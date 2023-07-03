Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the player Southampton value at £50 millionMonday July 03 2023, 6.20pm, The TimesArsenal are ready to make a move for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia once the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United is completed.The final details of Rices £105 million transfer are still being negotiated but Arsenal want to continue their summer spending spree by bidding for Lavia, although they expect to face strong competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old.Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Lavia, with Southampton wanting £50 million for the Belgium player.Southampton signed Lavia from Manchester City for £12 million only a year ago. City are yet to show interest in re-signing Lavia but did insert a sell-on clause in his contract, which could earn the club up to 20 per cent of the transfer fee if he leaves Southampton this summer.Pep Guardiola, the City manager, admitted in April that he would have preferred to have kept Lavia but could not offer him the playing minutes he wanted. I am really impressed with what Roméo has done and is doing, Guardiola said. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton.City pulled out of the race to sign Rice last week, clearing the way for Arsenal to agree a deal of £100 million, plus a further £5 million in bonuses, with West Ham. Both clubs are still negotiating the final details of the transfer but there are no concerns from either side, with Arsenal already making arrangements for Rices medical and media appearances around the announcement. West Ham want Arsenal to pay the initial £100 million in full within the first two years.If Arsenal were to sign Lavia as well, their summer spending could pass the £250 million mark. Kai Havertz joined from Chelsea for £70 million while talks are at an advanced stage for both Rice and Jurrien Timber, the Holland defender who is expected to join from Ajax for £40 million.Arsenal will seek to recoup a hefty chunk of their outlay through sales, with Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Folarin Balogun among those that could generate high fees. Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Xhaka while Balogun is attracting interest from Inter and AC Milan. Saudi Arabia remains a possible destination for Partey.Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona about signing Clément Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Spurs. Barça want 15 million (about £12.9m) for the French defender while Tottenham are hoping to pay less than 10 million. The Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he believes an agreement will be reached for the 28-year-old, who made 35 appearances for Spurs last season.