As I live in France, I have watched quite a bit of Thuram, and in my opinion Lavia is far superior than Thuram.



Thuram is not good enough for us as it stands, and he needs to improve a lot to even get near the level we need in our midfield.



Don't get me wrong, Thuram has some interesting qualities, but Lavia is much more rounded and has the higher floor and ceiling.



Yep, my take too on Thuram's skills (though not going to comment on Lavia). Thuram has some great tools but also a long way to go to be anything other than cup games & 20mins here & there. His ball protection, progression & passing are all very good, but he's not anywhere near the sort of player that you plug in during a game and suddenly there's pace, precision, desire, or that extra sparkle that a sub would need to show, or anywhere near the boring but efficient solidity that you'd expect as a building piece in a starter. I don't think he gets near our CM this season in any meaningful way even before we buy Mac Allister or Szosomethingorotherski.That's not to say he's not a good prospect, but if we're spending more money this window, now that we already have 2 CM options brought in, a developpmental CM is a ways down my personal list of purchasing priorities (that goes for Thuram or Lavia) after a new left sided CB that can play in a 3 or a 4 & a RB that you would be happy to start over TAA (probably because you're playing TAA in CM)And if you are looking to develop your CMs, Morton & Bajcetic are in there on top of Jones, Elliott, Hendo, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Mac Allister, Fabinho and TAA. That's 9-10 players for 3 CM roles.