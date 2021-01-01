« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 618200 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18000 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:08:12 pm
Fabinho and Henderson will still be at the club.
& We can't keep Thiago then?
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18001 on: Today at 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:47:29 pm
Do not sell Thiago!

Why not? 30+, injury prone into his last year. How many points extra do you think we'll get with him in the squad?

It would be a refreshing change to sell someone instead of letting them run down their deal.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18002 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:26:35 pm
Why, the club might feel that a lot of our issues defensively will be drastically reduced if we have a functioning midfield in front of them and that wouldn't be an entirely unreasonable expectation either and certainly nothing that would merit sanity-questioning.

Defence obviously then needing to be the main priority next summer due to Matip's contract being up then, VVD's age etc. if we don't find the right person to bring in this summer, but if we did do it that way then we would be able to be more flexible in our options as we could replace a non-HG with a non-HG if needed.

Very simple, Matip (how many games will he miss this season? Konate misses games, he picks up knocks, Gomez is low on confidence and out of form, VVD hasn't regained his pre-injury level)

So whilst I would/am be delighted with Szoboszlai, MacAllister + one of Thuram/Lavia (if that is what we go for) we would effectively be spending £35M on a midfielder who will be competing with Bajectic/ Henderson/Fabinho/Elliott, I'm not even convinced they would make the bench, whereas the defender could become our first choice or provide serious competition for that role, it just doesn't compute when the midfield will have plenty of cover to not fix the area which is most needing a fix right now, a good central defender and we're in business for a title challenge, another midfielder would make no difference towards this as we're already fully stocked

 

Online cheesemason

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18003 on: Today at 02:53:31 pm »
I absolutely love Thiago, but if we can replace him with who Jurgen wants, with his injury record you can see the sense in it. Time will tell I guess
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18004 on: Today at 02:53:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:20:00 pm
I've said for a while, keep him and give him another year with Baj under his wing.
Knew you'd have sense ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18005 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:22:45 pm
£10m is a lot for experience. We have Hendo who can serve as the old head in the dressing room. Our three first choice midfielders (last season) are on a lot of money and they won't be automatic starters going forward so I don't why we should keep 3 high-earning rotation options on our bench especially with the new FFP rules coming into play.
FFP is a load of crap ain't it? I don't see why we can't keep all three for another 12 months.
Online shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 02:55:39 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:52:33 pm
Why not? 30+, injury prone into his last year. How many points extra do you think we'll get with him in the squad?

It would be a refreshing change to sell someone instead of letting them run down their deal.

A quad push is the only evidence we have with him fit for most of the season. Ill bank on that + Whos going to give Darwin instructions.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:31:02 pm
Really? We'd have fixed our midfield completely to go along with having an unreal attack. GK is sorted as well

I don't agree with others about us needing to sign a new CB. If we can get someone like Colwill then yeah, he's worth the move now but what we've got now is strong. I'd be looking to bring someone in if we moved someone on definitely but for now, if Thiago is off, then Lavia and Thuram would be excellent

3 midfielders accomplishes the same result and a fourth and we're into diminishing returns IMO however the central defenders we have are either injury prone, ageing or out of form
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 02:56:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:34:04 pm
There is that side of it too. I guess a lot will be up to him anyway.

Maybe we can buy Thuram and loan him back for a year. Get a better price, Nice get a little more than they would this time next year when he has one year left. He replaces Thiago next year.

Maybe this is how everyone wins.
Not sure about buying Thuram and then loaning him back.

We will (hopefully) have alot of games next season including Europe etc.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 02:58:57 pm »
If Thiago wants to leave, he'll leave. That's how we've always worked under Jurgen - no player is forced out and no player is forced to stay.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:21:58 pm
Has he? Not in my feed.

I think it was in his SubStack article (which is paywalled).
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 03:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:52:56 pm
Very simple, Matip (how many games will he miss this season? Konate misses games, he picks up knocks, Gomez is low on confidence and out of form, VVD hasn't regained his pre-injury level)

So whilst I would/am be delighted with Szoboszlai, MacAllister + one of Thuram/Lavia (if that is what we go for) we would effectively be spending £35M on a midfielder who will be competing with Bajectic/ Henderson/Fabinho/Elliott, I'm not even convinced they would make the bench, whereas the defender could become our first choice or provide serious competition for that role, it just doesn't compute when the midfield will have plenty of cover to not fix the area which is most needing a fix right now, a good central defender and we're in business for a title challenge, another midfielder would make no difference towards this as we're already fully stocked

Those dreaded words prior to KO

Joe Gomez comes in for the absent . .
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm »
maybe something is going on behind the scenes. seems like the old guards are slowly being nudged to the exit door?

there were times last season when i was really hoping thiago was fit to actually cover the gaps in midfield but there is no point in keeping a player that cant even get on the pitch unfortunately. we already have fab and hendo as the old heads of the squad.

hopefully the lure of sunny fenerbahce is irresistible to him. He has given us enough good memories and time for him to listen to his body more and lengthen his playing career.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:09:42 pm
hopefully the lure of sunny fenerbahce is irresistible to him.
The thought of linking up with Ryan Kent would be hard for most players to resist.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 03:12:08 pm »
Gotta think there's a higher caliber of club other than Fenerbahce interested in Thiago.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:36 pm
Would people rather have Lavia and Thuram or Thiago next season? Curious.

I do feel we might do even more business than has been muted; perhaps finance them in a way that, when the investment comes through, that covers it?
Lavia and Thiago would be my choice.

You can make too many changes. We've lost Milner, Bobby, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita. No need to throw a player of Thiago's ilk to that list.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18016 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Just me that likes the look of our MF options at the moment? Three older pros, three young talented players and two players just entering their peak. Another one of those would be the most preferable over another youngster.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18017 on: Today at 03:24:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:55:23 pm
FFP is a load of crap ain't it? I don't see why we can't keep all three for another 12 months.
The combined wages of Fab, Hendo and Thiago are not worth it for players that won't be automatic starters. At least one of them needs to be moved on. We shouldn't be paying around £30m for old pros to sit on our bench.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18018 on: Today at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:17:09 pm
Lavia and Thiago would be my choice.

You can make too many changes. We've lost Milner, Bobby, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita. No need to throw a player of Thiago's ilk to that list.
Ox and Keita barely played anyway and Millie was a bit-part player. We've not lost a lot of minutes. Players that are not injury prone (Bobby included) would make a big difference.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18019 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm »
Liverpool do need to be more ruthless and if it means players need to be moved on, so be it. It's not a charity
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18020 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:26:42 pm
Ox and Keita barely played anyway and Millie was a bit-part player. We've not lost a lot of minutes. Players that are not injury prone (Bobby included) would make a big difference.
It's not necessarily minutes, it's more the make-up and dynamic of the squad. There have been plenty of cases where a decent side have had an upheaval of their squad and struggled.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18021 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:30:17 pm
It's not necessarily minutes, it's more the make-up and dynamic of the squad. There have been plenty of cases where a decent side have had an upheaval of their squad and struggled.
We can keep an Hendo for his experience. In terms of the makeup of our midfield, it was awful last season and we have nothing to lose.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18022 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:22:31 pm
Just me that likes the look of our MF options at the moment? Three older pros, three young talented players and two players just entering their peak. Another one of those would be the most preferable over another youngster.

On paper that sounds nice but the reality is that we had a lot of problems with the old pros last season. It's awkward with Thiago because out of the three he looks the most capable of playing at a high level, but he's also the only one seemingly drawing any interest and he's the most injury prone.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18023 on: Today at 03:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:28:31 pm
Liverpool do need to be more ruthless and if it means players need to be moved on, so be it. It's not a charity

if there is a club willing to risk on them though. klopp likes to keep the squad intact. even wanted milly and bobby to stay. glad the committee ruled that out.

Online Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18024 on: Today at 03:38:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:32 pm
Amazed Saudi aren't interested.

Gerrard will box us off.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18025 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:38:25 pm
Gerrard will box us off.
Maybe Stevie is playing 4D chess. Hes only gone over there to use their money to buy our unwanted players for millions more than theyre worth and increasing our transfer budget! Genius!
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
One of our first jobs this window shouldve been to find a club for Fabinho and move him on - then buying a first choice level deeper lying midfielder becomes clear.
You'd also be keep Henderson and Thiago for another year ... the former because hes the club captain, Thiago because hes our best midfielder when he can stand up

By keeping Fabinho it massively reduces our flexibility because at his age and wage he's going to be first choice in his position at the start of the season ... he absolutely shouldn't be for a team with our ambitions but we are where we are.
That means bringing in a first team level '6' becomes redundant (not least when you have 3 others who probably most naturally fit that role after Fabinho in our new set up)
So you can see why they might buy Kone or Lavia as a player who won't start the first game of the season but could make the position their own by the end of the season .. its not how I wouldve gone about it but I think that's where they are

But if you do this you've got to move someone else on - there just aren't the minutes to have 9 midfielders and keep them all happy or be fair to them all
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18027 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:12:08 pm
Gotta think there's a higher caliber of club other than Fenerbahce interested in Thiago.

I suspect this has been put out there (either by the club or an agent) to sound potential suitors
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18028 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:59 pm
Maybe Stevie is playing 4D chess. Hes only gone over there to use their money to buy our unwanted players for millions more than theyre worth and increasing our transfer budget! Genius!
Cue incoming £40m bid for Nat Phillips!
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18029 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:58:57 pm
If Thiago wants to leave, he'll leave. That's how we've always worked under Jurgen - no player is forced out and no player is forced to stay.

Benteke? Sakho?
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18030 on: Today at 03:48:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:12:08 pm
Gotta think there's a higher caliber of club other than Fenerbahce interested in Thiago.

How many teams can pay a player +10M per year?

How many would want to pay a fee for a 32 year old on top of that?

Thiago, ability wise, gets into virtually all top club squads. But thats very different than wanting to pay 10M for him and 10Ma year in wages. At that cost, I think most clubs would say no thanks despite his ability. Its an age/availability issue.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18031 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:43:13 pm
One of our first jobs this window shouldve been to find a club for Fabinho and move him on - then buying a first choice level deeper lying midfielder becomes clear.
You'd also be keep Henderson and Thiago for another year ... the former because hes the club captain, Thiago because hes our best midfielder when he can stand up

By keeping Fabinho it massively reduces our flexibility because at his age and wage he's going to be first choice in his position at the start of the season ... he absolutely shouldn't be for a team with our ambitions but we are where we are.
That means bringing in a first team level '6' becomes redundant (not least when you have 3 others who probably most naturally fit that role after Fabinho in our new set up)
So you can see why they might buy Kone or Lavia as a player who won't start the first game of the season but could make the position their own by the end of the season .. its not how I wouldve gone about it but I think that's where they are

But if you do this you've got to move someone else on - there just aren't the minutes to have 9 midfielders and keep them all happy or be fair to them all
Think we wouldve done that, just doesnt seem like theres an obvious player out there whos ready to step in and play big minutes right away. Tchouameni was supposed to be that player.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #18032 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:25:49 am
OK, a question for the knowledgeable posters (not the usual suspects): Can Lavia deputize for Trent at the inverted fullback position?

Yes. Initially Bajcetic was a defender, so he will have good instincts there. And as a midfielder he has an eye for a pass, and does most things well.

What he cant do is the range of passing of Trent. But the amount of footballers who can match that is slim to nil.

Bajcetic can be moulded to whatever we require. He is a footballer, first and foremost. He has got it, between the ears. He needs to fill out a bit and add stamina, but in a 3223 formation, he could easily deputies for Trent on the right side of the deeper two.

Hes not there yet, though. More development to come!
