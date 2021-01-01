OK, a question for the knowledgeable posters (not the usual suspects): Can Lavia deputize for Trent at the inverted fullback position?
Yes. Initially Bajcetic was a defender, so he will have good instincts there. And as a midfielder he has an eye for a pass, and does most things well.
What he cant do is the range of passing of Trent. But the amount of footballers who can match that is slim to nil.
Bajcetic can be moulded to whatever we require. He is a footballer, first and foremost. He has got it, between the ears. He needs to fill out a bit and add stamina, but in a 3223 formation, he could easily deputies for Trent on the right side of the deeper two.
Hes not there yet, though. More development to come!