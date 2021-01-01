Another reason Southampton are holding out for a big fee is there is a 20% sell on clause for City.



Yes, this is what the people querying the price tag (as distinct from his actual worth) seem to be missing. Southampton's stance is: we're getting 40m from Man City next summer, so we won't accept less, but if we sell to anybody else, it has to be for 50m , because a fifth of that goes to City, and we'll only bank 40m anyway.Of course, they're bluffing. There's no guarantee that City will trigger the clause next summer. (Note that City don't need to like the player to trigger the buyback - they might decide to bring him back in order to move him on for a bigger sum.)However, if some other club (say, West Ham) looks to be willing to pay the fee, then we have to decide whether to match it or walk away.Also, I'm no expert on sport contracts, but I think we could lower our outlay by offering, say 30m for a season loan, with an obligation to buy next summer for another 10m plus add-ons of varying achievability. That way we pay 40 plus add-ons, and Soton get 38 plus add-ons, having also saved a year's wages. (This all falls down if the sell-on clause applies to loan fees too - can anybody shed some light on this?)