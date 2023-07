Whenever I've watched highlights of Lavia he seems like a bit of an erratic tackler, nearly always goes to ground and jumps in a lot. Does he pick up a lot of cards?



Is 50m too high for what Lavia is today? Maybe, but then even an average player these days costs 30m. There are very few true bargains to be had these days in the transfer market.



That's my feeling as well. Someone is going to be paying a premium for a player who likely needs at least a full season working on correcting his flaws in trainingIt's too high. Let's say he moves for 50m, that would make him according to Transfermarkt the sixth most expensive defensive midfielder ever and even that is largely skewed by the fact Chelsea and Real Madrid paid excessive fees for Fernandez and Tchouameni respectively. For that amount of money, you need to be adamant that he's going to develop into a world-class player in his position. I think Southampton are banking on a bidding war, which to be fair may not happen. We don't know if Man City would buy him back next summer. Arsenal may no longer be interested after signing Rice and Chelsea appear to be all in on Caicedo. Southampton are going to have to sell him at some point and dragging this one out may be more beneficial than bidding against ourselves in a possibly non-existent bidding war.