumours that both Fred and Scott McTominay could leave the club this summer with the two midfielders dropping down the pecking order at Man Utd last term.(f365, football fancast, Mirror, Sportskeeda)