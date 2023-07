Have you watched him a couple of times?

Based on this approach what were his strengths and weaknesses? ... Would you pay 40 million for him and if so why?

Why weren't his ball winning or his progression numbers better based on what you saw when you watched him?



Happy to help based on the little I've seen of him and what I've been told by people who I trust and who understand these things a lot more than I do.His biggest strength is his ability to evade pressure in the first phase of build-up. Southampton's players had a habit of throwing him some absolute grenades that he generally dealt with excellently. From all angles too. His reading of the game is superb. A genuinely intelligent player. I've also been told that his ceiling is as high as the likes of Caicedo and Tchouamťni.As far as weaknesses go, he gets turned a little bit too easily atm and could be a bit quicker to loose balls. Also his build isn't quite there yet but that will come naturally.