Owen Beck off to Dundee on loan for the season after a couple of unsuccessful loan moves last season. We’ve had a decent run of bringing youngsters up to Scotland recently it feels like.



Is it just me or does it seem we’re arranging all our outgoing loans very early this summer? Wouldn’t we normally want to get a look at them in pre-season, particularly younger lads? That’s Beck, Carvalho, Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Harvey Davies all shipped out a week before pre-season’s even started! Guess it maybe shows we’re being a bit more decisive, including around incoming players, which is a positive thing really!