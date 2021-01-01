One of our first jobs this window shouldve been to find a club for Fabinho and move him on - then buying a first choice level deeper lying midfielder becomes clear.

You'd also be keep Henderson and Thiago for another year ... the former because hes the club captain, Thiago because hes our best midfielder when he can stand up



By keeping Fabinho it massively reduces our flexibility because at his age and wage he's going to be first choice in his position at the start of the season ... he absolutely shouldn't be for a team with our ambitions but we are where we are.

That means bringing in a first team level '6' becomes redundant (not least when you have 3 others who probably most naturally fit that role after Fabinho in our new set up)

So you can see why they might buy Kone or Lavia as a player who won't start the first game of the season but could make the position their own by the end of the season .. its not how I wouldve gone about it but I think that's where they are



But if you do this you've got to move someone else on - there just aren't the minutes to have 9 midfielders and keep them all happy or be fair to them all