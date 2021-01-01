Owen Beck off to Dundee on loan for the season after a couple of unsuccessful loan moves last season. Weve had a decent run of bringing youngsters up to Scotland recently it feels like.
Is it just me or does it seem were arranging all our outgoing loans very early this summer? Wouldnt we normally want to get a look at them in pre-season, particularly younger lads? Thats Beck, Carvalho, Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Harvey Davies all shipped out a week before pre-seasons even started! Guess it maybe shows were being a bit more decisive, including around incoming players, which is a positive thing really!