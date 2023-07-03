« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 621488 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:27:42 pm
Left footed centre backs who can also lineup at left back don't grow on trees. Unless you're City and who have a basket full.
Big Jorg will sort it out.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:27:42 pm
Left footed centre backs who can also lineup at left back don't grow on trees. Unless you're City and who have a basket full.

Colwil, Inacio for example.  :P
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,179
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Granted, this is probably his best performance of the season, but I don't know how you can watch this and not want Lavia (based purely on ability).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7k4lAeRJ0A&ab_channel=ArsenalFanTransferScouting2

I've come round to his signing, really want him now.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:26:49 pm
Aside from Ugarte who would have been an immediate (and significant) upgrade on Fabinho?

If you havent already definitely watch some clips of Lavia. Might help temper the (totally legitimate and understandable) worries from the data. Im a little more sanguine than I was about him as a result. And to be honest Fabinho was so bad at points last season that Lavia doesnt need to be that good to be an upgrade.

the twitter one above doesn't work (now there's a shock).

any others around?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:09 pm
Shame about Gravenberch, have really been enthused about him joining.

Hes got a mouth on him. Had the press on speed dial. Best avoided.
Logged

Online trail182

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 06:31:36 pm »
The links may have gone cold but I'm hoping we end up signing Inacio out of the blue, like we did with Szobo.

He looks a tidy player with decent pace and seems to fit the bill perfectly for what we need.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 06:32:16 pm »
Arsenal ready to add Roméo Lavia after capture of Declan Rice
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the player Southampton value at £50 million

Tom Allnutt
Monday July 03 2023, 6.20pm, The Times

Arsenal are ready to make a move for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia once the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United is completed.

The final details of Rices £105 million transfer are still being negotiated but Arsenal want to continue their summer spending spree by bidding for Lavia, although they expect to face strong competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Lavia, with Southampton wanting £50 million for the Belgium player.

Southampton signed Lavia from Manchester City for £12 million only a year ago. City are yet to show interest in re-signing Lavia but did insert a sell-on clause in his contract, which could earn the club up to 20 per cent of the transfer fee if he leaves Southampton this summer.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, admitted in April that he would have preferred to have kept Lavia but could not offer him the playing minutes he wanted. I am really impressed with what Roméo has done and is doing, Guardiola said. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.

City pulled out of the race to sign Rice last week, clearing the way for Arsenal to agree a deal of £100 million, plus a further £5 million in bonuses, with West Ham. Both clubs are still negotiating the final details of the transfer but there are no concerns from either side, with Arsenal already making arrangements for Rices medical and media appearances around the announcement. West Ham want Arsenal to pay the initial £100 million in full within the first two years.

If Arsenal were to sign Lavia as well, their summer spending could pass the £250 million mark. Kai Havertz joined from Chelsea for £70 million while talks are at an advanced stage for both Rice and Jurrien Timber, the Holland defender who is expected to join from Ajax for £40 million.

Arsenal will seek to recoup a hefty chunk of their outlay through sales, with Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Folarin Balogun among those that could generate high fees. Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Xhaka while Balogun is attracting interest from Inter and AC Milan. Saudi Arabia remains a possible destination for Partey.

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona about signing Clément Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Spurs. Barça want 15 million (about £12.9m) for the French defender while Tottenham are hoping to pay less than 10 million. The Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he believes an agreement will be reached for the 28-year-old, who made 35 appearances for Spurs last season.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/arsenal-ready-to-add-romeo-lavia-after-capture-of-declan-rice-pt7lmlvk7
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm »
Doesn't seem like they will get him.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 06:33:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:44 pm
the twitter one above doesn't work (now there's a shock).

any others around?

Go to YouTube and type Lavia Arsenal. There are tons of compilations because he was outstanding.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,871
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:03:41 pm
He grew up in Northamptonshire and has a lifelong love for his local club apparently.

Rushden and Diamonds are forever.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:10:06 pm
he could do an odd job for us I s'pose.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:14:42 pm
Hes also got a Thunderball of a shot.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:16:05 pm
the spectre of him leaving is worrying their fans.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:17:09 pm
If he joins could he potentially cast a SPECTRE over the futures of Matip and van Dijk?
shushy-speshy-3" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:28:27 pm
Granted, this is probably his best performance of the season, but I don't know how you can watch this and not want Lavia (based purely on ability).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7k4lAeRJ0A&ab_channel=ArsenalFanTransferScouting2

I've come round to his signing, really want him now.
I've watched it and I don't want him.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:09 pm
Shame about Gravenberch, have really been enthused about him joining.

I'm not really - his strengths really don't seem to be as a 6 (despite his size every analysis I have seen of him is he is defensively lacking and needs someone next to him), so the equivalent player to him is probably Mac Allister, and he is miles better.

He also talks a bit too much for my liking, and theres worrying signs about how quickly he has become unhappy and Munich as if it is to be expected he plays ahead of Kimmich or Goretzka
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 06:34:53 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:40:37 pm
Probably more likely he's staying at Chelsea ;D

Jersey mate, please don't ban me, but I like this guy better.

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:20:14 pm
Colwill will be joining.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Were not having a clear path for Lavia. But we can offer him first team football (with all due respect, I think Fabinho is past it).
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 06:36:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:16:05 pm
the spectre of him leaving is worrying their fans.

If he did agree to join us, lets hope his medical goes smoothly - what we dont want to hear from the DR No, he has underlying issues
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm »
Van de Ven feels like an ideal signing and £30m or so is a v good price. Feels like a bit of a missed opportunity.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,871
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 06:38:26 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:36:43 pm
If he did agree to join us, lets hope his medical goes smoothly - what we dont want to hear from the DR No, he has underlying issues
Fy-M-Ksm-Xw-AATBs1" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 06:38:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:36:59 pm
Van de Ven feels like an ideal signing and £30m or so is a v good price. Feels like a bit of a missed opportunity.

Blistering pace but average in the air.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:38:48 pm
Blistering pace but average in the air.

Can coach heading, but not the pace bit ;D
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm »
I really don't want Lavia, but GIC has $360 billion "in assets under management," so fuck it.

Hail Singapore!
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,751
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:38:48 pm
Blistering pace but average in the air.

His fbref aerial duels number is hilarious .. surely the ball hits you in the head more than that if you stand at the back in a football match
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm »


Bella Kotchap has a release clause of £25M, can see that making sense since hes had a full season to acclimatise to the premier league, Lavia + Kotchap would be good business
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:38:48 pm
Blistering pace but average in the air.
Typical Spurs signing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:46:27 pm
I really don't want Lavia, but GIC has $360 billion "in assets under management," so fuck it.

Hail Singapore!

You just want a freebie to Singapore, I know your game mongoose.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,751
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:48:57 pm

Lavia + Kotchap would be good business

*Record Scratch*    Sure 1991 post soviet block collapse Warsaw doesn't sound like the ideal place for a law firm but there we were... just two guys trying to make something matter in this crazy world
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Where's all this GIC stuff coming from?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 