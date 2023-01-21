« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18080 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:47:42 pm
I suspect the CB who we sign will be someone who hasn't been linked yet. I can't see us meeting Chelsea's valuation of Colwill given that we're looking at a spend of £130-170m on midfielders alone.

£250mil warchest.. Bags of cash left.
Mahern

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18081 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:29:41 pm
With Lavia there seems to be a big disconnect between those who have watched him, the majority of which think he is good, and those that are only going off stats, the majority of which think he is not that good.

As someone who falls within the former category more so than the latter, I can't even explain why I rate him, other than to say he just looks like he has "it". And that's all you really need folks.

Haven't seen any stats, but going off the eye test, and perhaps I am not taking his youth into account, he just looks a bit.....rash to me. We've been spoiled with Fabinho perhaps.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18082 on: Today at 04:57:58 pm
Well the rumour is that investment has been agreed and will be announced before the end of the month

We arent announcing it because we dont want to be fleeced

True or not? We will find out
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18083 on: Today at 05:02:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:58 pm
Well the rumour is that investment has been agreed and will be announced before the end of the month

We arent announcing it because we dont want to be fleeced

True or not? We will find out

Makes sense why John's buying like its Brewsters Millions
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18084 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:04:03 pm
I don't quite understand why these Colwill links exist.

Surely if he is as good as people think he is, Chelsea keep him. 20, 3 years left on his contract and English.

Why are there links to him?

Because it's Chelsea? They sold Lukaku and bought him back for more than triple what they sold him for when he hadn't even improved. They sold Salah and de Bruyne. They sold David Luiz and then bought him again just for the fuck of it.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18085 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm
Do you fuckers think it's a coincidence we're heading to Singapore again after just being there last summer?  ;D
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18086 on: Today at 05:05:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Do you fuckers think it's a coincidence we're heading to Singapore again after just being there last summer?  ;D

Peter Lim  ;D ;D
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18087 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:05:11 pm
Peter Lim  ;D ;D

Gary Neville to be appointed permanent DoF.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18088 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Do you fuckers think it's a coincidence we're heading to Singapore again after just being there last summer?  ;D

Could you please elaborate, mingebag?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18089 on: Today at 05:08:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Do you fuckers think it's a coincidence we're heading to Singapore again after just being there last summer?  ;D

Yes
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18090 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:06:42 pm
Gary Neville to be appointed permanent DoF.

 ;D
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18091 on: Today at 05:09:19 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:05:50 pm
Isnt the perception that Colwill loved Brighton and doesnt appreciate the way Chelsea have treated him?

His main aspiration is start PL games.  Chelsea are reportedly mucking him around.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18092 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm
Whos Peter Lim?
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18093 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:09:34 pm
Who’s Peter Lim?

Valencia owner - Salford City 'investor' amongst other stuff.

Loads here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Lim

:)
KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18094 on: Today at 05:11:29 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:07:49 pm
Could you please elaborate, mingebag?

He's suggesting that someone in the booking office has a penchant for a Singapore Sling from Raffles.

I've not had it myself, but a friend of mine who has said it was overrated.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18095 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:05:11 pm
Peter Lim  ;D ;D
GIC is the rumour from the gutter sources (see Samie for details). £1.3bn for 33%.  Take with an entire mountain of salt
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18096 on: Today at 05:12:44 pm
Some opinions from a Southampton forum, taken from throughout the back end of the season (March onwards):

Quote
I would say it is odds on that he definitely is the best player in the squad.

This kid is going right to the top of world football, be it in England or overseas for Madrid or some other club of that calibre.

Main thing standing in his way at the moment is his manager

Quote
So any predictions as to how much we get for this kid in the summer?  He's far too good for us

Quote
Hes far too good for everyone but 5or6 clubs. Fantastic player.

Quote
Said in the match thread but its worth saying again. He in the best player weve had in a good 5 years.
 
Crazy to think hes only 19. His calmness on the ball is something we havent seen since Van Dijk.

Quote
He is absolutely outstanding :)

Quote
It is a true shame he didn't come along when we were any better. A truly excellent footballer.

Quote
In reality he is worth more than £50m given age, potential and length of contact.

If Caicedo is supposedly £80m then £50m for Lavia is cheap as he is potentially a generational talent.

Quote
He will be an absolutely fantastic signing for whichever team he goes to.

Quote
Could easily become one of the worlds best and reach that at a young age too. I have never seen a player just shrug players off with complete calmness.

He just seems to do everything right, and makes it look effortless.

I have enjoyed watching his class for us, wish it could be for another season though. I will wish him nothing but stardom.

Quote
What makes his season with us so good is he's done it in a struggling side with a clapped out Ralph, a fraudulent Jones and not ready/may never be ready Selles.    It's going to be a joy following his career

Quote
This kid is so good. Dominated Partey and kept Odegaard quiet all game. At one point he dropped a shoulder and took the ball pass Partey, before doing it again just to take the piss. Rolls Royce footballer. Just awful when we take him off!

Quote
A great player now. Could be one of the worlds greatest.

Quote
Lavia has everything about him to be world class.

Quote
That poor bastard was playing them on his own again.

Such a waste of talent alongside so much shite coached by 2 clueless muppets this year

Quote
Shouldn't play again this season. He's earned an early release for good behaviour.

Quote
He really is absolutely different class. The amount of times our centre backs blasted balls into him and he turned his way out of trouble and up the pitch was very impressive.

Quote
Lavia's been the one bright spot during this wretched season.   Even as the side has fallen away under Jones and Selles - he has given his all; played with great skill and work rate, and also been prepared to acknowledge the fans when others have scurried away to the sheds.

Quote
He clearly cares. I'd give him the captain's armband

Quote
I can't remember many players that pretty much all the fans are saying 'leave with our blessing'. Cos yeah, who can blame him for leaving. He's a young, ridiculously talented footballer destined to reach the top. I'd question his sanity in all honesty if he actually wanted to stay in this shitshow.

Quote
Absolute baller. Will be really top class

Quote
He's too good "not to sign" and someone will have to put their money up front - sooner of later.

These aren't cherry-picked either. Just overwhelming positivity post after post.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18097 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:39:40 pm
No thanks.  He works hard but he's very basic, not a lot to his game.

I'd disagree. He was probably the only player still performing for Leicester last season. With Bobby leaving, there's no harm in getting another in, and he is versatile enough to play in any of the attacking positions including the two attacking midfield positions. I think we need homegrown talents and those are at stupid premium, so if there's a deal to be had, we should take it, especially one that is obvious depth in quality.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18098 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:12:44 pm
Some opinions from a Southampton forum, taken from throughout the back end of the season (March onwards):

These aren't cherry-picked either. Just overwhelming positivity post after post.
pffft.

wtf do they know?



:)
shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18099 on: Today at 05:16:42 pm
Any info on why City sold him at 18?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #18100 on: Today at 05:19:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:14:21 pm
pffft.

wtf do they know?



:)

I was mostly bemused as to how they could positive things after a defeat when compared to what happens on here ;D
