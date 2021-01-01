You don't have to be English to be homegrown.
Ah I was under the impression he was English, thought that was one of the reasons we were so keen, for the HG status. Also thought the £50M was part of the English tax. Clearly misunderstood that somewhere along the line. Starting to come round to him based on what some have been posting.
He's got a better chance playing for Chelsea than for us. He doesn't get in the first team ahead of Virgil, Konate, Matip or even Robertson.
Yeah, I think Harvey (and Jones) will stay for now. But of course the competition just got much harder, because his style is rather similar to MacAllister and Szobo. And while Klopp will surely praise Harvey any time, actions speak louder than words and Klopp wouldnt have splashed about 100M on these two if he really believed Harvey would be as good as them.But it would still be weird for Jones or Harvey to leave after a season where they played a fair bitThiago, though, could think quite differently.
Dharmesh Sheth on SSN has said he has heard from a few journos that Arsenal are not interested in Lavia. Saving face?
They'll probably end up signing him now.
Home grown as he went to Man City as a 16 year old.
One of our first jobs this window shouldve been to find a club for Fabinho and move him on - then buying a first choice level deeper lying midfielder becomes clear. You'd also be keep Henderson and Thiago for another year ... the former because hes the club captain, Thiago because hes our best midfielder when he can stand upBy keeping Fabinho it massively reduces our flexibility because at his age and wage he's going to be first choice in his position at the start of the season ... he absolutely shouldn't be for a team with our ambitions but we are where we are. That means bringing in a first team level '6' becomes redundant (not least when you have 3 others who probably most naturally fit that role after Fabinho in our new set up) So you can see why they might buy Kone or Lavia as a player who won't start the first game of the season but could make the position their own by the end of the season .. its not how I wouldve gone about it but I think that's where they are But if you do this you've got to move someone else on - there just aren't the minutes to have 9 midfielders and keep them all happy or be fair to them all
Ourselves and Newcastle seem to want all the same players.
By the way Samie this is your Entrance MusicThats Al & Mac behind you walking in with yaRicardo Cioni - In America (Discoring) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y2ltgYT7js0&t=169s&ab_channel=VdjLouOfficialItaly%28RAVENNA%29" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y2ltgYT7js0&t=169s&ab_channel=VdjLouOfficialItaly%28RAVENNA%29</a>
Where's all this GIC stuff coming from?
I keep seem sell Thiago to Saudi.PIF own 4 clubs in Saudi and these 4 clubs seem to be the ones buying the players.I just cannot see one of these clubs buying a player from us that will go towards our transfer kitty, PIF will not want to give us a penny if it threatens Saudi FC chances of another top 4 finish.Still no questions being asked about Chelsea though, denying PIF involvement in their club is a fucking joke.
LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom · 19h@SachaTavolieri: Liverpool are working A LOT on Romeo Lavia, they are now talking business and personal terms with the club The project presented by LFC and the human aspect with Klopp was really something that made a big effect when they met the player.
Top Belgian journo.
If he joins could he potentially cast a SPECTRE over the futures of Matip and van Dijk?
Anymore Bond film puns and I'll beat the living daylights out of yers
About Lavia, If he's having second thoughts after Arsenal showed interest and Klopp called him before that, probably means he won't come here, and we won't be insisting, because Klopp want's players to be 100% commited when coming.
Klopp supposedly spoke to Lavia on the phone and that was enough to convince Lavia to join LFC.However, Arsenal are offering more to his agent and there is a stalemate at the moment.
