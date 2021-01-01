« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

  TepidT2O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18240 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:10:13 pm
Anymore Bond film puns and I'll beat the living daylights out of yers
Ah well, you only live twice
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18241 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:55 pm
Klopp supposedly spoke to Lavia on the phone and that was enough to convince Lavia to join LFC.

However, Arsenal are offering more to his agent and there is a stalemate at the moment.

to be honest that latter part sounds a bit like nothing. If Lavia preferred to come here his agent wishes shouldnt be close to affect his decision. A man that is convinced by our dear Jurgen is someone who can say sod off to a greedy agent I believe.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18242 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18243 on: Today at 08:38:36 pm
Owen Beck off to Dundee on loan for the season after a couple of unsuccessful loan moves last season. Weve had a decent run of bringing youngsters up to Scotland recently it feels like.

Is it just me or does it seem were arranging all our outgoing loans very early this summer? Wouldnt we normally want to get a look at them in pre-season, particularly younger lads? Thats Beck, Carvalho, Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Harvey Davies all shipped out a week before pre-seasons even started! Guess it maybe shows were being a bit more decisive, including around incoming players, which is a positive thing really!
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18244 on: Today at 08:40:39 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:30:46 pm
Except your good self of course. ;)
;D I've been called worse mate.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18245 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:40:39 pm
;D I've been called worse mate.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18246 on: Today at 08:47:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:03:22 pm
Seems this story has legs...

Unlike Thiago.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18247 on: Today at 08:51:03 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:32:57 pm
Sure City could have paid Rice and his agent more.

The key is agreeing a fee with Southampton first. Lots of nonsense talk at the minute.

If Klopp has spoken to him then more than likely hes signing.

Fuck sake, hope it wasn't in Blackpool
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18248 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:04:30 pm
Liverpool are set to seriously explore a move for Roméo Lavia this week, Liverpool are using the £40m buy back clause for Manchester City as a yard stick in negotiations. - @JacobsBen

As we should. They're likely to only get £32m if Man City were to enact their buyback due to the sell-on clause.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18249 on: Today at 08:58:00 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:32:57 pm
Sure City could have paid Rice and his agent more.

The key is agreeing a fee with Southampton first. Lots of nonsense talk at the minute.

If Klopp has spoken to him then more than likely hes signing.
Klopp is in Ibiza. At Hi Ibiza Cream residence.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18250 on: Today at 08:58:18 pm
One time Lavia was in a training match with Lampard. He had his foot up and his studs went into Franks face.

Moonraker.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18251 on: Today at 08:58:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:56:14 pm
As we should. They're likely to only get £32m if Man City were to enact their buyback due to the sell-on clause.
£40m isnt it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18252 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:58:38 pm
£40m isnt it?

Yeah but the 20% sell on clause too
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18253 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:00:34 pm
Yeah but the 20% sell on clause too

Dont think it works that way.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18254 on: Today at 09:09:32 pm
Why no Lavia and Let Die gag yet?
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18255 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:09:32 pm
Why no Lavia and Let Die gag yet?

 ;D

From Russia With Lavia?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18256 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:09:32 pm
Why no Lavia and Let Die gag yet?
Cause some on here will give you the middle (Gold)finger.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18257 on: Today at 09:15:31 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:01:58 pm
Dont think it works that way.

It definitely doesnt work that way
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18258 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 09:15:31 pm
It definitely doesnt work that way

Who are you, Dr No it all?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18259 on: Today at 09:19:50 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:18:35 pm
Who are you, Dr No it all?

I think he's The Man With The Golden Boot.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18260 on: Today at 09:23:19 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:25:57 pm
If Colwill says he has no interest in signing a contract theyll sell. If Potch says he is part of his plans I think he will sign an extension.
Assuming he believes him and doesnt feel theyre just protecting his value
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18261 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:04:30 pm
Liverpool are set to seriously explore a move for Roméo Lavia this week, Liverpool are using the £40m buy back clause for Manchester City as a yard stick in negotiations. - @JacobsBen

We are set to "seriously explore" a move.

Is that like when Indiana Jones does the search for lost treasures, unearthing previously hidden secrets where others had just casually explored the area?
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18262 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:34:06 pm
We are set to "seriously explore" a move.

Is that like when Indiana Jones does the search for lost treasures, unearthing previously hidden secrets where others had just casually explored the area?

No... more like James Bond (tonight anyway). ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18263 on: Today at 09:39:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:56:14 pm
As we should. They're likely to only get £32m if Man City were to enact their buyback due to the sell-on clause.

If City have a £40m buy back clause then Soton will want £50m from someone else so they end up with £40m after giving City £10m (20%) for their sell-on clause wouldnt they?

Of course, theres no guarantee that City ask for him back (and Lavia would have to agree to it too?)
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18264 on: Today at 09:45:42 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 09:39:36 pm
If City have a £40m buy back clause then Soton will want £50m from someone else so they end up with £40m after giving City £10m (20%) for their sell-on clause wouldnt they?

Of course, theres no guarantee that City ask for him back (and Lavia would have to agree to it too?)

Yeah your right. But Southampton are predicating all of this on the fact Man City will buy him back which isn't guaranteed
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18265 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:01:58 pm
Dont think it works that way.

I don't think it does either but that's what they were getting at when saying it was £32 million if City bought them
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18266 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm
A buy-back clause means Lavia has already contractually agreed to it. (Obviously if Man City trigger it next season).
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18267 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:45:42 pm
Yeah your right. But Southampton are predicating all of this on the fact Man City will buy him back which isn't guaranteed

Plus, Southampton need to rebuild for the Championship - and save on some wages. They need to do this now, not next summer.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18268 on: Today at 09:48:48 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 08:58:00 pm
Klopp is in Ibiza. At Hi Ibiza Cream residence.
and Pikes mate
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18269 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm
Obviously if City trigger the buy-back clause next season, Southampton get the full £40m. But I've no idea what would happen if City matched a rival £40m bid this summer.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18270 on: Today at 09:53:20 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldEffect/status/1675970142138662914

Quote
🚨 Thiago is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Al Ahli.

{
@Adel_AlMishry
} ~ #LFC

Probably just made up after the instagram reports earlier
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18271 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:51:14 pm
Obviously if City trigger the buy-back clause next season, Southampton get the full £40m. But I've no idea what would happen if City matched a rival £40m bid this summer.

Watch them match it and raise if any 'rival' makes an offer only to pull out after the other club raises their offer.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18272 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm
Lavia bid should be:

£35m up front
£2m after 35 goals
£2m after 50 International caps for England
£2m after 17 penalty goals
£2m if we win the intertoto Cup
£2m if we win the Bundesliga
£2m if he becomes vice captain
£2m if he wins the golden gloves trophy
£2m if he wears puma boots
£2m if he wins love island

This way they can achieve above the £50m they want. They can also take Nat Phillips for a reduced £15m fee as a gesture of goodwill.
Logged
@paulair

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18273 on: Today at 09:56:20 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:51:14 pm
Obviously if City trigger the buy-back clause next season, Southampton get the full £40m. But I've no idea what would happen if City matched a rival £40m bid this summer.

Southampton will still get £40 million. That is probably why they are holding out for £50 million from another club ...
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18274 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm
What are male moorhens called?

Moorcocks?

Sounds a bit rude.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.
