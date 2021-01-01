Owen Beck off to Dundee on loan for the season after a couple of unsuccessful loan moves last season. Weve had a decent run of bringing youngsters up to Scotland recently it feels like.



Is it just me or does it seem were arranging all our outgoing loans very early this summer? Wouldnt we normally want to get a look at them in pre-season, particularly younger lads? Thats Beck, Carvalho, Ramsay, Rhys Williams and Harvey Davies all shipped out a week before pre-seasons even started! Guess it maybe shows were being a bit more decisive, including around incoming players, which is a positive thing really!