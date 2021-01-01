« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18200 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:10:38 pm
You don't have to be English to be homegrown.

Bloody foriners cumming er an nicking our home.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18201 on: Today at 07:13:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:06:11 pm
Ah I was under the impression he was English, thought that was one of the reasons we were so keen, for the HG status. Also thought the £50M was part of the English tax. Clearly misunderstood that somewhere along the line. Starting to come round to him based on what some have been posting.

Home grown as he went to Man City as a 16 year old.


 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18202 on: Today at 07:13:34 pm
Anyone seen much of Jacob Greaves at Hull City?

22 years old. Homegrown. 6ft 4. Left footed. Can play cb and lb.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18203 on: Today at 07:17:01 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:07:54 pm
He's got a better chance playing for Chelsea than for us. He doesn't get in the first team ahead of Virgil, Konate, Matip or even Robertson.
VIrgil and the club have openly talked about getting him to play less games. He got a injury in the middle of the season. Playing 3 games a week starting late Sept is bascially perfect to bring in replacement, Virgil plays 1 a week more so Colwill can get the time to start to take over for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18204 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm
Dharmesh Sheth on SSN has said he has heard from a few journos that Arsenal are not interested in Lavia. Saving face?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18205 on: Today at 07:21:13 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:10:38 pm
You don't have to be English to be homegrown.

Sounds like the first line of an Everton banner..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18206 on: Today at 07:21:51 pm
Quote
Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:07:54 pm
He's got a better chance playing for Chelsea than for us. He doesn't get in the first team ahead of Virgil, Konate, Matip or even Robertson.

Colwell is more suited to a 3-2-2-3 than Robertson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18207 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm
Newcastle sniffing around Inacio now. We best hurry up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18208 on: Today at 07:23:28 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:45:25 pm
Yeah, I think Harvey (and Jones) will stay for now. But of course the competition just got much harder, because his style is rather similar to MacAllister and Szobo. And while Klopp will surely praise Harvey any time, actions speak louder than words and Klopp wouldnt have splashed about 100M on these two if he really believed Harvey would be as good as them.

But it would still be weird for Jones or Harvey to leave after a season where they played a fair bit

Thiago, though, could think quite differently.
Considering the amount of games are played in a  season, need depth and 5 subs. Mac Allister, szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones is a brilliant 4 talented MF who can be a huge part playing 2500-3500 minutes a season. There more then enough time to have 4 really high quality Midfielder. It not signing guys to be starters as much having 4 starting Quality MFers in the 2 advanced roles
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18209 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:20:38 pm
Dharmesh Sheth on SSN has said he has heard from a few journos that Arsenal are not interested in Lavia. Saving face?

They'll probably end up signing him now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18210 on: Today at 07:25:48 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:24:23 pm
They'll probably end up signing him now.

Kone was the alternative and now he is injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18211 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:10:38 pm
You don't have to be English to be homegrown.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:13:01 pm
Home grown as he went to Man City as a 16 year old.
 

:) Think Im starting to lose my marbles, 46 and its all gone to shit.

Used to know and remember stuff like this. Now Im reliant on RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18212 on: Today at 07:29:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:43:13 pm
One of our first jobs this window shouldve been to find a club for Fabinho and move him on - then buying a first choice level deeper lying midfielder becomes clear.
You'd also be keep Henderson and Thiago for another year ... the former because hes the club captain, Thiago because hes our best midfielder when he can stand up

By keeping Fabinho it massively reduces our flexibility because at his age and wage he's going to be first choice in his position at the start of the season ... he absolutely shouldn't be for a team with our ambitions but we are where we are.
That means bringing in a first team level '6' becomes redundant (not least when you have 3 others who probably most naturally fit that role after Fabinho in our new set up)
So you can see why they might buy Kone or Lavia as a player who won't start the first game of the season but could make the position their own by the end of the season .. its not how I wouldve gone about it but I think that's where they are

But if you do this you've got to move someone else on - there just aren't the minutes to have 9 midfielders and keep them all happy or be fair to them all
There no way Klopp was selling Fabinho keeping the worse 6(Henderson who probablyy then has to start) as another 6 is coming to be bedded in around with player in both the other role. He not trying to bed in  3 different positions really quickly in the MF.
Mac allister and szoboszlai should be able to have an impact right away but there still going be a bedding in period want to make sure that with less players.
Also Club has tons of data on Fabinho and probably sees other issues outside of him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18213 on: Today at 07:30:44 pm
Ourselves and Newcastle seem to want all the same players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18214 on: Today at 07:34:28 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:30:44 pm
Ourselves and Newcastle seem to want all the same players.

Have you seen that Geordie drone hovering over the AXA?  Spying fekkers!  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18215 on: Today at 07:43:14 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:20:38 pm
Dharmesh Sheth on SSN has said he has heard from a few journos that Arsenal are not interested in Lavia. Saving face?
Lavia's agents are working overtime  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18216 on: Today at 07:44:27 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:00:55 pm
By the way Samie this is your Entrance Music

Thats Al & Mac behind you walking in with ya

Ricardo Cioni - In America (Discoring)   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y2ltgYT7js0&amp;t=169s&amp;ab_channel=VdjLouOfficialItaly%28RAVENNA%29" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y2ltgYT7js0&amp;t=169s&amp;ab_channel=VdjLouOfficialItaly%28RAVENNA%29</a>

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18217 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm
If we have got investment in the club I reckon it would be Liberty Media, the owners of F1, American grp looking for investment in the premier league, plus was rumours John Henry spoke to them when he was at the F1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18218 on: Today at 07:47:08 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:52:39 pm
Where's all this GIC stuff coming from?
The darkest depths of football rumours on the internet  huge pinch of salt needed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18219 on: Today at 07:52:11 pm
I keep seem sell Thiago to Saudi.

PIF own 4 clubs in Saudi and these 4 clubs seem to be the ones buying the players.

I just cannot see one of these clubs buying a player from us that will go towards our transfer kitty, PIF will not want to give us a penny if it threatens Saudi FC chances of another top 4 finish.

Still no questions being asked about Chelsea though, denying PIF involvement in their club is a fucking joke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18220 on: Today at 07:56:06 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:52:11 pm
I keep seem sell Thiago to Saudi.

PIF own 4 clubs in Saudi and these 4 clubs seem to be the ones buying the players.

I just cannot see one of these clubs buying a player from us that will go towards our transfer kitty, PIF will not want to give us a penny if it threatens Saudi FC chances of another top 4 finish.

Still no questions being asked about Chelsea though, denying PIF involvement in their club is a fucking joke.
They don't give a damn and the world doesn't revolve around us. It's business afterall.

Isn't Stevie going there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18221 on: Today at 07:59:05 pm
Quote
LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom · 19h
@SachaTavolieri:
Liverpool are working A LOT on Romeo Lavia, they are now talking business and personal terms with the club  The project presented by LFC and the human aspect with Klopp was really something that made a big effect when they met the player.

Top Belgian journo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18222 on: Today at 08:01:55 pm
Klopp supposedly spoke to Lavia on the phone and that was enough to convince Lavia to join LFC.

However, Arsenal are offering more to his agent and there is a stalemate at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18223 on: Today at 08:03:22 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:59:05 pm
Top Belgian journo.
Seems this story has legs...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18224 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm
Liverpool are set to seriously explore a move for Roméo Lavia this week, Liverpool are using the £40m buy back clause for Manchester City as a yard stick in negotiations. - @JacobsBen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18225 on: Today at 08:08:09 pm
Think this gets done, probably this week. Then I think well concentrate on outgoings as we patiently chip away at Colwill for rest of summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18226 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:17:09 pm
If he joins could he potentially cast a SPECTRE over the futures of Matip and van Dijk?

Anymore Bond film puns and I'll beat the living daylights out of yers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18227 on: Today at 08:13:08 pm
About Lavia, If he's having second thoughts after Arsenal showed interest and Klopp called him before that, probably means he won't come here, and we won't be insisting, because Klopp want's players to be 100% commited when coming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18228 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm
First batch of our lads return to pre season training on July 8th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18229 on: Today at 08:17:16 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:10:13 pm
Anymore Bond film puns and I'll beat the living daylights out of yers
Ooo big guy, with da tough Oct. You full O Shit cos you o pussy.

FO REALZ.

dgdfg" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18230 on: Today at 08:20:42 pm
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 08:13:08 pm
About Lavia, If he's having second thoughts after Arsenal showed interest and Klopp called him before that, probably means he won't come here, and we won't be insisting, because Klopp want's players to be 100% commited when coming.

Didnt Barnes also flirt with Arsenal before joining Liverpool?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18231 on: Today at 08:24:45 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:55 pm
Klopp supposedly spoke to Lavia on the phone and that was enough to convince Lavia to join LFC.

However, Arsenal are offering more to his agent and there is a stalemate at the moment.
Agents are right c*nts
