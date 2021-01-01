« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 616662 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17960 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Neill Jones seems a decent guy
But he really should not appear on Redmen TV again just discounting rumours for players then throwing out names they admire.
It would be embarrasing for him.
Maybe just stick to opinion pieces as he isnt getting any correct info at all in regards to transfers.
He said a month ago we were looking at the PL.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17961 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:02:55 am
Another reason Southampton are holding out for a big fee is there is a 20% sell on clause for City.

Yes, this is what the people querying the price tag (as distinct from his actual worth) seem to be missing. Southampton's stance is: we're getting 40m from Man City next summer, so we won't accept less, but if we sell to anybody else, it has to be for 50m , because a fifth of that goes to City, and we'll only bank 40m anyway.

Of course, they're bluffing. There's no guarantee that City will trigger the clause next summer. (Note that City don't need to like the player to trigger the buyback - they might decide to bring him back in order to move him on for a bigger sum.)

However, if some other club (say, West Ham) looks to be willing to pay the fee, then we have to decide whether to match it or walk away.

Also, I'm no expert on sport contracts, but I think we could lower our outlay by offering, say 30m for a season loan, with an obligation to buy next summer for another 10m plus add-ons of varying achievability. That way we pay 40 plus add-ons, and Soton get 38 plus add-ons, having also saved a year's wages. (This all falls down if the sell-on clause applies to loan fees too - can anybody shed some light on this?)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:19 pm by jlb »
Logged

Online RedfromtheBlock

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17962 on: Today at 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:36:53 pm
What a lot of people seem to be doing is playing FIFA or FM where you can just jettison players once they hit 30 and seamlessly replace them with young lads. In reality, someone like Thiago being around is absolutely crucial for the likes of Jones, Elliott, Mac and Dom because they'll learn so much just from working with him every day. Same for Henderson and Fab, these lads have won it all and that knowledge is so so important

Now if he wants to leave and we're happy to let him go then that's a different story but we shouldn't be driving him to the airport just yet. And I'd love it if we told any Saudi club to fuck off if they ever come calling

Although I do agree with that, I always wonder why have I never seen our player do a Thiago move where he faints a pass and just quickly turns clockwise and progresses forward with the ball. Its so his signature move and very useful and I guess not hard to replicate, but still no one from Liverpool squad hasnt done it yet.

This is not a dig at your post, I agree with that Thiago could still be useful, but hey Liverpool players and newcomers, go and copy some of his crazy skills!
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17963 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:57:15 pm
Lavia, Thuram or Kone, what's peoples thoughts on which player we need most?

Thuram looks the sexiest signing but something tells  me Lavia or Kone is maybe what we need, obviously seen more of Lavia  and the other just two Youtube which makes everybody look good (apart from Maguire 🤣)
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,170
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17964 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:42:31 pm
See rumours around about Thiago is going. I guessed this the other day. But he's on £10m+ salary and could get say £15m for him.

Is he really worth £25m to us next season? Considering he's only available for half the games. I'd suggest that £25m could be used better.
Yes selfishly speaking he's our best midfielder and a joy to watch. Keep him for another season and let him leave on a free.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17965 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:35:28 am

It's too high. Let's say he moves for £50m, that would make him according to Transfermarkt the sixth most expensive defensive midfielder ever and even that is largely skewed by the fact Chelsea and Real Madrid paid excessive fees for Fernandez and Tchouameni respectively. For that amount of money, you need to be adamant that he's going to develop into a world-class player in his position. I think Southampton are banking on a bidding war, which to be fair may not happen. We don't know if Man City would buy him back next summer. Arsenal may no longer be interested after signing Rice and Chelsea appear to be all in on Caicedo. Southampton are going to have to sell him at some point and dragging this one out may be more beneficial than bidding against ourselves in a possibly non-existent bidding war.

Spot on. Southampton want a bidding war but are slowly running out of bidders. So, let their patch journo's know Liverpool are well in the mix negotiating at around £30 mil. We'd do exactly the same thing through Joyce, Pearce, Jones etc. £50 mil for this kid is nuts for reasons I've already stated. £25 mil tops with some addons and tough ones too regarding appearances, maybe. However, even that's too rich for me for what he is. A prospect. Who did we last pay big money for such?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17966 on: Today at 01:59:36 pm »
Would people rather have Lavia and Thuram or Thiago next season? Curious.

I do feel we might do even more business than has been muted; perhaps finance them in a way that, when the investment comes through, that covers it?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17967 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:56:53 pm
Yes selfishly speaking he's our best midfielder and a joy to watch. Keep him for another season and let him leave on a free.
He is and reckon he'll be even better with mobile midfielders around him. But £25m is a decent amount. It's only his injuries that concern me, not quality.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17968 on: Today at 02:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:36 pm
Would people rather have Lavia and Thuram or Thiago next season? Curious.

I do feel we might do even more business than has been muted; perhaps finance them in a way that, when the investment comes through, that covers it?

In two minds about it. Shortterm the answer is Thiago but longterm Thuram.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17969 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
Neil Jones writes that Fenebahce are "among a host of clubs" interested in Thiago.

You've got to imagine we've made it know that he's available for the right price if this is the case.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,756
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17970 on: Today at 02:04:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:29 pm
He is and reckon he'll be even better with mobile midfielders around him. But £25m is a decent amount. It's only his injuries that concern me, not quality.

He is injured, a lot.
He is on high wages.
He doesn't have a set position in a box midfield.
He is taking up a non-homegrown space.

Quality player but it's time.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17971 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:03:15 pm
Neil Jones writes that Fenebahce are "among a host of clubs" interested in Thiago.

You've got to imagine we've made it know that he's available for the right price if this is the case.

Amazed Saudi aren't interested.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17972 on: Today at 02:06:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:20:26 pm
I've never used Instagram - is it still showing LFC?

It's his first one even before his own foundation ones.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,170
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17973 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:29 pm
He is and reckon he'll be even better with mobile midfielders around him. But £25m is a decent amount. It's only his injuries that concern me, not quality.
Not bothered about amount we could get for him. His experience etc is invaluable to our younger players as well in my opinion. Hopefully he doesn't want to move.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,756
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17974 on: Today at 02:08:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:06:45 pm
Not bothered about amount we could get for him. His experience etc is invaluable to our younger players as well in my opinion. Hopefully he doesn't want to move.

Fabinho and Henderson will still be at the club.
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17975 on: Today at 02:11:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:04:28 pm
He is injured, a lot.
He is on high wages.
He doesn't have a set position in a box midfield.
He is taking up a non-homegrown space.

Quality player but it's time.

Agree with that assessment - getting the wages shifted would be the main thing.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,974
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #17976 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:29 am
If you'd put Coilwell at the end I'd have been all aboard
What's Lavia done to suggest he's a generational talent? ... asking sincerely because I don't see how its clear he's that at all - and I'm not ruling it out I just don't know what he's done on the pitch that would suggest this

100% this. If we are going to overpay for someone in order to satisfy HG rules, do so on Colwill. Though it really feels like we are panicking a bit to get that HG number up. It may solve itself with Bradley, Chambers, etc.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Up
« previous next »
 