Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
Also hes just flat out not very good yet - hes not getting in any top 6 (top half) eleven at his current level .. which means youre paying a first team price (and it is still that despite the market) for a player with potential that may or may not be realized

We can directly contrast him with Coliwell - who does get into top half teams right now and if he never improved would still be a good premier league player  and who has the potential to be one of the best
I'd agree. I'm not too enthused with Lavia. Colwill I could understand. He's good enough now to fill in at CB. Whereas at DM we have Fabinho, Henderson, Mac Allister and Bajcetic who could all do a better job at 6 than Lavia next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil
I dont get the shouts of Lavia hampering Bajs progress. For one, theyll probably play in different positions and two, if Baj doesnt rise to the challenge of extra competition then he isnt good enough to be part of the squad.
Young players need time on the pitch to improve, theyre not bottles of wine that you can put on a shelf.
So I think theres most certainly a possible conflict here

But sure, we need a lot of rotation and subs in midfield. Its not like having five goalkeepers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: jepovic
Young players need time on the pitch to improve, theyre not bottles of wine that you can put on a shelf.
So I think theres most certainly a possible conflict here

But sure, we need a lot of rotation and subs in midfield. Its not like having five goalkeepers

I thought Bajcetic looked better further forward last season. I don't see him evolving into a DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
The Kelleher situation is incredibly complicated.

He's not played all that many games in the last few years, so it's a huge risk for any club so spend £20-30m on him. A very small data set for anyone to rely on before making such a significant outlay, and he's only likely to want to go if he's going to be first choice somewhere, which limits his options. Plus he's homegrown, so us selling him puts us in a difficult spot re registration rules.

If we really want to sell him for significant value, we should loan him out. It would probably be the best thing for his development and would give other clubs a chance to properly assess him. But then we have to get in a new backup keeper (for one season) which is also a pain.

I suspect the club would be happy enough to keep him until his contract runs down in the hope that Pitaluga is ready to be number 2 by then. Not the best outcome for Kelleher but he might win some more trophies by then and he'd still have a decade left as a keeper.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
The Kelleher situation is incredibly complicated.

He's not played all that many games in the last few years, so it's a huge risk for any club so spend £20-30m on him. A very small data set for anyone to rely on before making such a significant outlay, and he's only likely to want to go if he's going to be first choice somewhere, which limits his options. Plus he's homegrown, so us selling him puts us in a difficult spot re registration rules.

If we really want to sell him for significant value, we should loan him out. It would probably be the best thing for his development and would give other clubs a chance to properly assess him. But then we have to get in a new backup keeper (for one season) which is also a pain.

I suspect the club would be happy enough to keep him until his contract runs down in the hope that Pitaluga is ready to be number 2 by then. Not the best outcome for Kelleher but he might win some more trophies by then and he'd still have a decade left as a keeper.
I suspect it will come down to which clubs show interest and then want Kelleher wants. If a PL side come along wanting to make him their number 1, I imagine that would appeal to him and I can't see Klopp standing in his way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
The Kelleher situation is incredibly complicated.

He's not played all that many games in the last few years, so it's a huge risk for any club so spend £20-30m on him. A very small data set for anyone to rely on before making such a significant outlay, and he's only likely to want to go if he's going to be first choice somewhere, which limits his options. Plus he's homegrown, so us selling him puts us in a difficult spot re registration rules.

If we really want to sell him for significant value, we should loan him out. It would probably be the best thing for his development and would give other clubs a chance to properly assess him. But then we have to get in a new backup keeper (for one season) which is also a pain.

I suspect the club would be happy enough to keep him until his contract runs down in the hope that Pitaluga is ready to be number 2 by then. Not the best outcome for Kelleher but he might win some more trophies by then and he'd still have a decade left as a keeper.

I think being in the Europa League is the key factor in keeping Kelleher at the club this summer. With that and domestic cups he should be getting decent minutes and then maybe he will justify a large fee for any buying club next summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666
Personally deals like the Mac Allister one should be used as an opportunity to slightly overpay for a generational talent like Lavia.

If you'd put Coilwell at the end I'd have been all aboard
What's Lavia done to suggest he's a generational talent? ... asking sincerely because I don't see how its clear he's that at all - and I'm not ruling it out I just don't know what he's done on the pitch that would suggest this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
If you'd put Coilwell at the end I'd have been all aboard
What's Lavia done to suggest he's a generational talent? ... asking sincerely because I don't see how its clear he's that at all - and I'm not ruling it out I just don't know what he's done on the pitch that would suggest this
Have you watched him play much of you are basing this off his data?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: zero zero
I'd agree. I'm not too enthused with Lavia. Colwill I could understand. He's good enough now to fill in at CB. Whereas at DM we have Fabinho, Henderson, Mac Allister and Bajcetic who could all do a better job at 6 than Lavia next season.

If he was 20+10 or something like that I'd get it... they've got themselves into an odd situation with Fabinho - clearly they want to believe he's still good enough, and he's under a massive contract for 3 more seasons so you can see the 'bring in another kid and see if he shoots the lights out' if they're not prepared or dont want to move Fabinho - but Lavia isn't priced like that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: cdav
I think being in the Europa League is the key factor in keeping Kelleher at the club this summer. With that and domestic cups he should be getting decent minutes and then maybe he will justify a large fee for any buying club next summer?

I hope so, but even playing in those competitions is potentially a fairly small number of games. Say we play a dozen games in the Europa and 6 in the cups. 18 appearances for him would be great (it's almost as many as he's had in his whole LFC career) but it's still not the equivalent of a 38 game league season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990
Have you watched him play much of you are basing this off his data?


I'm asking someone to make the case... I don't have a strong opinion on him except that he was not especially great last season (data based)  but he was also 19 and doing anything in the PL at 19 is v good but why is he a generational talent - because he's being priced like one if reports are to be believed
What's the list of 19 year olds that have moved for 40 million + .. its short ... Bellingham and about 3 others
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
If he was 20+10 or something like that I'd get it... they've got themselves into an odd situation with Fabinho - clearly they want to believe he's still good enough, and he's under a massive contract for 3 more seasons so you can see the 'bring in another kid and see if he shoots the lights out' if they're not prepared or dont want to move Fabinho - but Lavia isn't priced like that
£50m or £40M+£10m adding is outrageous and makes little sense when we have Bajcetic already here. He's younger, taller, knows our system and stood out when the rest of our team was playing shit. Can't recall the same being said for Lavia with a desperately poor Southampton team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Why are people repeating this 50mil for Lavia rubbish as though it's gospel, guaranteed if we sign him it'll be more like 30mil with possible add ons. Which I think is worth it considering he's 19 with a full season under his belt already that was decently impressive and his potential going forward.

Also a better fit going for a proper DM that we need, who could help with the homegrown quota also.

Who else would be better to go for and realistic?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think people get too concerned at times about blocking the progress of youth players. Bajcetic is 18 and still developing physically, his brief run in the first team last season was great but we don't need to immediately make ourselves reliant on him. We also do need depth in midfield and with three senior midfielders likely to leave over the next few seasons, having two players like Bajcetic and Lavia competing for a spot while also able to cover others in a pinch is no bad thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
The Kelleher situation is incredibly complicated.

He's not played all that many games in the last few years, so it's a huge risk for any club so spend £20-30m on him. A very small data set for anyone to rely on before making such a significant outlay, and he's only likely to want to go if he's going to be first choice somewhere, which limits his options. Plus he's homegrown, so us selling him puts us in a difficult spot re registration rules.

If we really want to sell him for significant value, we should loan him out. It would probably be the best thing for his development and would give other clubs a chance to properly assess him. But then we have to get in a new backup keeper (for one season) which is also a pain.

I suspect the club would be happy enough to keep him until his contract runs down in the hope that Pitaluga is ready to be number 2 by then. Not the best outcome for Kelleher but he might win some more trophies by then and he'd still have a decade left as a keeper.

That's pretty well laid out. I can't see us getting anywhere near the bottom end of that price range at the minute to be honest - regardless of his potential. Needs games, has loads left on his contract - he should be out on loan at the very least, protects his value and his development. But who would be our number 2 then? Also the HG quota stuff.  It's a complicated mess - and he's the one that'll ultimately suffer if he doesn't get some games. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: zero zero
£50m or £40M+£10m adding is outrageous and makes little sense when we have Bajcetic already here. He's younger, taller, knows our system and stood out when the rest of our team was playing shit. Can't recall the same being said for Lavia with a desperately poor Southampton team.

That's exactly what he's done hence why he's adored by their supporters and wanted by pretty much every top team in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I honestly don't get how anyone can see the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and think us signing Lavia is then a bad idea. The first two show a completely joined up scouting set up from player identification, analysis to the coaching set up.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are signings which indicate we are back to the halycon days of laptop eddie!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Draex
I honestly don't get how anyone can see the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and think us signing Lavia is then a bad idea. The first two show a completely joined up scouting set up from player identification, analysis to the coaching set up.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are signings which indicate we are back to the halycon days of laptop eddie!

I do hope so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Draex
I honestly don't get how anyone can see the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and think us signing Lavia is then a bad idea. The first two show a completely joined up scouting set up from player identification, analysis to the coaching set up.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are signings which indicate we are back to the halycon days of laptop eddie!

Agreed, I think these are top signings and we can be properly excited to see them in our recent formation.

Not sure what we do about another one now; this might depend on what the medical/coaching gurus think about Fabinho's legs and also how we see
Bajectic's role next season.

I like Thuram a lot and wouldn't be surprised, but neither Mac Allister nor Sboz are going on the bench!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter
That's exactly what he's done hence why he's adored by their supporters and wanted by pretty much every top team in the league.
I just don't see it mate.

I won't pretend I've seen a great deal of him. What does he bring to the table that Bajcetic doesn't?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1669318335668813825

This is not the output of a generational talent at dm
It doesn't mean he isn't / can't be ... it does mean he moves into punt territory for me and I can't really see how he's currently better than Bajcetic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Draex
I honestly don't get how anyone can see the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and think us signing Lavia is then a bad idea. The first two show a completely joined up scouting set up from player identification, analysis to the coaching set up.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are signings which indicate we are back to the halycon days of laptop eddie!

Although if we sign Lavia for tens of millions of pounds then clearly there is more flex than in those days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
I'm asking someone to make the case... I don't have a strong opinion on him except that he was not especially great last season (data based)  but he was also 19 and doing anything in the PL at 19 is v good but why is he a generational talent - because he's being priced like one if reports are to be believed
What's the list of 19 year olds that have moved for 40 million + .. its short ... Bellingham and about 3 others
The fact Lavia is homegrown & by all acounts at 19 been one of Southamptons best players would mean he is a target for big clubs.
He looks mobile & press resistant & reads the game very well for his age too.
Not many 19 year DMs are starting in the top 5 leagues. He looks a very good talent.

I struggle to see us getting him since we have Bajcetic & we wont pay 50m.

But Jack you just write off players without watching them based on their data on fbreb

Bajcetic for example outperformed Eliott last year despite Eliott having better numbers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
Also hes just flat out not very good yet - hes not getting in any top 6 (top half) eleven at his current level .. which means youre paying a first team price (and it is still that despite the market) for a player with potential that may or may not be realized

We can directly contrast him with Coliwell - who does get into top half teams right now and if he never improved would still be a good premier league player  and who has the potential to be one of the best

Yeah, I agree. We would be in a better place spending for Colwill than Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Oh that's harsh. He's far more accomplished than Spearing was at his age. He's had an impressive season in a struggling side and only turned 19 in January. What were Tchouameni, Caicedo, Fabinho, Rodri doing when they were 18?

The flip side is there could have been better players at 19 and not making it at the level of the players you have mentioned. If it's a 20-25m, then you could say it's a decent price for a potential like him. But 50m is a massive price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990
The fact Lavia is homegrown & by all acounts at 19 been one of Southamptons best players would mean he is a target for big clubs.
He looks mobile & press resistant & reads the game very well for his age too.
Not many 19 year DMs are starting in the top 5 leagues. He looks a very good talent.

I struggle to see us getting him since we have Bajcetic & we wont pay 50m.

But Jack you just write off players without watching them based on their data on fbreb

Bajcetic for example outperformed Eliott last year despite Eliott having better numbers


Can you show me where I've written him off please?

Also I've just posted his top line analytics from statsbomb so there's something to chew on - I'd rather trust the outputs players produce than the hype around them. And so far this lad is all hype and no production - you have to believe that will change to want him .. which is a perfectly fine point of view but the 'he had a great season last year' shouts are wrong (apart from the obv caveat that being a starter in the league at 18/19 is a v good sign)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Another reason Southampton are holding out for a big fee is there is a 20% sell on clause for City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990
The fact Lavia is homegrown & by all acounts at 19 been one of Southamptons best players would mean he is a target for big clubs.
He looks mobile & press resistant & reads the game very well for his age too.
Not many 19 year DMs are starting in the top 5 leagues. He looks a very good talent.

I struggle to see us getting him since we have Bajcetic & we wont pay 50m.

But Jack you just write off players without watching them based on their data on fbreb

Bajcetic for example outperformed Eliott last year despite Eliott having better numbers

I think you're being a little harsh on Jack there MD. I get the impression that he's just curious as to why some are so sold on him. I am too, to be honest. Of course, as always, if Klopp wants him I hope we get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Al 666
Personally deals like the Mac Allister one should be used as an opportunity to slightly overpay for a generational talent like Lavia. Add up the two fees divide by two and it is still excellent business.

Agree with the sentiment and I rate Lavia but wtf has Lavia done to be called a generational talent?

Szoboszlai isn't called a generational talent and he's done a tonne more in the game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I dont have a strong opinion on Lavia one way or another.

However, its obvious a lot of the bigger clubs like him. Probably based on last season but maybe influenced by what hes done previously in his youth career. He may be viewed as a high level prospect based on more than Soton.

The other aspect here is that this summer is the window of opportunity. Due to the clubs chasing but also due to Citys clause in 2024. That might be heightening the interest in Lavia and pushing up the fee this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Where did the 50 million price tag come from anyway. It might be what Southampton want bur I doubt it's what they'll get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Avens
I think you're being a little harsh on Jack there MD. I get the impression that he's just curious as to why some are so sold on him. I am too, to be honest. Of course, as always, if Klopp wants him I hope we get him.

Probably watched him play a couple times rather than looking at pictures of stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I hope so, but even playing in those competitions is potentially a fairly small number of games. Say we play a dozen games in the Europa and 6 in the cups. 18 appearances for him would be great (it's almost as many as he's had in his whole LFC career) but it's still not the equivalent of a 38 game league season.

True that, but with our HG situation, I would say it's not a priority thing for us to sell him or loan him and then take the hassle of getting another HG keeper until we have Pitaluga or someone else ready. I would expect us to finish our other priority deals (ins and outs), and then take this into the last few days of the transfer windows, unless a big offer arrives before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: BER
Probably watched him play a couple times rather than looking at pictures of stats.

Have you watched him a couple of times? 
Based on this approach what were his strengths and weaknesses? ... Would you pay 40 million for him and if so why?
Why weren't his ball winning or his progression numbers better based on what you saw when you watched him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: schumi_pete
As I live in France, I have watched quite a bit of Thuram, and in my opinion Lavia is far superior than Thuram.

Thuram is not good enough for us as it stands, and he needs to improve a lot to even get near the level we need in our midfield.

Don't get me wrong, Thuram has some interesting qualities, but Lavia is much more rounded and has the higher floor and ceiling.

Yep, my take too on Thuram's skills (though not going to comment on Lavia). Thuram has some great tools but also a long way to go to be anything other than cup games & 20mins here & there. His ball protection, progression & passing are all very good, but he's not anywhere near the sort of player that you plug in during a game and suddenly there's pace, precision, desire, or that extra sparkle that a sub would need to show, or anywhere near the boring but efficient solidity that you'd expect as a building piece in a starter. I don't think he gets near our CM this season in any meaningful way even before we buy Mac Allister or Szosomethingorotherski.

That's not to say he's not a good prospect, but if we're spending more money this window, now that we already have 2 CM options brought in, a developpmental CM is a ways down my personal list of purchasing priorities (that goes for Thuram or Lavia) after a new left sided CB that can play in a 3 or a 4 & a RB that you would be happy to start over TAA (probably because you're playing TAA in CM)

And if you are looking to develop your CMs, Morton & Bajcetic are in there on top of Jones, Elliott, Hendo, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Mac Allister, Fabinho and TAA. That's 9-10 players for 3 CM roles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JRed
Are we being linked with any CBs?
I do get the feeling we could very easily have another CB crisis.
We have VVD who whilst still good is not the player he was and understandably so, still more than good enough tho.
Konate is good but seems injury prone.
Matip is decent but more injury prone.
Gomez isnt really up to the standard and is also prone to serious injury.
Any or all are likely to face long spells out so I think we definitely need to sign atleast one CB

Ive been saying for a few weeks that signing a CB is just as important as signing midfielders this window.

I dont believe Matip can perform at a top level anymore in this league. If we were to have a crisis I dont want to see what we saw at Southampton away on the last day when we shipped 4 goals with Matip and Gomez as starting CBs. Now of course, better midfielders would have also lessened the impact but like you say VVD is not the player he was and lets make no mistake he has to bounce back this season.

Regardless of some people thinking we cant, I want us to challenge for the league next season and I think buying a solid CB added to the business weve already done and have yet to do really increases our chances. I think we will buy one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33
Can you show me where I've written him off please?

Also I've just posted his top line analytics from statsbomb so there's something to chew on - I'd rather trust the outputs players produce than the hype around them. And so far this lad is all hype and no production - you have to believe that will change to want him .. which is a perfectly fine point of view but the 'he had a great season last year' shouts are wrong (apart from the obv caveat that being a starter in the league at 18/19 is a v good sign)
You have said he wont make a top half PL side.
You may be right Im not sure myself but you are basing this purely off data.
He was playing in a terrible team last season.
I am not sure about him myself but I am not going to state he isnt a very good talent purely because he doesnt have great data yet.
Starting as many games as he did as a DM is pretty impressive & will mean he will be of interest to many clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I cant recall many defensive midfielders thats looked better than Lavia at 19 in the prem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
50mil seems like quite a jump off the back of 26 starts in the Premier League. Clearly he's too good for Southampton but £40-50mil on him would be a hell of a call by Klopp.

Quote
Transfer to Southampton: initial fee is believed to be £10.5m with a further £3.5m in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/romeo-lavia/profil/spieler/628451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990
You have said he wont make a top half PL side.
You may be right Im not sure myself but you are basing this purely off data.
He was playing in a terrible team last season.
I am not sure about him myself but I am not going to state he isnt a very good talent purely because he doesnt have great data yet.
Starting as many games as he did as a DM is pretty impressive & will mean he will be of interest to many clubs.

I said he wouldnt be in the starting eleven for a top side today not ever   which he wouldnt
Ive also said starting in this league at his age is unusual and impressive
Happy to have an argument but not about stuff I havent said
