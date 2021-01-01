« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 626312 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:28 pm
4 th tier source

The tier for greed and avarice?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 11:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

Means Arsenal have pulled out of the Lavia race.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 11:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

Never happening!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:58:15 pm
Apparently United and Arsenal want CHoo CHoo

You come up with more shit than me.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:07:01 pm
Never happening!

What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Because we offered them 75 mill and they said no.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 11:11:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Dont think Mbappe is going anywhere if the rumoured wage he wants is true
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:09:30 pm
What makes you say that? I can see Real offloading Tchouameni if they want to raise funds for Mbappe.

Its his dream move and hes been there a season. I doubt he just accepts being sold!

Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:09:04 pm
You come up with more shit than me.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is back on Erik ten Hags wishlist at Man Utd as the summer transfer window ramps up, according to reports.
The Red Devils are apparently looking to add another midfielder to their squad this summer despite the imminent arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.
There are rumours that both Fred and Scott McTominay could leave the club this summer with the two midfielders dropping down the pecking order at Man Utd last term.

(f365, football fancast, Mirror, Sportskeeda)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 11:21:42 pm »
Man Utd or Arsenal are not signing Tchouameni. Even if he is on the market (and he isn't), LFC and Man City will be the favorites to sign him ...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:49 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:42 pm
Man Utd or Arsenal are not signing Tchouameni. Even if he is on the market (and he isn't), LFC and Man City will be the favorites to sign him ...

What if wed made our signings and Tchouameni leaves late in the window?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 