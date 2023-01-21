No thanks. He works hard but he's very basic, not a lot to his game.



I'd disagree. He was probably the only player still performing for Leicester last season. With Bobby leaving, there's no harm in getting another in, and he is versatile enough to play in any of the attacking positions including the two attacking midfield positions. I think we need homegrown talents and those are at stupid premium, so if there's a deal to be had, we should take it, especially one that is obvious depth in quality.